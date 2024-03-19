The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You have got a big exam coming up. You are spending every waking moment trying to revise, but you find yourself re-reading information over and over again. Nothing is going in. You’re exhausted, sipping your 5th coffee of the day, and your brain feels fried. But the only way you can productively use your time is by revising, right? Wrong.

Our bodies have a brilliant built-in tool, which boosts our productivity, creativity, and mood in a way that no drugs, technology, or internal willpower can ever match. You may have heard of it… sleep!

I read Matthew Walker’s book, Why We Sleep, so you don’t have to. Keep reading to discover the science behind sleep, and why it is so crucial for optimum revision and exam success.

The Science behind Sleep

Sleep is a common human experience, but I didn’t realise how fascinating the sleeping process is. Whilst we sleep, our brains work like a little factory, intricately sorting through the mass of information we’ve been constantly learning and experiencing throughout the day.

During NREM sleep (the first stage of sleep), our brain stores and strengthens the raw nuggets of information that we have learnt whilst we are awake.

Next, during REM sleep (AKA the dreaming stage), our brain links these bits of information with each other and past experiences, which helps us understand the world around us.

These stages repeat in a cycle, as we sleep.

The Benefits of Sleep

(I should probably set a disclaimer that these benefits apply when you sleep for the recommended 8 hours minimum.)

Health benefits

Research has found that getting enough shut-eye can significantly reduce the risk of neurological and physiological diseases in later life. For example, sleep minimises the risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and diabetes, to name a few. Evidence also indicates that not sleeping enough each night can lead to a shorter life span.

Memory aid

Sleep is incredibly effective in helping you recall new facts and skills, which is especially helpful when revising. Getting a good night’s sleep before you learn new things helps your brain fully reset and prepare to take in new information. Then after you learn, sleep helps your brain seal in that information, to prevent you from forgetting it.

Mood Booster

There’s a reason you feel super irritable when you don’t get enough sleep. Deadlines and exams can also seem hugely overwhelming when you’re tired. This is because your brain needs REM sleep! During the dreaming stage, your body recalibrates and delicately resets the emotional circuits of the brain. This helps you see the world much more clearly and rationally when you wake up, making you less likely to overthink and stress about life. ☺

Creativity Fuel

REM sleep also strengthens your innovation and problem-solving abilities. This is specifically helpful for learning new knowledge because your brain is so much quicker at understanding and applying complex topics.

So now you know how important sleep is for effective revision! But how do you make sure you get the best sleep possible? Here are some of the tips the sleep chief (Matthew Walker) himself recommends:

Avoid blue light just before sleep.

The late-night TikTok lovers are going to hate this one (and I am one of them), but the light from our phones, laptops, TVs, etc., inadvertently works to wake up our brains. Therefore, having some technology-free time just before bed can do wonders for your quality of sleep.

Avoid caffeine late in the day.

As someone who survives off coffee, this can be tricky, but trying to set a time in the day when you stop consuming caffeine (I aim for around 3 pm) can help you drift off much quicker at night. This is because caffeine causes the build-up of a chemical in our brain that suppresses the feeling of tiredness – great for forcing yourself to concentrate in 9 am lectures, but not so great for when you’re trying to fall asleep…

Avoid alcohol.

Again, university students are going to hate this one, but alcohol has been proven to be one of the most powerful suppressors of REM sleep that we know of. This means that even if you’re getting over 8 hours of sleep after a big night out, you unfortunately won’t be receiving the benefits of better recall, mood, and creativity. So, I’m afraid being sober is the way to go around revision and exam periods.

Do physical activity (at least 2 hours before bed).

Exercise is a brilliant aid for a good night’s sleep. However, try to fit in your workouts at least 2 hours before bed, to ensure your body has enough time post-exercise to regulate its temperature for optimal sleep.

Have regular wake-up and sleep times.

Though I’m sure you will be craving a mammoth lie-in some mornings, trying to repeat the same wake-up and sleep times each day can boost your quality of sleep. It also makes it easier to maintain the recommended 8 hours of sleep each night.

So, there you have it! Despite what our fast-paced society tells us, you’re not lazy if you need more sleep. It is much more beneficial to have enough sleep than it is to work yourself to the bone, trying to be ‘productive’ whilst simultaneously being mentally exhausted. Overall, sleep is a cheap, easy-to-use, and incredibly effective revision aid, which can help you seamlessly ace your exams, in addition to boosting your mood, creativity, and health. Who wouldn’t want to use it?