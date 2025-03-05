The Pressure to Conform: Fitness Trends and the Ideal Body

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s world, fitness is not just about strength, endurance, or health; it is deeply

intertwined with how we look. The rise of Pilates bodies and sculpted figures in gym

culture have created distinct ideals of what a “fit” body should look like. Fitness

influencers have become a staple on social media—if you’re on Instagram or TikTok,

it’s almost impossible not to encounter one. With social media comes an endless

stream of fast-moving trends: clothes, makeup, and, concerningly, bodies.

Women’s bodies have long been a subject of scrutiny—whether criticized,

complimented, or compared. This is not a new phenomenon. But with the rise of

fitness influencers, we’ve seen the emergence of a relatively new idea: trending gym

bodies. These trends shape not only how we view fitness but how we think about our

bodies in relation to exercise.



When we think of exercise, on a surface-level at least, we think endorphins, health

and fitness. Society has implemented a further notion into our heads that we should,

also, be concerned with losing or gaining weight. Social media consistently presents

us with idolised body types and, with the rise of fitness influencers, the specific forms

of exercises used to meet them. The narrative surrounding body types is

overwhelming and increasingly hard to follow: women are told at once that they

should eat healthy smoothies and work on toning themselves, increasing flexibility at

Pilates, while growing glutes and back muscles, somehow eating 200g of protein a

day and remaining slender, of course.



The idolised body is increasingly intertwined with expectations of femininity, creating

a tension between strength and ‘softness’. Historically, femininity has been

associated with traits like fragility, slenderness, and grace—qualities that often

conflict with the muscularity celebrated in modern fitness culture. As women engage

in strength training, many fear becoming “too bulky,” a trait traditionally seen as

masculine. Despite the growing popularity of weightlifting and strength training

among women, the pressure to remain “small” and “toned” persists. Fitness trends

often emphasise achieving a lean, sculpted body without significant muscle gain,

perpetuating the belief that muscle mass is undesirable for women. This fear of

looking “too muscular” is reinforced by cultural norms that tie muscularity to

masculinity, with media portrayals further cementing this divide. As a result, women

may choose exercises like Pilates or cardio that promise toning without bulking up,

as they navigate societal expectations to look feminine while growing stronger. While

these exercises can be beneficial for health and wellness, the underlying pressure to

conform to a narrow ideal of femininity can limit women’s fitness goals, reducing

exercise to an aesthetic pursuit rather than an empowering journey toward strength

and self-improvement.