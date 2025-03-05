The Pressure to Conform: Fitness Trends and the Ideal Body

In today’s world, fitness is not just about strength, endurance, or health; it is deeply
intertwined with how we look. The rise of Pilates bodies and sculpted figures in gym
culture have created distinct ideals of what a “fit” body should look like. Fitness
influencers have become a staple on social media—if you’re on Instagram or TikTok,
it’s almost impossible not to encounter one. With social media comes an endless
stream of fast-moving trends: clothes, makeup, and, concerningly, bodies.
Women’s bodies have long been a subject of scrutiny—whether criticized,
complimented, or compared. This is not a new phenomenon. But with the rise of
fitness influencers, we’ve seen the emergence of a relatively new idea: trending gym
bodies. These trends shape not only how we view fitness but how we think about our
bodies in relation to exercise.
When we think of exercise, on a surface-level at least, we think endorphins, health
and fitness. Society has implemented a further notion into our heads that we should,
also, be concerned with losing or gaining weight. Social media consistently presents
us with idolised body types and, with the rise of fitness influencers, the specific forms
of exercises used to meet them. The narrative surrounding body types is
overwhelming and increasingly hard to follow: women are told at once that they
should eat healthy smoothies and work on toning themselves, increasing flexibility at
Pilates, while growing glutes and back muscles, somehow eating 200g of protein a
day and remaining slender, of course.
The idolised body is increasingly intertwined with expectations of femininity, creating
a tension between strength and ‘softness’. Historically, femininity has been
associated with traits like fragility, slenderness, and grace—qualities that often
conflict with the muscularity celebrated in modern fitness culture. As women engage
in strength training, many fear becoming “too bulky,” a trait traditionally seen as
masculine. Despite the growing popularity of weightlifting and strength training
among women, the pressure to remain “small” and “toned” persists. Fitness trends
often emphasise achieving a lean, sculpted body without significant muscle gain,
perpetuating the belief that muscle mass is undesirable for women. This fear of
looking “too muscular” is reinforced by cultural norms that tie muscularity to
masculinity, with media portrayals further cementing this divide. As a result, women
may choose exercises like Pilates or cardio that promise toning without bulking up,
as they navigate societal expectations to look feminine while growing stronger. While
these exercises can be beneficial for health and wellness, the underlying pressure to
conform to a narrow ideal of femininity can limit women’s fitness goals, reducing
exercise to an aesthetic pursuit rather than an empowering journey toward strength
and self-improvement.
Pilates, running and strength training are all beneficial exercises, but I would argue
that it becomes harmful when the exercise you choose is based almost entirely on
what body you would like, or what society tells you is desirable. As someone who has been to the gym heavily in the past, who has recently begun reformer Pilates
and previously indulged in mat Pilates, I can say that there is a huge benefit to each
of these exercises, for happiness, stress and overall fitness. However, it is important
not to let these activities be dictated by how you feel your body should look. Self-
improvement is not the same as moulding yourself to fit into societal expectations.