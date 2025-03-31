The Loneliness Epidemic: why Gen Z is feeling more alone than ever

In a world where we’re more connected than ever – where a message, Snap, or DM is just a
tap away – why does Gen Z feel so alone?
Loneliness has become the silent epidemic of our generation. A 2023 survey by Gallup
revealed that nearly 1 in 4 young adults globally feel lonely “a lot of the day,” and the number
is even higher among Gen Z women. Despite the constant buzz of digital interaction, many
of us are silently craving something deeper.
The Digital Illusion of Connection:
Despite how fun doom scrolling can be, Gen Z has never known a world without social
media. Research shows that excessive time on these platforms can actually increase
feelings of isolation, especially when we’re constantly consuming the highlight reels of other
people’s lives.
Of course, social media isn’t all bad, it can be fun, creative, and even a lifeline for connection
at times (there’s definitely no need to cancel TikTok!). But it can create the illusion of
closeness without the reality behind it. We know what someone’s having for lunch, but not
what’s really going on in their life. That disconnect adds up.
The Pandemic:
It’s sometimes easy to forget that 5 years ago we went into lockdown for Covid. School
formals, university freshers’ weeks, study abroad trips, many of these formative experiences
were either cancelled or moved online. For many of us, that stunted vital years of social
growth.
We essentially learned how to avoid people before we fully learned how to connect with
them. Now, even though life has “returned to normal,” a lot of young people still feel behind
when it comes to building genuine friendships or finding our people.
Mental Health:
Another major factor? Mental health. Anxiety, depression, and burnout are all on the rise
among Gen Z, and though these struggles are being more openly recognised, they remain
deeply challenging to navigate. And while we’re more open than past generations about our
struggles, there’s still a gap between recognising the issue and feeling like you can truly
speak up or ask for help.
There’s often pressure to appear as though we’re thriving; academically, socially, and
professionally. Admitting that we’re lonely or struggling can feel like failure.
So…
As researchers and mental health professionals have increasingly pointed out, loneliness
isn’t just an emotion; it’s a health issue that affects sleep, stress levels, and self-esteem. If
you’re feeling isolated, you’re not broken. You’re human. And you are not alone.