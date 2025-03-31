The Loneliness Epidemic: why Gen Z is feeling more alone than ever

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where we’re more connected than ever – where a message, Snap, or DM is just a

tap away – why does Gen Z feel so alone?



Loneliness has become the silent epidemic of our generation. A 2023 survey by Gallup

revealed that nearly 1 in 4 young adults globally feel lonely “a lot of the day,” and the number

is even higher among Gen Z women. Despite the constant buzz of digital interaction, many

of us are silently craving something deeper.



The Digital Illusion of Connection:

Despite how fun doom scrolling can be, Gen Z has never known a world without social

media. Research shows that excessive time on these platforms can actually increase

feelings of isolation, especially when we’re constantly consuming the highlight reels of other

people’s lives.



Of course, social media isn’t all bad, it can be fun, creative, and even a lifeline for connection

at times (there’s definitely no need to cancel TikTok!). But it can create the illusion of

closeness without the reality behind it. We know what someone’s having for lunch, but not

what’s really going on in their life. That disconnect adds up.



The Pandemic:

It’s sometimes easy to forget that 5 years ago we went into lockdown for Covid. School

formals, university freshers’ weeks, study abroad trips, many of these formative experiences

were either cancelled or moved online. For many of us, that stunted vital years of social

growth.



We essentially learned how to avoid people before we fully learned how to connect with

them. Now, even though life has “returned to normal,” a lot of young people still feel behind

when it comes to building genuine friendships or finding our people.



Mental Health:

Another major factor? Mental health. Anxiety, depression, and burnout are all on the rise

among Gen Z, and though these struggles are being more openly recognised, they remain

deeply challenging to navigate. And while we’re more open than past generations about our

struggles, there’s still a gap between recognising the issue and feeling like you can truly

speak up or ask for help.



There’s often pressure to appear as though we’re thriving; academically, socially, and

professionally. Admitting that we’re lonely or struggling can feel like failure.

So…