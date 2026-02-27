Surrounded, and Yet Somehow Still Missing: Isolation and FOMO at University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It isn’t often that I feel utterly alone at university anymore. I’m a third year now,

watching my final semester slip away so fast it’s upsetting me already. But if you told

that to my first-year self, she wouldn’t believe you. At my arrival at university, I

expected immediate friendships and crowded kitchens almost from the get-go. What

I didn’t prepare for was that finding those people and those rooms means a lot of

being surrounded by thousands on a campus and never feeling more isolated. That

is the process of finding those people who you will come to cherish, but I know many,

myself included, become terrified when after the first day, week, month, that still

hasn’t happened. Especially when everyone else is posting about doing just that.

It’s incredulous really, how more than two thirds of UK university students in halls of

residence feel lonely or isolated. And even more so that 87% of these people feel

that their chosen accommodation affected their feelings of isolation. I know I for one

am guilty of blaming my accommodation – it was too far from campus to feel

connected to those living there, or my lectures, and I have never lived in any where

quieter than my first year flat – perhaps some of it was my own doing too; in theory I

wanted to put myself out there, but being freshly straight out of a very small sixth

form and realising the world was much bigger than I ever realised, made the

practicalities of that a lot harder.



But these feelings of isolation and the so-called, FOMO, are clear. In the space

between you and everyone you speak to in a day, there is still that dark, burdensome

sense of gloom that you are on your own. Which I found such a dissociative feeling

when you are constantly surrounded by so many, yet feeling like you know no one.

Feeling like that anonymous, unmemorable number in a crowd where a group might

not even notice you didn’t turn up to a seminar. Perhaps not even the tutor.

I must clarify that my first year of university felt like a lonely fever dream, to put it

lightly. And whilst I embark on my final semester, never without my friends, the notion

of surface level intimacy still dawns on me. Growing up I had a small circle of close

friends, but at university its quite comical to how many people I have come to know.

But that little thought crosses my mind that breadth isn’t equal to depth, and I

question if some know me on any below-surface level at all?



Similarly with lecturers, myself and my peers often discuss the lecture-student

dynamic where they will probably not know your name unless you make it known.

And that can become harder and harder the lonelier you feel. And even the ones that

do know you, you’re lucky if you see them much after their module en

In this shared experience of loneliness, a large weight is that of a disconnection to

the self. A fragmented identity of who you were, and who you are becoming.

And as you sit in that middle void, that waiting area, the silence is deafening. I think after

three years this is still something I think of every day. When I first arrived at

university, in a new city with new people and new expectations, I felt I lost who I was

when I was told I’d find myself. I remember distinctly feeling like I’d lost all sense of

academic credibility at first. From exceeding in my A-Levels to battling the standards

we are all expected to hit in every essay and every seminar, I felt detached from a

big part of what defined me.



In an office hour discussing feedback in my second year I expressed a sentence I’d

said a thousand times before: ‘My A-Level self could have written this essay

perfectly, but second year me could not’. It was a joke. And as if reading the loss of

self written clearly on my face, my lecturer replied, ‘too bad, she doesn’t exist

anymore’. First I thought, the audacity. But if you know me at all, you’ll know that

sentence shook me to the core. She didn’t exist, and I was in a weird purgatory

waiting for another version to replace her.



But these feelings of isolation, ultimately have a clear persecutor: the colloquial, yet

very accurate ‘fear of missing out’. A study last year found that social media

addiction, loneliness and perfectionism contributes directly to the fear of missing out.

Swiping past everyone’s great nights out and ever-growing social groups can be

somewhat disheartening, naturally, believing that everyone is having the one

experience you want but aren’t having. And even when we do, we match it to an

impossibly high standard that it every night must be ‘the best’, that you must capture

the best photos to confirm it did in fact happen. But when we are glued to our

screens and the digital world, these pressures of keeping up with the Jones’s build

alongside the feeling of wasting the so-called ‘best years of your life’.



Likewise, these the perfect experience we curate for ourselves often comes from

before we have experienced it. Years before I came to university, I was imagining

what it would be like. Getting told you’ll meet your future partner and live with the

best of friends. When I was planning what my first-year bedroom could look like, I

didn’t leave room for the feeling that it would feel smaller every time I stepped into it.

So why am I comparing my university experience to a standard I created when

completely ignorant of university life?



When writing this, I had many conversations with my friends about these feelings.

Feelings that, despite having each other, we all have experienced. At the end of the

day, university and all its experiences should not be a competition of what to attend,

how many friends you get in one place, joining every society or even saying yes to

every invitation. To feel lonely in a new place is, in my experience, a prime symptom

growing pains.