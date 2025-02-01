Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
PoTS and Its Effects: Why More Girls are Developing It After COVID

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Have you ever stood up too fast and felt dizzy? That’s a small taste of what it’s like to live
with PoTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). But for those with PoTS, this isn’t
just about the momentary head rush – it’s a chronic condition that disrupts life in many ways.
With the arrival and surge of Covid, more and more young women are being diagnosed. So
what exactly is PoTS, and why is it affecting more girls post-Covid?
What exactly is PoTS?
PoTS is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary bodily
functions like heart rate, blood pressure, and digestion. This means people with the condition
experience an abnormal increase in heart rate (often 30+ beats per minute) when they go
from lying down to standing up. This can lead to dizziness, fainting, extreme fatigue, brain
fog, and even digestive issues.
Though PoTS was already recognised before the pandemic, many doctors have noticed a
sharp rise in cases, particularly in young women, after COVID-19. Researchers are still
studying the exact connection, but several factors could explain why girls are more affected:

  1. Viral Trigger: COVID-19 is known to cause inflammation and damage to the
    autonomic nervous system. This can lead to long-term dysautonomia (autonomic
    failure), with PoTS being a common outcome.
  2. Immune System Differences: Women generally have stronger immune responses
    than men, which can make them more susceptible to autoimmune-related conditions.
    Some experts believe that PoTS could have an autoimmune component.
  3. Hormonal Influence: Estrogen and progesterone influence blood circulation and
    autonomic function. Since women experience hormonal fluctuations throughout their
    lives, they may be more vulnerable to PoTS symptoms.
  4. Long COVID Connection: Many people who develop long COVID report symptoms
    like dizziness, fatigue, and heart palpitations—many of which overlap with PoTS.
    Living with PoTS:
    For girls dealing with PoTS, life can feel like an uphill battle. The symptoms can make it
    difficult to attend university, maintain a social life, or even do simple activities like showering
    or walking across a room. Simple things such as walking uphill or even to class can result in
    abnormal amounts of sweat that make it difficult to want to go outside. It is even harder to be
    diagnosed as it is often misunderstood by many healthcare professionals.
    Managing PoTS:
    While there is no cure, there are ways to manage your symptoms if you do, or think you do
    have PoTS:
  5. Increase salt and fluids: Helps with blood volume and circulation.
  6. Compression garments: Can reduce blood pooling in the legs.
  7. Slow position changes: Avoid sudden standing to prevent dizziness.
  8. Exercise (when possible): Seated or recumbent exercises can help retrain the
    nervous system.
  9. Medication: Some people find relief with beta-blockers or other prescribed
    treatments.
    Raising awareness:
    Because PoTS is an invisible illness, people with it often face skepticism from others who
    don’t understand how debilitating it can be. Many young women have been dismissed by
    doctors and told their symptoms are “just anxiety.” Raising awareness is crucial so that those
    suffering can get the diagnosis and support they need.
    The more we talk about PoTS, the more we can push for better recognition, research, and
    treatment – so that no one has to suffer in silence!
Beatriz Poyton

Nottingham '25

Beatriz Poyton is a third year Classical Civilisation student at the University of Nottingham. She writes for the Her Campus Chapter, particularly around advice columns, mythology, pop culture, books and films. Having written more formal articles previously, she’s excited to get the opportunity to write around topics she loves and share her own opinions. Beatriz enjoys reading, tv, tractors, and loves fluffy cows!