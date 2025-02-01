PoTS and Its Effects: Why More Girls are Developing It After COVID

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever stood up too fast and felt dizzy? That’s a small taste of what it’s like to live

with PoTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). But for those with PoTS, this isn’t

just about the momentary head rush – it’s a chronic condition that disrupts life in many ways.

With the arrival and surge of Covid, more and more young women are being diagnosed. So

what exactly is PoTS, and why is it affecting more girls post-Covid?

What exactly is PoTS?

PoTS is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary bodily

functions like heart rate, blood pressure, and digestion. This means people with the condition

experience an abnormal increase in heart rate (often 30+ beats per minute) when they go

from lying down to standing up. This can lead to dizziness, fainting, extreme fatigue, brain

fog, and even digestive issues.

Though PoTS was already recognised before the pandemic, many doctors have noticed a

sharp rise in cases, particularly in young women, after COVID-19. Researchers are still

studying the exact connection, but several factors could explain why girls are more affected: