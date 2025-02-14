This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As I’m starting to feel more like an adult, and more independent in life, people have started asking me what my hobbies are, or what I like to do in my spare time, and each time I am faced with the internal debate on whether to be honest and say ‘doomscrolling on TikTok’ or whether to lie and say something that makes me look good like hiking or running.

Now that its the new year, I’ve tried to set myself a realistic resolution that I might actually be able to stick to, rather than ‘go to bed before midnight’ or ‘eat more healthy foods’, plus one that will be enjoyable and fulflilling, and not something I’ll dread. One of these resolutions this year is to find some new hobbies, and so I’ve compiled some ideas in case you’re faced with the same problem:

Baking and cooking

I will forever talk about my love of baking, and how it’s probably my love language, but this is definitely a longstanding hobby of mine. More recently I’ve started compiling recipes into a cookbook, and experimenting more with recipes I’ve found online. You could experiment in the kitchen, or try to perfect a basic, like bread or homemade pasta. My housemates will tell you how much they value this hobby, and trust me, when you perfect your chocolate chip cookie recipe, you won’t be mad either!

Crochet or knitting

Myself and my housemate have picked up these hobbies this year respectively, and they make for the cosiest evenings in together with some Netflix on in the background. As far as hobbies go, this can be a less expensive one, as all you need is wool, and knitting needles or a crochet hook, which you can find in lots of craft stores, or find cheap online. Plus, if you get started now, you might be able to make everyone’s Christmas presents this year!

Arts and crafts

At the start of this year, I joined the University of Nottingham Art Society, who run weekly events for 2 hours which give people the opportunity to try out a new craft. I cannot recommend this highly enough, because I would ordinarily find it hard to find 2 hours to dedicate to being creative each week without feeling guilty for not doing uni work, but it is genuinely the highlight of my week, and has given me the opportunity to try out so many things that I wouldn’t have thought to do myself, or allow me to use equipment that I don’t have at home. If joining a society is not your vibe though, try looking online for fun crafts to do, alone or with housemates, and dedicate an evening every week or fortnight to try these out. Some of my favourites include air dry clay crafts, scrapbooking and painting, just something that gives me a creative outlet.

Try a new form of exercise

This doesn’t have to be something ‘bogstandard’ like running or hiking if you don’t want it to be, maybe try yoga, or pilates, or look to see what local gym classes are available. You might find something fun like a soulcycle or spin class, or a boxing workshop. A new way to move your body is great on its own, that goes without saying, but sports can make really rewarding hobbies too