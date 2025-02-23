Neurodiversity in women: problems with adult autistic women getting a diagnosis

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autism Spectrum Disorder, sometimes referred to as ASD, or simply just autism,

has long been underdiagnosed and misunderstood in women. Awareness of ASD is

growing, as well as the number of diagnoses, especially in women, which sometimes

leads to comments such as ‘everyone is autistic these days’, or ‘they will diagnose

everyone.’ However, there is still a significantly large gender gap between autistic

men and women, especially when it comes to the understanding and diagnosis of

the condition. Personally, I have watched many of my friends go through the long,

and pricey (especially if you choose to go private) process of getting diagnosed, just

to be misunderstood and misdiagnosed by health care officials, due to said gender

gap, leading to significant consequences in later life.



The Gender Bias in Autism Diagnosis

So, where does this gender gap come from? Historically, autism research and

diagnostic criteria have been based predominantly on male presentations of the

condition. Early studies focused on boys, leading to a stereotype of autism as a

male-dominated disorder. As well as this, autism in women, especially adult women,

is very different to autism in boys, and so of course there is a gap when it comes to

getting diagnosed, as how are we to compare adult women to a diagnostic criterion

based on male representations. As well as this, autism is harder to detect in women,

leading to more adult diagnoses. According to Autsimsa, an Australian website, the

main signs of autism in women and girls are, masking, avoiding social interaction,

being seen as shy but an as extrovert when it comes to their hobbies and interests,

and a limited number of close friendships, which can formulate into very intense

friendships, which often end quickly. Then, with men and boys’ autism presents itself

in intense focus on topics that they are interested in, monotone voice, difficulty

picking up tone, and constant repetition of words or phrases, to name a few. Just

from this website alone, is it clear that the signs are very different based on their

gender.



One of the main signs of autism in girls which makes the condition hard to detect is

masking. This is where a girl or woman may copy behaviours, mannerisms and even

speech or those around them, in order to fit in, or act neurotypical. Because of this,

many autistic women may appear neurotypical, and many of my friends describe that

in fact they have masked their entire lives. Autistic people also thrive with routine,

and so autism can show itself most providently when this routine ends, for example,

many of my friends have realised they are autistic since leaving school. The lack of

understanding of masking, a mainly female characteristic of the condition, causes

this.

The Consequences of Late or Missed Diagnosis

For many women, the lack of an early autism diagnosis leads to years of

misunderstanding themselves and struggling with mental health issues, especially in

adulthood. For example, many women instead of being diagnosed with autism, are

diagnosed with anxiety and depression or even borderline personality disorder, as

the symptoms are very similar. As well as this, a lot of autistic women suffer from

burnout and fatigue due to constantly masking, as well as social anxiety.

Furthermore, in a world built around social norms, autistic women tend to struggle in

relationships, friendships and in employment, leading to social anxiety. As well as

this, I want to make a special mention to eating disorders largely caused by autism,

especially AFRID, which stands for avoidant/ restrictive food intake disorder. This

dangerous eating disorder is rare but is largely misdiagnosed and misunderstood

and is matched with the signs of autism in women, such as a dislike of certain foods

or textures of foods. This is present in a number of autistic women, and the question

remains of how much the consequences of this could be prevented if women were

diagnosed in earlier life.