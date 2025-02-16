Navigating a World Full of Ultra-Processed Foods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Picture this: you’ve just left work for your lunch break and are presented with a variety of options in the meal deal aisle at the local convenience store. When faced with so many options claiming to be the ‘healthier choice… lower in calories… high protein’ it can be a daunting place to be. You select a ‘healthy’ protein bar, pre-prepared salad and a vibrant smoothie, thinking it’s a nutritious choice. But is it healthy as it first seems? Welcome to the world of ultra processed foods – everyday items that might be silently affecting your health.

Most foods can be placed into one of three main categories: unprocessed, processed and ultra-processed foods. But what are the differences and how can you tell them apart?

Unprocessed Foods: Natural, whole foods that have had minimum human intervention. These include: fresh fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, nuts, fresh meat, fish and dairy.

Processed Foods: Foods that have been altered for the preservation or taste, including canned vegetables with added salt, cheese, and bread.

Ultra-Processed Foods: Heavily modified foods that often contain additives and preservatives, including sugary cereals, flavoured yoghurts, ready meals, packaged snacks, and fizzy drinks.

My personal tip: if the food has a long ingredient list, unfamiliar words, artificial colours and flavourings, it is likely ultra-processed.

Gut health is the buzzword in wellness circles today. From ‘gut health supplements’ to ‘parasite cleanses’, there is nothing that the social media community are not willing to try. But the answer could be much simpler: cutting down your intake of ultra-processed foods.

According to BBC News Health and the NHS, ultra-processed foods have been linked to:

The disruption of gut microbiome balance, reducing diversity.

Increase inflammation, affecting digestion and immunity.

Emerging links to conditions like obesity, type diabetes, and mental health issues.

Ultra-Processed foods are a trending topic in the health care and science industry as well as the wellness industry. Sparking an increase in research, it is certainly a ‘watch this space’ topic, as scientists and healthcare professionals discover more about the links between gut health and ultra processed foods. Gut health isn’t just a trend, it’s rooted in science.

Even popular diets that have been promoted as healthy aren’t immune to the world of ultra-processed foods. Vegan diets often include meat substitutes and plant based dairy alternatives, and a classic gym goer on a high protein diet will often eat highly processed protein snacks and protein powders. The key message here is that plant – based or high protein does not necessarily mean healthy from an ultra-processed food perspective. Of course, there are many other factors to consider like red meat consumption, sugar content, cultural and personal factors, which all influence the way a person makes decisions about food. The non-stop nature of modern life pushes us all towards the convenient and ultra-processed foods in the supermarket, along with marketing ploys planted throughout the supermarket aisles to suck us in.

With this in mind, here are some practical tips to navigate your plate and the world of ultra-processed foods:

Read labels – look out for short, simple ingredient lists and avoid hidden sugars (often ingredients with an -ose ending.

Meal prepping breakfasts and lunches can help to stop reaching for the quick energy boost like cereal bars.