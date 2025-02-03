The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

With the start of the new year and the return of the cliché ‘new year, new me’

attitude, often at the top of people’s priority lists is improved health and wellness, but

which health and wellness trends are here to stay for 2025 and which are we leaving

behind.



In – Moving your body

It’s widely agreed upon that one of the best things you can do for both your mental

and physical health is to move your body. This doesn’t have to be high intensity

cardio but instead exercise tailored to you, this can include swapping Ubers for

walking and my personal favourites yoga and Pilates. Nottingham is filled with great

exercise classes from David Ross Gym, The Reformer Studio, Hot Pod Yoga and

various run clubs, all of which are worth a try. Although, a gym membership isn’t

necessary with free classes on YouTube, from ‘Yoga with Adrienne’ to ‘Move with

Nicole’, there are plenty of fun and affordable ways to get moving, it’s all about

finding what’s right for you.

Out – Calorie Restriction

Living in a digital world it’s understandable to constantly compare your eating habits

with other when ‘what I eat in a day’ videos are dominating every social media

platform, but the truth is undereating is equally as damaging. No one knows your

body better than you and no one knows how to fuel it better than you, as it’s clear

that eating intuitively and eating foods you love are the secret to a healthy and

balanced lifestyle. Restricting yourself based on highly fabricated diet videos will only

fill you with feelings of despair, true wellness is being happy within yourself and

making food choices that support that.

In – 8+ hours of sleep a night.

I know it seems unrealistic at university to aim for 8+ hours of sleep, between the late

nights out and 9am lectures but even aiming for close to this amount of sleep will

greatly increase your mood and overall well-being. The positive impacts of

prioritising sleep will make up for the small sacrifices of an earlier bedtime including

reduced stress, improved mood, increased focus and fresher looking appearance.

I’m not saying you have to be in bed by 8pm but getting into simple habits of setting

your phone asides 30 minutes before you intend to go to sleep, the easier you will

find it to fall asleep. The more sleep you can get the easier daily life becomes and

the less reliant you will find yourself on caffeine to simply get through the day.

Out – Mindless Scrolling

I think we’re all guilty of telling ourselves ‘5 more minutes’ and then scrolling on

TikTok for another hour, as I understand it’s difficult to not procrastinate when your

phone is sat right in front of you. There is nothing wrong with sitting by yourself and

using your phone to unwind but this shouldn’t eat into your entire day, instead hold

yourself accountable set screen time timers and even delete apps. Watch as your

attention span and productivity increase, as you finally have enough time to do the

things you thought you were too busy to do.

In – Home Cooking

A hobby that is not only great for your health but also your wallet. Restaurants and

takeaways are a great experience from time to time but come with the negatives of a

big bill and the fact you don’t truly know what your eating. By cooking at home, I can

cater my meals to what makes me feel good, which I know from experience is lots of

vegetables and minimal processed ingredients. Once in the habit of cooking for

yourself it becomes a fun activity, especially cooking for others and trying out new

recipes. If cooking all your meals from scratch seems daunting, there are plenty of

ways to help, such as programmes like ‘Hello Fresh’ and ‘Gusto’ which include all

the ingredients and simple to follow menus, making cooking easier than ever.

Out – Overconsumption

With the popularity of social media, we as a society are constantly convinced that we

need to buy into every single micro trend and purchase hundreds of useless items a

year. In reality half of the things we buy are thrown away not long after purchase or

just get added to the pile of clutter. I’m personally a fan of trinkets and objects

bringing you happiness, but I can usually find those myself, and without the help of

TikTok trends. I think people should buy whatever they want to but should purchase

with intent not influence. My approach to online shopping now is the 2-week rule, if

I’m still thinking about something I want to purchase 2 weeks later then I let myself

buy it, but not without searching second-hand sites first. This keeps me accountable

for my spending and impact on the environment, which will definitely be something I

continue in 2025.



Overall, health and wellness are personal and extremely dependent on the

individual, as for one person running a 10k makes them equally as happy as a self-

care evening. In 2025 we should take the time to consider what works for us and

what will make us feel great.