Hanxiety: How to Be Kind to Yourself After a Night Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

What is hanxiety?

Hangover anxiety is the feeling of waking up anxious or worried after a night out drinking. This could include feeling unable to relax or sleep, amplified by other common post-drinking experiences, such as nasea or a headache.

According to the alcohol and drug foundation, ‘hangxiety’ is partly caused by chemical changes that occur in our brains after consuming alcohol. Alcohol affects the brain’s GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptor; this is why drinking makes you feel more relaxed. When we continue to drink (for example, go from tipsy to drunk), our brain begins to shut off glutamate (which causes anxiety) allowing us to feel uninhibited.

However, the hanxiety comes in when the alcohol begins to wear off and our brain attempts to restore a normal chemical balance. Therefore, the above effects are reversed, reducing GABA and increasing glutamate. This leads to decreasing calm, and increasing concern and worry. In other words, the morning after drinking leads to the opposite effects.

So, how can someone be kind and help themself during a hanxious day?

If you wake up with anxiety, be kind to yourself. It is one of the most common effects of drinking, and many other people are waking up feeling the same way. You are not alone and it’s likely the worry is caused by chemicals rather than your actions.

One of the best things to do is get a hold of physical symptoms which could be amplifying the negative feelings. Standard hangover procedures like drinking water, eating a plain meal and taking ibuprofen are a good first step. It’s also important to participate in self-care such as having a long shower or cleansing your face to help you feel more put together and in control.

Don’t wallow in the feeling, instead distract yourself with a show or movie, or even better talk to your friends and have a positive ‘debrief’ of the night. Together you can try and spin anything quote-on-quote ‘embarrassing’ into a positive funny light. There are also resources at the bottom of the article if you wanted to talk to someone anonymously.

Another suggestion is to avoid stimulants such as caffeine, as this often increases anxiety. However, understandably some people may ignore this due to early lectures or trains; an alternative is simply decreasing the amount you consume (e.g swapping a coffee out for a tea).

Is there a way to avoid hanxiety altogether?

The general advice seems to indicate that the more you drink, the worse the symptoms of hanxiety will be. Ways to avoid this could be to avoid spirits or drink a lot of water. It is also important to eat before drinking, or even have a cheeky chip order on a night out to help reduce the risk.

However, the chances are that if you’re celebrating or having fun out with your friends, you might end up consuming a little bit too much. As long as you don’t have any concerns that you might be struggling with your drinking – if you are, the recommended links are stated below – then it’s important to treat yourself as you would a friend. Withhold judgement and reassure yourself, if you’re feeling rough remember: this is not uncommon and self-care is important.

If some extra support is needed: