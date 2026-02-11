Five albums to get you through gloomy walks to campus

It’s officially that time of year. It’s unfortunately still winter, but all the glitz and glamour of
Christmas, New Year, and finally handing in those essays are over. Now all that is promised
to us is sludge, cold weather, and 9am’s galore. But there’s no need to threat about all that!
I’ve concocted a remedy of my own for you dear reader, it enters through the ears and
touches the heart straight away. So, with no further delay, here are five albums I like to listen
to on gloomy days to help the walks and semi-romanticise my life.
Light Years- Kylie Minogue
Kylie is a name we all know and love now, from her genius in songs such as ‘Can’t Get You
Out of My Head’ (which I always hope they will play at Bodega Pop Confessional’s) to
childhood nostalgic beats such as ‘The Loco-motion’, she really is the full package. I’m
particularly focusing on her album Light Years though as in my opinion it is a tad underrated.
Obviously, ‘Spinning Around’ is a classic, but many of the other songs completely fly under
the radar. Some of my personal favourites include ‘Butterfly’, ‘Disco Down’ and ‘So Now
Goodbye’. Its pop, hints of disco, and dripping in 2000s. So, stick on a bit of Kylie to beat
those Monday blues- I know it will help.
Blue Lines- Massive Attack
It’s rather astounding that this is Massive Attack’s debut album, because there is absolutely
nothing amateur or beginner about this album. Primarily a hip-hop record, Blue Lines also
dabbles in rock, soul, and dance music, birthing a unique and beautiful listening experience. I
feel implored as the writer to bring special attention to the song ‘Unfinished Sympathy’, my
personal favourite on the album. It’s packed with rage, lust, desire and packed to the brim
with trip hop. There is truly nothing like it, and I would kill to listen to it for the first time
again. So please, listen to it for my sake if not for yourself.
RePorpoised Phantasies- Machine Girl
This is a bit of a cheeky entry into the list as it is technically an EP, but I do make the rules of
this thing to Machine Girl is here to stay. If you are one of those people who needs high high
energy in the morning, this EP is the equivalent of drinking 3 Monsters in a row on an empty
stomach. Jumping into the world of electronic breakbeat hardcore, Machine Girl takes us on
an epic journey through a somewhat oceanic album, diving into a sea of synth and
electronica. Its such a unique EP which really showcases Machine Girl’s talents to create
such an interesting sound. It’s a bit hard to pick a favourite when there are only five songs,
but if I had to, it would by ‘Cyan Hardcore’. It makes me feel like a jellyfish dancing in the
depths of Atlantis, which is exactly what I think Machine Girl wants. I know this kind of
thing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but in terms of hardcore, this is a fab place to start. It has a
wonderfully polished sound, and it truly never gets old.
Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea- PJ Harvey
There’s something about Harvey’s Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea which is just so
vulnerable. And sometimes, after being on university park campus for 8 hours, I share that
vulnerability with her. But meddled in this vulnerability is a charisma, a uniqueness, and it
has the effect of making you feel like well… that girl. I particularly enjoy ‘Good Fortune’ on
my walks, but other standouts include ‘The Mess We’re In’ and ‘Kamikaze’. It’s all good
stuff, so give it a listen next time you feel extra mysterious and sultry on campus.
So- Peter Gabriel
Now don’t underestimate this choice- I left it last for the readers who made it this far, because
my God what a treat Peter Gabriel has in store for you. Maybe you’ve dipped your toes in
Gabriel’s work before with perhaps his most famous song ‘Solsbury Hill’, but that really is
just the beginning. So has quite poppy undertones, with his song ‘Sledgehammer’ reaching
the stars of the 80s zeitgeist. I mean, come on, who wouldn’t want to dance when that comes
on. But the rest of the album is just as fabulous. A few of the other standouts for me are ‘Red
Rain’ and ‘In Your Eyes’. Each song is polished to a gleam, so it’s a rather indulgent treat to
listen to, and its not too long either. So there’s really no excuse not to give it a listen.
And so (pun totally intended) that concludes a few albums to listen to. Whether it’s the
mountain back up Derby Road or avoiding the monstrous splashes of the 34C, walking
around this time of year can be a real drag. But I hope these albums can pose as a sort of
remedy, as they always seem to do the trick for me. Plus, were on the up now- it will be warm
again soon! I saw my first bunny on campus the other day, so that reader is a sign that spring
is truly coming.