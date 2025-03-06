Detoxing: Where Do We Draw The Line

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Research by The Guardian indicates that the global market for detox wellness

products will rise from 49 billion dollars in 2019 to an estimated 80.4 billion dollars by 2030. It is a massive market that is steadily growing and is being boosted by the

multiple social media trends in health and wellness found on TikTok and Instagram,

but have these detox trends gone too far? The worries I have surrounding detoxing

first appeared when I was scrolling through TikTok and found a girl on my for you

page who was restricting herself from sleep as a method of detoxing her body

somehow. While detoxing has been around for a long time in the health and wellness

industry, it seems to have reached new extremes in recent years, and I must

question whether a complete withdrawal from something is ever truly beneficial to

your health?



There are many different detox trends that you can find on the internet at the

moment, the most popular being ones involving diet and fasting. It is no surprise that

the trends gaining the most traction are associated with weight loss because

people’s insecurities about their bodies will always be the most profitable area in the

health and wellness industry. However, when it reaches a point where health

‘specialists’ are telling people to just eat once a day, or even not at all on juice fasts,

we have to challenge these methods because while you may lose weight, fasting can

have all kinds of adverse side effects such as fatigue and irritability. Furthermore,

some people are taking detoxing to even further extremes through dopamine

detoxing which involves restricting yourself from the pleasures of life in order to reset

your dopamine levels and make things more enjoyable later on. These pleasures of

life can go as far as to include eating and talking which seems wholly unhealthy and

there is no scientific evidence that proves it even works. It is important to note that

while certain detoxes, like the digital detox which involves cutting yourself of from all

technology and social media can be healthy for some people. This is because there

are certain aspects of life that can be so harmful and invasive that sometimes a

complete departure from them feels good. On the other hand, we have to recognise

that these practices are not sustainable. While detoxing may feel good or provide

you with the more immediate results you are looking for, these effects are usually

temporary and can create more health issues than before, like nutrient deficiencies.