Me, Matcha and Mindfulness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sift. Whisk. Pour.

That’s how most of my school mornings begin as I stand in the dining hall, whisking flecks of green powder into warm water until it blooms into a smooth, gleaming foam. I then gently pour it over a glass of warm milk, watching as the steam curls and rises as if carrying away yesterday’s worries. It’s a simple act, almost a ritual, that has become my anchor amid the chaos of college life.

Matcha has grown into more than just a drink for me. It is my pause button on life. College has transformed my days into a whirlwind of lectures, assignments, projects and tightly packed meetings. One minute, I’m sitting in Organic Chemistry 1 sketching mechanisms for chemical reactions; the next, I’m juggling deadlines for projects and rushing to club meetings.

In the midst of all the chaos of these past few months as a college freshman at Northeastern University, matcha has never surprised me. It offers me only what it promises: an earthy, bold taste that not only provides me with a boost of caffeine to power through my day, but also a sense of groundedness and a reminder to just breathe.

There is something intimate about making a cup of matcha. The careful sifting of the powder with the bamboo scoop, the M-shaped whisking motion that requires a swift flick of the wrist and the gentle pour of the mixture into a waiting glass of milk all allow my mind to settle. In those few moments, I am fully present. Last night’s lingering stress about an upcoming exam or looming group project deadline fades into the background. All that remains is the warmth of the cup in my hands, the stream rising from its opening and the satisfying taste of my favorite drink.

Life, not just college life, is unpredictable. Responsibilities pile up, friendships are tested and news arrives when you least expect it. It’s easy to be swept away by the chaos.

That’s why rituals matter. They are havens that provide stability when surrounded by uncertainty. To some, it’s listening to a favorite Spotify playlist. For others, it’s a phone call to a friend who always knows what to say. For me, it’s the green swirl of matcha in the morning. It a reminder to pause, savor and center myself before tackling the day’s demands.

Mindfulness doesn’t need to be grand or complicated. It doesn’t require meditation cushions, scheduled sessions or essential oils. Sometimes, it exists in the little things, like the sound of rain pattering on a window. It’s about noticing, appreciating and creating space for yourself, even when the world feels like it’s rushing forward without pause.

Maybe that’s the lesson that matcha has taught me. Life is full of unexpected twists. You can’t control the outcome in every situation or anticipate every challenge coming your way. What you can control, though, is how you start your day, how you ground yourself and the small acts of mindfulness you make space for. That tiny ritual, no matter how simple or silly it may be, can become your daily reminder that in the middle of all of life’s chaos, you are here, you are present and you can move forward with intention to achieve whatever you set your mind to.

So, find your ritual. It could be drawing. It could be going to the gym. It could be anything as long as it brings you back to yourself and offers you a moment of peace before the world demands your attention.

For me, it’s matcha powder, warm water and milk, blended together to start my morning with purpose, mindfulness and pure delight.