The Benefits of Being Creative in a Work-Driven Society

Recently, I have realized that the busier and older I become, the less creativity I have. As a certified workaholic, I can never just sit down and write. I am always thinking of what “better” activities I could do, like homework or studying.

So, what if I told you brainstorming or doing artistic hobbies could actually be more productive?

Scheduling time within our busy schedules to be creative in such a work-run society could be the key to feeling more organized and just overall, well, better. The unique ability to write, draw, paint, crochet, and create in other ways is what makes us human, after all.

In this article, I am going to go over the physical and psychological benefits of taking a block of your day to enjoy your hobbies.

1. ADAPTABILITY

The change artists experience in their own projects allows them to be more adaptable in their daily lives as well. The challenges and shifts within the workplace or school environment are less daunting when you are already used to rewriting drafts or fixing mistakes within your stitches. Art is all about making “happy mistakes” as Bob Ross would say.

2. LIFELONG LEARNING

Artists look around and see the beauty of all things around them. This curiosity that runs through our veins encourages us to learn and grow throughout our entire lives. The exploration and experimentation that we experience in our art overlap with our lives.

3. INCREASED ENGAGEMENT

Engaging in creative tasks increases the overall morale and productivity, leading to more motivation and higher job/school satisfaction. So, instead of suffering from procrastination, try coloring or reading and then you can attempt looking over those pesky notes again.

4. PERSONAL FULFILLMENT

The most obvious benefit of being artistic is the relaxing and positive nature of it. It can give people a greater sense of purpose, enhancing the overall quality of life they experience. For me personally, I always feel more depressed or unmotivated when I am suffering from writer’s block or give it up for an extended period of time.

This is most likely due to this being my personal stress outlet. Without it, there is no way to get my stronger emotions out.