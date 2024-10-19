Supporting Asheville in the Wake of Hurricane Helene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 26, 2024, Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall close to Perry, Florida. In addition to catastrophic floods, massive wind damage, and storm surges as high as fifteen feet, this strong hurricane inflicted substantial damage throughout Florida, Georgia, and portions of the Southeast United States. As the storm worsened inland, North Carolina also saw major flooding and tornadoes.

Asheville and its surrounding villages have greatly suffered from flooding, power outages, and the displacement of families brought on by Hurricane Helene. Locals and visitors must come together and contribute support as the city and surrounding areas begin on an exhausting road to recovery. Here are some ways you can assist Asheville and the surrounding areas in recovering from the destruction caused by this strong storm.

Firstly, one of the fastest ways to help is by donating to local relief organizations and funds set up to assist communities and families affected by Hurricane Helene. Several Asheville-based nonprofits and grassroots organizations are gathering resources to help those in need. The groups include Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, a grassroots organization to help families in need of health and hygiene, emergency aid, and food supplies. Currently, there are drop-off locations in several cities in North Carolina that are supporting aid and relief. The locations are Concord City Walmart parking lot, Art Post in Durham, Back Alley Bikes in Carrboro, and Rumah in Raleigh. There are lists from all these resources of items to donate or even fund these sites to help our people in North Carolina in Asheville and the Appalachia.

Next, plan to volunteer your time and efforts to help communities in Asheville to start working on the immediate aftermath of a disaster, whether that is assisting with debris cleanup, home reconstruction, or the distribution of food and supplies. The aid and care for these communities’ suffering from Hurrican Helene are greatly appreciated in this time of need and for a speedy recovery.



Lastly, if you have an additional room or piece of property, try to help our beloved communities and families by providing displaced families with short-term housing. Residents who can provide a safe place to stay are being connected with people in need of refuge through several local housing networks and social media organizations. As an alternative, money donated to charities like the United Way, or the Red Cross can assist in providing evacuees and people who have lost their homes with temporary accommodation.

Although recovering from Hurricane Helene will take time, Asheville and the neighboring communities will emerge from the storm stronger than before thanks to the generosity of kind people and institutions. There are numerous ways to help with the relief efforts, including donating money and supplies, volunteering, or increase the support. Together, we can support these communities in their recovery and revival because every person and actions taken matters.