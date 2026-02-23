Redefining Success: 4 Self-Growth Tips for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There was a trend on TikTok last year where a group of friends would go down the line and share their biggest accomplishments of the year, sometimes having written them on a note they could stick into a cake. My friend group wanted to participate in this trend, but as it got to my turn, I realized I didn’t feel like my year had been any different than all of the others. Yes, I had gotten an internship, made new friends, cooked new recipes, read different books, traveled a bit, but looking back, there wasn’t one thing I felt extremely proud of. My friends had graduated, landed full-time jobs, run half marathons, gotten into grad schools, and more exciting accomplishments that I felt my years successes couldn’t compare to. But instead of feeling down on myself, I did some self-reflecting, changed my mindset on the small accomplishments I did have, and started planning to do even more in 2026. Here are the things I’ve learned and been working on since then.

1. Stop comparing yourself to others.

This is advice we hear all the time, especially in a society consumed by social media, but it’s worth repeating. We never know what other people are going through. Most of the time, we only see what they want us to see. Just because it looks like someone is much farther ahead in life doesn’t mean you can’t get there too. Instead of feeling bad for yourself when you see other people’s success, use it as motivation to work on yourself and improve your life.

2. Focus on your own self-growth

This year, I’m trying to fill my time in ways that are more beneficial to my health and mindset. It is important to build habits that can improve your life and lead you to success. First, I am being more intentional about the media I consume, trying to read, watch, or listen to things that educate me about the world, science, or mental health strategies. Additionally, I have been trying to go to the gym every day, even if it’s just to move my body for a short walk on the treadmill. I find that when I get movement in my day, I feel so much happier and more energized. Finally, working on my self-growth also includes working on my self-love. Small things like painting my nails or doing a face mask each week help me practice self-appreciation and keep me motivated to continue investing in myself.

3. Productive Screen Time

To be honest, in 2025, most of my days had hours consumed by screen time. Although this has proven difficult for me to quit cold turkey, I have been more mindful about the time I spend on my phone and intentional about what I use that time to do. When I’m bored, I try to read on my library app or listen to a podcast instead of mindless scrolling. But if I do end up on TikTok or Instagram reels, I try to stick to content that teaches me something, like fun workouts, recipes, hobbies, or the news. And, setting a timer has helped me stay aware of how much time I’m spending on these apps.

4. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you

The people you spend the most time with have a huge influence on your habits, mindset, and goals. I am so beyond proud of the friends I have and their accomplishments. Getting to be a part of your friends’ lives and watching them succeed is an accomplishment in itself, but it’s also incredibly motivating. When you see people you care about working hard and achieving their goals, it naturally inspires you to reflect on your own progress and push yourself further. Their wins become proof that success is attainable, and their dedication becomes a standard you want to meet. Surround yourself with people who bring positivity and motivation to your life, because their influence will help you become the person you want to be.

Although these steps don’t seem like big accomplishments I can put on a cake for a TikTok, the little things can go a long way. Even if they don’t lead to a major success this year, I have faith that they will down the road. And honestly, focusing on yourself and growing as a person is a huge accomplishment we can all make in 2026.