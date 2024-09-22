I’m Obsessed with Pickleball and Here’s Why

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

This summer, I picked up pickleball, and it has quickly become one of my favorite activities. It’s one of the fastest-growing sports out there right now, and I can totally see why. I’ve played almost every day for the past few months, and I genuinely get so upset when it rains because that means no pickleball for me.

Here are the top 5 reasons why I’m completely obsessed with the sport:

Helped Me Stay Active and Fit (Without Hitting the Gym!)

Pickleball has become my favorite way to stay active. I used to always just go to the gym and work out, but lifting weights sometimes feels repetitive and doesn’t excite me as much as sports do. While the results from weightlifting can be great, I’ve always preferred playing a game to stay fit. I think pickleball is a great source of cardio and provides a full-body workout that helps keep me in shape while having fun. Given Me a Confidence Boost On and Off the Court

I’m definitely not a professional pickleball player, but I’ve seen huge improvements in my game over the past few months. In the beginning, I was just focused on getting the ball over the net, but now I’ve incorporated strategy and power into my gameplay. Hitting a solid forehand or pulling off a killer backhand gives me such a sense of accomplishment. I’ve even learned how to switch hands during play sometimes. Watching my confidence grow on the court has also boosted my confidence in other areas of my life, and it feels great. Sparked a Passion I Never Expected

Over the summer, I started playing pickleball with friends in the evenings after work. At first, I was just doing it for fun, but soon I realized how much I truly enjoyed the sport. It turned out I wasn’t bad at it either. I started playing more frequently and eventually found myself playing nearly every day. Now that the school year has started, I still make time for pickleball. I even joined the NCSU Club Pickleball team so that I can continue to improve my skills and play on a more regular basis. It’s become a big part of my daily routine and I love every minute of it. Provided an Instant Study Break and Mental Reset

Pickleball is an excellent way to relieve stress and clear my mind. Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed by schoolwork or life in general, a quick game of pickleball does wonders. It helps boost my mood and makes me feel refreshed. It’s become my favorite way to take a break after a long day of studying and assignments. Connected Me to an Amazing Community

Pickleball is an incredibly social sport. If you’ve ever played at community courts, you’ll notice that everyone is super friendly and open to playing with new people. It’s common for players to rotate in and out of games, so you often end up playing with strangers who quickly become new friends. I’ve met a lot of great people through pickleball, and it’s amazing to see how this sport brings together people from all different backgrounds. The sense of community in pickleball is something truly special.

Basically, pickleball has become my favorite thing to do, and I am more than happy to be completely obsessed with it. I love getting dressed up in cute outfits, picking up my paddles, hitting the courts, and having a good time with friends. It’s easily the highlight of my day and I hope to keep improving my game.