Healthy Habits: 4 Tips to Start Feeling Your Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s never too late to change your habits. Although it may be hard at first, habits are created by repetition. The more you do something, the easier it becomes. Soon enough, you don’t even think before doing it. Here are my top 4 tips for creating productive habits that improve your life.

1. A Good Morning Routine

If you pick up your phone first thing in the morning every morning, that’s a habit. And, it’s setting your day up for failure. Why not change your morning habits to be productive? Like getting out of bed as soon as your alarm sounds. Easier said than done, I know. But practicing a good morning routine, even if it’s just a few easy steps like washing your face and brushing your teeth, can set you up for a successful day. I have found that when I give myself a little extra time in the morning for my routine, I feel less stressed and more awake for the rest of my day, rather than waking up right before I have to leave.

2. Replace unnecessary screen time with Podcasts

I like to have background noise when I do certain things, like my morning routine, laundry, cooking, and the dishes. In the past, I used to put on a show to have something else to pay attention to while I completed my chores. I found that every task always took much longer doing it this way, but I refused to do the tasks in silence, and I would get bored with my music. Now, I listen to podcasts. These podcasts actually motivate me to do more things with my day. I am also learning so much about health facts, pop culture, the government, and history. There are so many podcasts to listen to, and I’ve noticed I have less brain fog and more mental clarity when I choose podcasts over television.

3. Prioritize Whole Foods

Eating whole foods provides your body with nutritional benefits that processed foods simply cannot match. According to The Global Wellness Institute, whole foods provide healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support everything from immune function to mental clarity. One tip that’s made this easier for me is shopping mainly the perimeter of the grocery store. Whole foods, like produce, proteins, and dairy, are typically located along the outside aisles, while processed and packaged foods dominate the center aisles.

4. Move Your Body Daily

I aim for 10,000 steps a day, and I usually get around 5,000 of those steps right after breakfast. This helps wake me up for my day, and I also find that walking after a meal helps with my digestion. Even when I don’t feel like it initially, I’ve never regretted moving my body. Studies show how movement every day improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, manages weight, and lowers the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. There are so many benefits!

These habits have improved my life in so many ways. I have more energy, I rarely have the urge to check my phone, and I just feel overall better with myself and my body. It’s your life. You can live it how you want to. But, if this is the one life you get, you might as well do what you can to make it a good one. I am not saying you have to follow these 4 tips every day, but including them in your lifestyle more can have a large positive impact on your life. If you have been feeling down lately, these steps might be worth a try.