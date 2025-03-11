This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Now more than ever, apps and the internet can make any college girl’s life easier. Whether studying, self-care, or note-taking, apps can help simplify it all. iPads specifically have been on the rise in college classrooms, stopping students from having to carry and purchase office supplies such as notebooks and pencils.

So, I’m going to introduce to you my favorite apps (for both iPhone and iPad) that have made my life easier and more enjoyable!

stardust

Stardust is a free period and hormone tracker app that teaches you how to work with the phases of your cycle. It makes the experience seem more magical by introducing personality quizzes and astrology into aspects of your health. Making connections to your body and energy has never been easier with this app! You can even add your partner or friends to predict their energy and symptoms coming up!

Goodnotes

While this one is an obvious one for some iPad users, I will still swear by it! Goodnotes has been my saving grace for taking notes quickly while my professors speed through slideshows. As someone who can not draw a good circle, the shaping feature is super helpful for drawing structures and anatomy. Instead of having a bunch of notebooks for all your subjects, you can just have them all on one app!

Notion

This is such an underrated organization app/website! Notion can be confusing at first, but it offers so many options to better organize your life and tasks! I use mine to track my habits, budget, books, homework, exams, and so much more. Plus, you can make it as cutesy as you would like (I stole my template from TikTok).

Headspace

As a light sleeper, Headspace has so many sleep meditation podcasts that help me sleep through the night, and their breathing exercises are especially helpful for those who just need a moment to de-stress. NC State offers the app for free, and I’m sure other colleges do as well! It’s a great meditation app for those who are new to it, and they even offer recommendations throughout the day.

StoryGraph/GoodNotes

Both of these apps are great for looking at book reviews and understanding your reading preferences. This can be super helpful when looking for new books to read to unwind!

Libby

If you don’t like to spend money on books (can’t relate) but still want to read to your heart’s content, then Libby is a great app to use! You just need a library card to your local library, and then you are free to rent ebooks/audiobooks on the app for up to four weeks. The only catch is that sometimes there can be a waitlist, but it is definitely worth the wait to be able to read in the palm of your hand.