Burnout Isn’t Just Being Tired — Here’s What It Really Feels Like in College

There’s this moment that hits you — you’re staring at your to-do list, eyes glazed over, and for the third time in the past hour, you’ve reread the same sentence in your textbook without absorbing a single word. You close your laptop, not because you’re finished, but because your brain simply can’t. That’s not laziness. That’s burnout.

Burnout has become one of those buzzwords we toss around in group chats or during 2 a.m. vent sessions. But the reality of it is way deeper than feeling “a little overwhelmed.” In college, it can feel like a full-body shutdown — physical, emotional, mental. And yet, we still try to power through like it’s just another all-nighter.

“I Thought I Was Just Lazy” — The Sneaky Signs of Burnout

At first, burnout doesn’t scream. It whispers. It looks like skipping one class, then two. It’s pushing off laundry until you’re down to your last pair of leggings. It’s waking up already tired. You start losing interest in the things you used to love — your clubs, your hobbies, your social life. You’re not you, but it’s hard to explain what’s off.

And because we’re so used to the grind, it’s easy to label ourselves as unmotivated or lazy. But here’s the truth: burnout isn’t about a lack of willpower. It’s your mind and body waving a red flag.

The Pressure to Be That Girl

Social media doesn’t help. We scroll past videos of girls who wake up at 6 a.m., go to Pilates, drink green smoothies, ace all their classes, and still have flawless skin and a perfectly curated bookshelf. Productivity is aesthetic now, and if you’re not constantly “on,” it can feel like you’re falling behind.

Even the culture around college reinforces this. Are you even doing enough if you’re not stacking your schedule with 18 credits, internships, executive board positions, and a side hustle?

Spoiler: yes. You are.

Why College Makes It Worse

College is supposed to be “the best time of your life,” right? But no one talks enough about how exhausting it can be. The academic pressure is real. You’re expected to figure out your career, maintain a GPA, network, and somehow not lose your mind in the process.

Student orgs — even the ones you love — can start to feel like second jobs. And the unspoken competition between students? It’s quiet but constant. Everyone’s racing to some imaginary finish line, terrified of falling behind.

Burnout vs. Depression: What’s the Difference?

They can look similar and sometimes overlap. Burnout might be more tied to specific stressors (like school or work), while depression can go deeper and linger even without those triggers. But if you’re feeling persistently hopeless, empty, or like you’re drowning no matter what, it’s important to talk to someone. You deserve support, no matter what’s causing the struggle.

What Helps (Hint: It’s Not a Face Mask)

We’ve all seen the self-care clichés. And while bubble baths and journaling can be comforting, they don’t fix burnout on their own. Real recovery starts with deeper shifts:

Set boundaries. Say no when you need to. Cancel plans. Ask for extensions. You’re not weak for needing space.

Say no when you need to. Cancel plans. Ask for extensions. You’re not weak for needing space. Rest without guilt. You are allowed to rest before you collapse. You don’t need to earn your right to pause.

You are allowed to rest before you collapse. You don’t need to earn your right to pause. Reconnect with what brings you joy. Even if it’s small — a walk, painting, watching your comfort show — find moments that make you feel human again.

Even if it’s small — a walk, painting, watching your comfort show — find moments that make you feel human again. Talk about it. Burnout thrives in silence. Share what you’re going through with friends, advisors, or a mental health professional. You don’t have to carry this alone.

You’re Allowed to Slow Down

If you’re feeling burnt out right now, this is your reminder: you are not lazy, dramatic, or broken. You’re just tired — and not the kind of tired that a nap can fix. Be gentle with yourself. College is hard, and so is life. Give yourself the same compassion you’d offer a friend.

Your worth is not in how much you produce. It’s in who you are, even on your most exhausted days.