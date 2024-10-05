University: When It Gives You Lemons, Make More Than Just Lemonade

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

When life gives you lemons, sure, you could make lemonade. But if you’re at Manipal University Jaipur, why stop at lemonade when you can turn those lemons into lemon tarts, lemon sorbet, and maybe even a zesty lemon risotto? Mhmmm, MUJ is kind of like that- a place that hands you more lemons than you know what to do with, only here the lemons are endless opportunities. Stick with me, and I’ll show you how to squeeze the absolute most out of them.

Hostels That Feel Like More Than Just Home

First up, let’s talk about living arrangements. Good Host Spaces (MUJ hostels) are no ordinary dormitories. They’re the epitome of comfort and style. Think air-conditioning, 24/7 power backup, and all the security you need. But it doesn’t end there- the hostels come fully loaded with a gym, a recreation center, and an outlet for every craving you’d have. Feeling sporty? The multipurpose ground has you covered. Not feeling sporty? There’s also a recreational centre for when you’d rather take it easy.

The best part? The hostels are super well-connected to the city (if you’re willing to travel an hour to and back), so if you ever need a change of scenery (or a cheeky weekend trip), you’re never too far from civilization. MUJ’s hostel life blends convenience with a little luxury, making your university experience feel like a perfect mix of comfort and adventure.

And because it’s not all fun and games, MUJ makes sure your health is a top priority. The on-campus medical center is there to ensure you stay in tip-top shape, whether you’ve got a minor cold or something more serious. Plus, it’s always good to know that no matter what happens, you’ve got medical facilities right at your fingertips. If you happen to fall sick, the Manipal Hospitals’ Medical Room is equipped with everything you’d need to get back up on your feet again. If you don’t seem to get better, they’d take you to the hospital in an ambulance which might spook you or make you feel like the main character. Either way, you’re in good hands.

Chapters & Clubs That Cater to Every Interest

Let’s be real- university isn’t just about academics (don’t tell the professors I said that). It’s also about finding your people. And at MUJ, there’s a club or chapter for literally everyone. Like space? Wanna save the world one sustainable project at a time? Into writing and activism? There is a tribe for you no matter what rocks your boat. And don’t even get me started on the sheer number of niche, quirky clubs for those ultra-specific interests- it’s kind of like Hogwarts sorting but for, well, real-life passions. Whether you’re into coding, calligraphy, debating, or DJ-ing, MUJ has a place for you. You name it, we’ve got it- often with some fancy leadership position thrown in for good measure.

Coursera Plus: Your Secret Weapon to university

So you’ve picked your clubs, made some new friends, but then comes that voice in your head saying, “Shouldn’t you be studying or learning something? Isn’t that why you’re here?” (Ugh, the audacity.) But MUJ’s got your back with Coursera Plus- a platform where you can take online courses from the best universities in the world. MIT? Check. Yale? Check. You can casually name-drop that you’re brushing up on AI or psychology from Ivy League schools and sound like a genius at dinner. Even companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and tons more offer full Professional Certificates on Coursera. Imagine how much that would shine on your CV.

And here’s the kicker- you don’t have to pay a dime for Coursera Plus. I mean you do, but if you just do a 4 weeks or longer course, it gets refunded! This means you can dive into topics beyond your curriculum, whether it’s mastering the art of procrastination (with time-management courses, ironically) or brushing up on finance because you splurged a bit too much on everything the college has to offer.

The Campus Life That’s Practically Pinterest-Worthy

MUJ isn’t just a place to learn, it’s also a place to vibe. Think sprawling lawns, aesthetically pleasing hangout spots, and a cafeteria that serves more than just survival food. Need a caffeine kick? The on-campus Nescafe has you covered. And let’s not forget *Cheffie*, the place where you’ll probably end up during over-night events debating the meaning of life- or maybe just where to get the best chai.

Plus, with a campus this Instagrammable, it’s no surprise that MUJ’s facilities give you everything you need to thrive (and snap a few aesthetic pics while you’re at it). You can study (or procrastinate) in peaceful silence in the Library, or hit the gym to release all that exam stress. And if you’re feeling fancy, MUJ’s sports complex has options for everything from badminton to basketball. It’s like living in a self-contained universe where you can work, chill, and crush your fitness goals without stepping outside.

Sports Facilities That Will Make You Ditch Netflix

You know those New Year’s resolutions to “get fit” that typically last for all of two weeks? Yeah, MUJ’s sports facilities will have you sticking to them for way longer. With a sprawling basketball court, lawn tennis courts, a running and cycling track, and a fully-equipped gymnasium, it’s like living in a wellness retreat.

And if you’re competitive by nature, you’re in luck! MUJ doesn’t just stop at providing top-tier sports equipment; they also host tournaments and sports conferences regularly. We also have an annual sports fest- Abhivarta. Whether you’re a budding athlete or just looking to burn off some late-night binge calories, MUJ ensures you’ll have the support (and the facilities) to do it.

MUJ also takes indoor sports seriously—so when the weather’s too hot to handle (hey, we’re in Rajasthan, after all), you can still get your game on.

General Amenities That Make Campus Life a Dream

Of course, no student’s life is complete without a few good hangout spots—and MUJ’s got plenty. Picture this: Wi-Fi that actually works, student activity areas to chill with friends, and a huge amphitheatre where major campus events go down. Need a break between classes? Head to the coffee shop for a quick caffeine fix, or swing by one of the many food courts for a snack. There’s even a bank counter and multiple ATMs on campus, so you’re always financially sorted.

And if you ever find yourself in need of anything, well, campus has got you covered. It’s basically a mini city, with everything you could possibly need within arm’s reach.

University Events That Put the ‘Extra’ in Extracurriculars

Now, if you’re anything like me, you love a good theme event or festival. Well, guess what? MUJ’s event calendar is packed tighter than your suitcase on move-in day. Whether it’s the annual Oneiros fest (which is like a mini Coachella on campus) or many events where seasoned professionals drop wisdom bombs, there’s always something happening.

Here’s a pro tip: Volunteer or organise these events. Not only does it look great on your CV, but it’s also a surefire way to meet people and maybe even find your future partner-in-crime (read: bestie). Plus, you get to experience the rush of pulling off something awesome– from scavenger hunts to pitch competitions.

Making Lemonade… and More

The best part about MUJ? You can turn any interest into something bigger. Want to start a club that doesn’t exist yet? Do it. Feel like launching your own e-magazine or podcast? You’ll find support from every corner. If you’ve got an idea, MUJ is the kind of place where you can make it happen. And if you feel lost (which, let’s be real, we all do sometimes), there are mentors, faculty, and seniors who’ve been there and can show you the ropes.

So when life at MUJ gives you lemons, don’t just settle for lemonade. Join a club, sign up for Coursera, create something new, and maybe- just maybe- throw a lemon-themed party while you’re at it. This campus is your playground, and you’ve got everything you need to make it one unforgettable ride.

For more such fun and intriguing articles, visit HerCampus at MUJ.

And for a tour in my corner at HCMUJ, visit Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ!