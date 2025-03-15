Storytelling and its Role in Preserving Culture

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I sat cross-legged on my bed, a steaming cup of coffee (with a few drops of vanilla essence- trust me) in hand and my favourite playlist humming softly in my left year, I couldn’t help but use the art of storytelling and chuckle at the beautiful chaos of my life. Here I was, an aspiring writer, juggling deadlines and dreams like a circus performer with the occasional sanity of a lab rat, all while wearing my trusty fuzzy socks and stolen oversized tees. It’s amusing, really; I had envisioned a glamorous life of literary coffee shops and book signings and readings, yet I found myself nestled in the cocoon of my room, typing away in what felt like an unending blur of words and thoughts.

Storytelling is an ancient practice that transcends time and geography- serving as a fundamental means of cultural expression and communication. It encompasses the oral traditions that have been passed down through generations, and embodies the values, beliefs, and experiences of a community.

Recently, I was a part of an event at another college, representing mine. I didn’t expect to have time to be a part of a storytelling competition but I did. Now, 3 performances before mine only did I realise that I can actually take part. While I had these elaborate performances and oratory masterpieces- the best of best I could do- prepared for the other events, I had nothing here? Instead, I thought of any story from my life that happened recently and I knew every detail of and settled on this thought-provoking mishap and spoke it with every emotion in me.

storytelling as a lifeline to our heritage

At its core, storytelling is a narrative art that conveys messages through various forms, including spoken word, performance and written text. It is not merely about recounting events but involves weaving together characters, emotions, and lessons that resonate with the audience. Storytelling can take many shapes, from myths and legends to folktales and personal anecdotes, each reflecting the unique context of its origin.

To me, this begs the question of how storytelling is something considered so unimportant yet is so powerful? How when I celebrated Diwali this year my maternal grandmother told me about Bandi Chhor Diwas which was so awe-inspiring that I passed the story on to a few more people? And who knows if they found it as astonishing and passed it on as well!

You see, storytelling is not just a pastime; it’s the very heartbeat of human experience. From the ancient fireside tales told under a blanket of stars to the modern-day podcasts that fill our headphones, stories have always woven the fabric of our identities and shaped the communities we belong to. In a world that often feels disconnected, I’ve come to realise that these oral traditions are more than just entertainment; they’re lifelines, binding us to our heritage. Binding us to each other.

Growing up, I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by family members who cherished the art of storytelling. Both my grandmothers, with their weathered hands and eyes that sparkled with tales as old as time, would regale us with tales of their childhood or of religious milestones- stories of laughter, love, and lessons learned. Each word they spoke painted vivid images in my mind, transporting me to a time when life was simpler and dreams were woven into the very fabric of daily existence. It was in those moments that I understood how deeply intertwined storytelling is with cultural identity. When we gather to listen to stories, we’re engaging in a ritual that honours our ancestors and keeps their voices alive.

Oral traditions serve as vessels for preserving language, customs, and values that might otherwise fade away in the relentless march of time. They encapsulate the essence of a culture, passing down wisdom from one generation to the next.

The Joy of Community Connection

These competitions, open mics and the like celebrate community, allowing individuals to come together, share their unique narratives and maybe find common ground. In those moments of vulnerability and connection, barriers dissolve and we begin to understand each other’s journeys. Storytelling fosters a sense of belonging that is essential for community building and cohesion. Whether through myths, folktales, or personal anecdotes, these narratives create shared experiences that unite us. They make us think: Despite our differences, we all navigate the same human emotions: love, loss, joy, and sorrow. Listening to others’ stories cultivates empathy and understanding, bridging divides and forging deeper connections.

In the fast-paced world we live in, where technology mostly dominates our interactions, the art of storytelling feels more crucial than ever. It calls us back to the hearth, urging us to slow down and just listen. Just breathe. It encourages dialogue rather than monologue, inviting everyone to participate in the tapestry of life.

I reminisce about the storytelling circles I attended, where voices mingled in a beautiful cacophony of perspectives. Each story added another thread to the community’s fabric, creating a rich narrative that was uniquely ours.

One of the more vital roles of oral storytelling is the passing down of wisdom. Elders share stories with the younger generation, instilling lessons about ethics, social norms and historical events. Often when elders sit us down to narrate a story we find some deeper meaning or a moral of the story. These offer glimpses into our origins, helping us understand our place in the larger cultural sense. Beyond shaping individual identities, storytelling binds communities together. Shared narratives foster connections among members, reinforce social ties and promote unity. When we gather to hear stories, we engage in a collective experience that transcends our differences- be it generational, social, or economic.

Storytelling as a Catalyst for Change

Beyond cultural preservation, storytelling can be a powerful force for social change, providing a platform for marginalised voices and challenging dominant narratives. By amplifying diverse perspectives, storytelling cultivates empathy and awareness, pushing for a better world.

Storytelling empowers marginalised communities to assert their identities and share their experiences. Through their narratives, individuals can challenge stereotypes and advocate for their rights. The #MeToo movement is a prime example, using storytelling to spark conversations about consent, gender inequality, and the need for systemic change.

Storytelling also has the power to create safe spaces for discussing sensitive issues. Community storytelling events- like truth and reconciliation gatherings- allow individuals to share their experiences in a supportive environment. This encourages vulnerability and promotes healing, knitting together community solidarity.

Storytelling is like an indomitable force in preserving culture, shaping identities, and building community. Through these traditions, narratives transmit knowledge, reinforce values, and create connections that transcend time. As our world changes, storytelling’s adaptability keeps it alive and relevant, helping cultures navigate contemporary challenges while maintaining their unique identities. After all, every story told is a piece of our shared humanity, waiting to be celebrated.

