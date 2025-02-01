Minimalism for a Fuller Life: KonMari vs Swedish Death Cleaning

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a time when consumerism has reached unprecedented levels and homes are often overflowing with items, many individuals have embraced decluttering and organisational techniques to streamline their lives for minimalism. Two particularly prominent methods that have gained significant traction are Marie Kondo’s KonMari technique and the philosophy of Swedish Death Cleaning. Although both seek to foster cleaner and more purposeful environments, they originate from different cultural backgrounds and provide unique approaches to our relationship with possessions. This article examines the roots, beliefs, and practices of these two methods, emphasising their similarities, differences, and potential effects on both individual lives and society as a whole.

The Origins of Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method

Marie Kondo, an organising consultant and author from Japan, brought the KonMari method to global attention with her popular book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, released in 2011. This method swiftly gained international fame and was further highlighted by her Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

Kondo’s method of decluttering is deeply influenced by Japanese culture, which values simplicity, mindfulness, and the appreciation of beauty in ordinary items. Based on these cultural principles, Kondo promotes tidying as not just a practical task but also a transformative and spiritual experience. The essence of her approach involves posing a simple yet significant question when assessing each item: Does this item spark joy? If the response is negative, the item is acknowledged for its contribution and then released.

The Origins of Swedish Death Cleaning (Döstädning)

In contrast to the cheerful approach of Marie Kondo, Swedish Death Cleaning, or döstädning, originates from Sweden and carries a more serious, practical basis. Brought to wider attention by Margareta Magnusson in her book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (2017), this technique emphasises decluttering with the awareness of life’s end. It encourages individuals, particularly those in their senior years, to reduce their possessions to lessen the burden on their family when they are gone.

The principle behind Swedish Death Cleaning is not grim but rather sensible and caring. It focuses on simplifying life for both oneself and family by minimising unnecessary items. By clearing out one’s belongings in anticipation of the unavoidable, Swedish Death Cleaning acts as a gesture of love, alleviating the emotional and logistical difficulties family members face when dealing with a lifetime of possessions.

Philosophical Differences: Joy vs. Legacy

At their essence, the KonMari method and Swedish Death Cleaning vary greatly in their philosophical standpoints. Marie Kondo’s approach revolves around finding personal joy and being mindful in the moment. The inquiry “Does this spark joy?” prioritises the individual’s emotional health in the decision-making process. By retaining only those items that provide happiness, individuals are prompted to create a living space that aligns with their current desires and emotional state.

Conversely, Swedish Death Cleaning adopts a broader and more future-oriented perspective. It extends beyond merely reducing possessions; it involves contemplating how one’s belongings may impact others after their passing. Rather than concentrating on joy, this method highlights responsibility and the concept of legacy. The key question posed by Swedish Death Cleaning can be seen as “Will this item become a burden for someone else once I am gone?” This approach encourages individuals to assess their belongings based on their long-term implications, especially regarding those they leave behind who will need to handle these items after their death.

Decluttering as a Transformative Process

Even with their differing philosophies, both Marie Kondo and Swedish Death Cleaning highlight that decluttering extends beyond mere organisation; it is a process of transformation. The KonMari method views tidying as not just creating an orderly space but as a way to align one’s surroundings with personal values. Kondo encourages individuals to examine their connections to material possessions, which in turn reflects their sense of self. For Kondo, letting go of items that no longer bring joy serves as a method to liberate oneself from past ties and welcome new experiences and opportunities. It’s a path of self-exploration where one learns to appreciate only what genuinely matters.

Swedish Death Cleaning, although less reflective, also provides a transformational experience. Magnusson portrays this process as a way to achieve emotional resolution, allowing people to face the inevitable passage of time and their own mortality. By carefully going through one’s belongings, an individual can contemplate their life and find peace with the thought of leaving things behind. This approach can be freeing, as it enables individuals to concentrate on what truly holds significance- both concerning belongings and relationships- before it is too late.

Practical Methods: The Step-by-Step Process

The KonMari method is systematic and organised into five categories:

Clothing: Start by gathering all clothing items from around the house and evaluate each piece by asking whether it sparks joy. Books: Next, sort through books, again focusing on joy rather than utility or sentimentality. Papers: Discard unnecessary paperwork, keeping only those that are truly important. Komono (Miscellaneous Items): This includes everything from kitchenware to electronics, sorted by room or category. Sentimental Items: Last come the items that often carry the most emotional weight, such as photographs and keepsakes. These should be tackled last, once the individual has honed their ability to recognize what sparks joy.

Kondo advises tidying by category rather than by room, so that individuals can fully immerse themselves in each type of item. By focusing on joy, she believes people can create homes filled with positivity and peace.

Swedish Death Cleaning, on the other hand, is a slower, more gradual process that unfolds over time. Magnusson encourages individuals to approach decluttering thoughtfully and without haste, recognizing that it may take years to sort through a lifetime’s worth of possessions. The steps she outlines include:

Start with Less Sentimental Items: Begin with easier categories, such as clothing or household items, to build momentum before tackling more emotionally charged belongings. Consider Your Loved Ones: Throughout the process, keep your family in mind. Think about whether the items you’re holding onto will be meaningful or useful to them after you’re gone, or if they will simply create a burden. Ask for Help if Needed: Unlike the more personal KonMari method, Swedish Death Cleaning is open to collaboration. Magnusson encourages involving family members in the process, both to share memories and to understand what items they might want to keep. Leave a Digital Legacy: Swedish Death Cleaning also extends beyond physical belongings. Magnusson suggests organising digital files, photos, and passwords to ease the transition for family members handling these aspects after death. Make It a Regular Habit: Finally, Swedish Death Cleaning is not a one-time event but an ongoing practice. As life changes, individuals are encouraged to continually reassess their possessions and make adjustments accordingly.

Emotional and Cultural Context

In Japan, there is a deep respect for minimalism, mindfulness, and the beauty of simplicity, as seen in concepts like wabi-sabi, which celebrates imperfection, and ma, which refers to the space between objects. The KonMari method draws on these values, promoting a mindful, emotional connection with objects while encouraging individuals to live lightly and intentionally.

Swedish Death Cleaning, on the other hand, reflects the Scandinavian value of lagom, which translates to “just the right amount.” This concept emphasises balance, modesty, and practicality. Swedish Death Cleaning is an extension of these ideals, encouraging people to live with only what they need while being mindful of how their possessions impact others.

Psychological Impacts of Decluttering

While both methods offer practical solutions for decluttering, they can also have profound psychological effects.

The KonMari method’s focus on joy can lead to an increased sense of happiness and well-being. By surrounding oneself with items that spark positive emotions, individuals may experience a greater sense of contentment in their living spaces. This method can also boost confidence by helping people make more intentional choices about what they allow into their lives.

Swedish Death Cleaning, while less overtly focused on joy, can offer a sense of relief and peace of mind. By dealing with one’s belongings in preparation for the future, individuals can reduce feelings of anxiety about what will happen after they’re gone. The process also fosters a sense of closure and acceptance of life’s transience, which can be emotionally freeing.

Choosing the Right Method for You

Ultimately, the choice between Marie Kondo’s KonMari method and Swedish Death Cleaning depends on individual needs, values, and life circumstances.

For those who seek immediate emotional fulfilment and want to create a joyful, inspiring environment, the KonMari method might be the better choice. Its emphasis on personal happiness and mindfulness can help individuals cultivate a home that reflects their present aspirations and desires.

Conversely, for individuals who are more concerned with long-term planning and minimising burdens for loved ones, Swedish Death Cleaning offers a practical, compassionate approach. It is especially suited to those in later stages of life or those who want to take a more methodical, future-oriented approach to their belongings.

In a world filled with constant noise, distractions, and an overwhelming amount of stuff, the idea of minimalism offers a refreshing and life-changing alternative. Minimalism isn’t just about owning fewer things; it’s about creating space- both physical and mental- for what truly matters. From decluttering your home to simplifying your daily routine, embracing minimalism can lead to greater peace, clarity, and happiness.

The Core Philosophy of Minimalism

At its heart, minimalism is the practice of intentionally living with less. It encourages you to focus on what adds value to your life while letting go of everything that doesn’t. Minimalism isn’t about deprivation or living without comforts- it’s about cutting out excess and distractions so that you can prioritise what really makes you happy and fulfilled.

This philosophy extends beyond just physical possessions. Minimalism can apply to time, relationships, commitments, and even thoughts. By adopting a minimalist mindset, you clear away the mental clutter that often comes with an overly busy, consumer-driven lifestyle. In turn, you gain more time, freedom, and mental space to pursue the things that genuinely enrich your life.

The Mental Benefits of Minimalism

One of the most profound impacts of minimalism is the way it helps declutter the mind. In a culture of excess, we often feel overwhelmed, distracted, and mentally exhausted. Minimalism offers an antidote to this by helping us focus on what truly matters, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of inner calm.

1. Reduced Stress and Anxiety

Possessing too many items- whether they are physical possessions or an overbooked calendar- can lead to a sense of disorder. Each object within your space and each commitment on your agenda requires your focus, even if only on a subconscious level. By decluttering and simplifying your environment, you cultivate a more tranquil atmosphere that encourages relaxation.

Clutter can be mentally exhausting. Studies indicate that an untidy environment can elevate cortisol levels, which is the hormone linked to stress. Embracing minimalism alleviates these stressors by eliminating superfluous distractions, enabling your mind to unwind and recuperate.

2. Improved Focus and Clarity

When your surroundings are messy, it’s common for your thoughts to become similarly cluttered. Concentrating and maintaining focus can be challenging when you’re in a chaotic environment. By decluttering your space, you reduce the constant distractions vying for your attention. Embracing a minimalist way of living helps you simplify the decision-making process. Owning fewer items and having reduced choices frees up mental energy that would otherwise be wasted on insignificant decisions. This newfound mental clarity enables you to concentrate on what truly matters, resulting in increased productivity and satisfaction.

3. Enhanced Emotional Well-Being

Minimalism encompasses more than simply decluttering your environment- it also involves shedding emotional burdens. Retaining excessive items, whether physical possessions or emotional connections, can lead to feelings of attachment and weightiness. Releasing these ties can be freeing, allowing you to cultivate a healthier connection with both your belongings and your feelings.

Additionally, minimalism aids in escaping the trap of consumerism and the relentless chase for “more.” When you cease to depend on material possessions for your happiness, you start to discover fulfilment in experiences, relationships, and personal development. This change in perspective frequently results in a more profound sense of satisfaction and overall well-being.

The Physical Benefits of Minimalism

While the mental and emotional benefits of minimalism are profound, the physical benefits are just as significant. A cluttered space often mirrors a cluttered mind, so by physically simplifying your life, you create an environment that supports your mental and emotional health.

1. A Clean and Organized Home

When you practise minimalism, you naturally reduce the amount of clutter in your home. This makes cleaning and organising much easier and less time-consuming. With fewer possessions to manage, you’ll spend less time tidying up and more time enjoying your space.

A clean, organised home can also improve your quality of life. Walking into a tidy, clutter-free space feels calming and welcoming, whereas a messy environment can create feelings of stress and frustration. By embracing minimalism, you create a living space that promotes peace, relaxation, and a sense of order.

2. Greater Appreciation for What You Have

Minimalism encourages you to be intentional about the things you keep in your life. Instead of surrounding yourself with an abundance of possessions, you focus on owning fewer, high-quality items that truly add value to your life. This shift in perspective helps you develop a greater appreciation for the things you have, leading to a more mindful and satisfying relationship with your belongings.

3. Financial Freedom

Living with less not only improves your mental and emotional well-being but also has financial benefits. By cutting down on unnecessary purchases and adopting a minimalist mindset, you can save money and reduce financial stress. Minimalism encourages you to break free from the consumer-driven mentality and focus on what truly matters, allowing you to prioritise experiences, savings, and long-term financial goals over material possessions.

Tips for Embracing Minimalism

Adopting a minimalist lifestyle may seem daunting at first, especially if you’re used to having a lot of stuff or a busy schedule. However, you don’t have to overhaul your life overnight. Minimalism is a gradual process that involves small, intentional steps toward simplifying your space and mindset. Here are some practical tips to help you get started on your minimalist journey:

1. Declutter Your Physical Space

The first step in embracing minimalism is decluttering your physical space. Start with one room or area of your home and systematically go through your belongings. Ask yourself whether each item serves a purpose or brings you joy. If the answer is no, it’s time to let it go.

When decluttering, focus on quality over quantity. Keep only the items that truly add value to your life, whether it’s because they’re functional or they have sentimental meaning. Donate, sell, or recycle the things you no longer need.

2. Simplify Your Schedule

Minimalism isn’t just about decluttering your home—it’s about simplifying all aspects of your life, including your time. If your schedule is packed with commitments that don’t bring you joy or fulfilment, it may be time to reassess your priorities.

Take a close look at your calendar and identify activities that you can eliminate or delegate. Focus on what’s truly important to you, and don’t be afraid to say no to things that don’t align with your values or goals. Simplifying your schedule allows you to reclaim your time and energy, giving you the freedom to focus on the things that matter most.

3. Practice Mindful Consumption

Minimalism encourages a mindful approach to consumption. Before making a purchase, ask yourself if the item is something you truly need or if it’s just an impulse buy. Consider whether the item will add long-term value to your life or if it’s something you’ll quickly tire of.

By practising mindful consumption, you’ll not only reduce clutter but also save money and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. Minimalism isn’t about never buying anything; it’s about being intentional and thoughtful with your purchases.

4. Digitise Your Life

In today’s digital age, our digital lives can become just as cluttered as our physical spaces. Minimalism encourages you to simplify your digital life by decluttering your devices and streamlining your online activities.

Start by organising your digital files, deleting unnecessary apps, and clearing out your email inbox. Limit your time on social media and unsubscribe from email lists that don’t add value to your life. By simplifying your digital space, you’ll reduce distractions and create more mental space for meaningful activities.

5. Focus on Experiences Over Possessions

One of the core principles of minimalism is prioritising experiences over material possessions. Instead of spending money on things, invest in experiences that bring you joy and fulfilment. Whether it’s travelling, spending time with loved ones, or pursuing a hobby, experiences create lasting memories and contribute to a richer, more meaningful life.

Minimalism encourages you to shift your focus from accumulating things to creating a life filled with purpose, connection, and joy.

Living a Fuller Life Through Minimalism

Minimalism offers a path to a fuller, more intentional life by helping you clear away the clutter- both physical and mental- that stands in the way of true happiness. By simplifying your space, your schedule, and your mindset, you create room for what truly matters: meaningful relationships, personal growth, and inner peace.

Embracing minimalism doesn’t mean living with nothing- it means living with just enough. Enough to support your well-being, fuel your passions, and allow you to thrive in a world that often encourages excess. With minimalism, less truly is more. So, take the first step toward decluttering your space and mind, and watch as your life becomes fuller in ways you never imagined.

