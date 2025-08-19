Freshers at MUJ, You Will Not Survive Without This

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s set the scene. You, a bright-eyed fresher, are packing in the middle of your room. Your suitcase is wide open like a gaping void. Your mum’s yelling something about detergent, your dad’s holding up a pair of track pants like he’s never seen clothes before, and you’re trying to decide if your third lip tint counts as “essential” (spoiler: it does).

College is calling and not just any college, it’s Manipal University Jaipur, the land of pink sandstone dreams, academic memes, and survival-of-the-most-organised. It’s not just a campus, it’s a climate shift. One moment it’s monsoon melancholy, the next it’s Sahara-core. You’re juggling assignments, events, breakdowns (emotional and Wi-Fi-related), and the occasional existential crisis.

You can’t afford to forget your band-aids or your bedside caddy. That’s not just an oversight, that’s a lifestyle risk.

When I packed for my first year, I went feral. This wasn’t just a suitcase, babes. This was a war chest. My father literally had to drive from Mumbai to Jaipur to drop me off because no flight, no train, no single human being could’ve lifted all my stuff. My room was my shrine of self-care, stationary, skincare, and serotonin. I didn’t just prepare for college, I prepared for every possible apocalypse from heartbreak to head lice.

And so, I present to you: The Ultimate MUJ Fresher Packing List™. From pimple patches to protein powder, duct tape to decorative tapestry, I packed it ALL. Not because I’m high-maintenance (okay maybe a little), but because campus life is like a season of Survivor but make it aesthetic.

Stick around till the very end of this article (or scroll) for the printable pdf.

Here’s what they don’t tell you during orientation:

Your room will become your sanctuary, salon, and sometimes your snack shack.

A cute alarm clock is not optional. It’s your only defence against 9AMs.

That steamer? Essential. Wrinkles are the real enemy.

Energy drinks will become a personality trait.

Mosquito repellents are your truest, most loyal friends.

And yes, you will need six types of tape. Don’t ask why. Just pack them.

This isn’t just about surviving MUJ, it’s about thriving in style, smelling good while doing it, and always having a spare Q-tip. It’s about being the girlie who lends someone a stapler and a sachet of ORS. The one who has an extra umbrella and eucalyptus oil. The one who turns a hostel room into a Pinterest board, a pharmacy, and a pocket-sized FabIndia.

So whether you’re a skincare girly, a snack hoarder, a stationery goblin, or the emotionally-supportive-one-who-always-has-sanitizer, this list is for you. You will be judged if you don’t bring enough underwear. You will regret not packing a mop. And you will sob into your instant bhel while thanking past-you for that extra packet of Hajmola.

This is not just a list. This is a manifesto. A multi-tabbed, colour-coded, soul-saving spreadsheet of slay. So grab a pen. Or better, grab your highlighters, washi tape, and laminated checklist. Because darling, college is chaos, and this is how we pack for it. 🧳✨

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

WELLNESS

Alright, it’s time to deep dive into the WELLNESS section aka the “If I don’t have these, I will mentally and physically disintegrate in the hostel corridor” list. This is the backbone of the entire packing philosophy. The ‘I will be a functioning adult with grace, scent, and germ-consciousness’ starter pack.

Let’s unpack the essentials (and the “girl be fr”s), shall we?

🧺 1. Laundry Hamper: Absolutely non-negotiable. This is your laundry’s final resting place before it either gets washed or forgotten for two weeks straight. Do not disrespect your dirty clothes by shoving them in a corner like a Victorian ghost child.

🫧 2. Detergent (Powder & Liquid): Yes to both. Powder for bulk loads, liquid for that one shirt you cried in and need cleaned by morning. The duality of laundry is real.

🧼 3. Detergent (Bar): Okay, yes. For those one-off stain emergencies. Very sanskaari, very “mummy trained me” coded. If you’re the designated “washing socks in the sink at midnight” kind, this is your wand.

🪥 4. Laundry Brush: Only if you’re committed to hostel-top laundromancy. If you’re lazy or have access to a washer, skip it. If you’re the detergent bar girlie, then yes, this is familiar.

🩸 5–8. Panty Liners, Pads, Period Relief Patches, Period Relief Gummies: Yes. Yes. YES. Bring it all. You will get cramps when you least expect it. You will have a class during peak uterus malfunction hours. Patches and gummies = goddess energy. Stock them like you’re building a bunker.

🧼 9–11. Dettol, Disinfectant, Colin Spray: Your future self will worship you for this. Hostel bathrooms are a crime scene. Desks get sticky. Bed frames collect dust like it’s their job. Keep it clean, keep it cute, keep it Dettol-scented.

🧷 12. Safety Pins: Yes. Tiny, metal miracles. Fix dupattas, broken straps, betrayal-level wardrobe malfunctions; safety pins are the backstage crew of your wardrobe’s Broadway show.

🧴 13–14. Sanitizer & Bag Sanitizer: Sanitizer, obviously. Bag sanitizer? Slightly extra, but if you’re a chronic commuter or a tote-carrying cutie, it’s a vibe. Otherwise, not urgent.

🌬️ 15. Air Fresheners: Yes. Hostel rooms get stale real quick. One day it’s lavender, next day it’s “who microwaved egg in here”. Save your soul (and your nose).

🦟 16–17. Mosquito Repellent (Electrical & Coil): This is not a joke. Jaipur mosquitoes have degrees in psychological warfare. Electric? Yes. Coil? Only if you’re okay with smoky vibes and mild lung damage. Personal choice.

☔ 18. Umbrella: YES. JAIPUR DOESN’T WARN YOU. The clouds just attack. Be waterproof, not caught off-guard. Bonus points if it’s cute and compact.

🩹 19–20. Band-aids & Crepe Bandage: Band-aids = must. Hostel life is full of mystery bruises. Crepe bandage = niche. If you have a history of sprains or gym injuries, bring it. If not, meh.

🌡️ 21. Thermometer: Yup. You will convince yourself you’re dying from a sore throat. Knowing your actual temp? Power move.

💊 22–33. Basic meds (Paracetamol, Pudin Hara, Ibuprofen, Pepto-Bismol, etc.): Yes. This is your literal swasthya ka sipahi squad.

Pudin Hara for post-hostel-food regrets

Ibuprofen for migraines and cramps

ORS for post-event dehydration

Prescription meds — Don’t play around. Pack them. Refill them.

Also: Mulethi sticks? Cute but unnecessary unless you’re playing Ayurvedic Auntie.

🧻 34. Tissues: Bring multiple packs. You’ll use them for everything: crying, cleaning, impromptu table mats. Tissues = emotional support sheets.

🧴 35–36. Blotting Paper, Perfumes: Blotting paper: If you’re an oily-skinned baddie, yes. If not, meh. Perfumes: YES. Smell expensive, even if your bank account’s crying.

✨ 37. Body Mists: Optional but delicious. Think of it as aromatherapy for girlies who are 2 minutes late to class.

🧽 38–40. Cotton Pads, Cotton Roll, Q-tips:

Cotton pads: 100% needed for skincare rituals.

Cotton roll: Unless you’re running a clinic, skip.

Q-tips: Yes, but use responsibly. No ear-stabbing.

🧹 41–43. Broom, Mop & Bucket, Phenyl: If your hostel doesn’t provide cleaning services: YES to all. If they do, bring a broom for the occasional “my roommate spilled Maggi crumbs again” moment. Phenyl? Very dad-coded. Optional, unless you’re the cleaning captain.

ELECTRONICS & LIKE

Hold onto your chargers ’cause it’s time for the most ✨digital diva✨ section of your packing guide: Electronics & Like.

This category isn’t just about gadgets, it’s a lifestyle. It’s giving “I came, I coded, I content-created.” Whether you’re a tech bro in denial, a Pinterest-core productivity princess, or just someone who likes to have all the wires in one box (💀 imagine the luxury), this list separates the freshers from the flop era.

📱 44. iPhone: If you have one, you’re not leaving it behind. If you don’t, skip the guilt trip: your Android can still run Google Calendar, babes. MUJ isn’t an Apple-only zone. Yet.

📳 45. iPad: If you have an iPad and know how to use it for notes, bring it. If you only use it to doodle “omg study hard” on GoodNotes and then spiral on Pinterest? Hmm… cute for the aesthetic, but not a must.

🎧 46. Headphones: YES. Big fat YES. Whether you’re vibing to sad girl music while staring out the window or zoning out in the library, headphones = mental health device.

🎧 47. AirPods: Also yes. Perfect for lectures, gym, pretending not to hear annoying people. Carry both headphones and AirPods if you’re chaotic good.

🪫 48. Power bank: CRUCIAL. You will run out of battery mid-day and your charger will be in another galaxy. Keep this with you like it’s a limb.

🎞️ 49. Polaroid Films: Only if you’re that girl: the memory-collector, scrapbook-maker, room-decorator. If you’re not gonna use your Polaroid weekly, don’t bother. Those films are expensive fr.

💼 50. MacBook Case/Sleeve: Protect your investment, bestie. Whether it’s a MacBook, Windows, or the ancient laptop your dad gave you, keep it covered.

🔦 51. Clip-on Ring Light: Yes if you’re a content creator, lighting snob, or FaceTime flirt. Otherwise? Skip. No one’s judging your bad lighting during 9 a.m. lectures.

🧮 52. Calculator: A must for engineers, maths kids, or anyone in denial about how much arithmetic is in their course. Don’t assume your phone will do. It won’t. It never does.

💡 53. Desk Lamp: YES. Especially for hostel rooms with “vintage” lighting (read: prison cell ambience). Go for something cute, foldable, maybe with multiple colour temperatures if you’re extra.

🖨️ 54. Thermal Printer: Honestly? Slay if you have one. Great for to-do lists, journaling, or DIY decor. Not essential though, unless you’re building a vision board every week.

♨️ 55. Garment Steamer: YES if you wear anything non-cotton. Also yes if you’re anti-wrinkle but anti-ironing board too. A one-time investment that saves your reputation when you’re 5 minutes from stage time.

🔌 56. Extension Board: I cannot scream this loud enough: YESSSSS. Hostel plug points are rarer than clean bathroom floors. Get one with surge protection and thank me later.

🧹 57. Vacuum Cleaner: Unless you’re living your Monica Geller fantasy, skip. Most hostels have sweepers or at least a basic broom. Mini handheld vacuums are a cute flex but… unnecessary.

💨 58. Diffuser: Yessss if you’re into vibes. This isn’t your average spray-and-pray situation — this is spa-core, main character, eucalyptus mist while journaling realness. Essential oils + diffuser = instant stress relief + a room that smells like you’ve got your life together (even if you’re crying over internal viva). Still, if you’re broke or prone to spilling things, maybe start with the spray version and work your way up to diffuser luxury.

🍲 59. Electric Kettle: YES. This is not an appliance. This is a survival tool. Tea, Maggi, hot water for a sore throat, midnight cuppa noodles, it’s your hostel soulmate.

🎥 60. Tripod: Only if you’re a content creator, photography kid, or influencer-in-training. For the rest of us? A stack of books and trauma works just fine.

🔌 61. Charger Organiser: Yes, especially if you travel a lot or have the “everything tangled together in a pouch” syndrome. Will it stay organised forever? No. But will it help for the first two weeks? Absolutely.

🍶 62. Bottle Blender: If you’re into protein shakes or iced coffee with flair, bring it. If not, don’t bother. It’ll just sit pretty on your shelf while you drink mess chai.

🧳 63. Suitcase Weigher: Only for the drama queens who pack like they’re moving countries. If you don’t want to get this, stop teasing the 15kg limit every time you have to travel somewhere.🔦 64. Torch: Depends. If you’re the “power cut panic” type or planning midnight rooftop missions, then yes. Otherwise, your phone flashlight is enough. Not a must, but kinda adventurous.

FOOD

Aaaaand now we enter the deliciously delusional section of your packing list: the Food & Snaccs Survival Kit™. This one’s not about feeding your body, it’s about fuelling your soul (and your 2 AM breakdowns when the mess gives you Dal Tadka again). Most of your pocket money will fund the hostel outlets if you don’t pack your snacks!!! Let’s get into it, spoon-first:

🍽️ 65. Bowl Plate: This is the holy grail. Not quite a bowl, not quite a plate, a shapeshifter for your cravings. You will eat Maggi, cornflakes, and existential dread out of this. Non-negotiable.

💧 66. Water Bottle: Hydration station! But make it cute. Or motivational. Or both. Honestly, if it doesn’t say “You got this” or “Drink more water, hot stuff,” is it even doing its job?

🫙 67. Mason Jar: For iced coffee, overnight oats, or feeling like a Pinterest baddie in your crusty hostel room. Optional, but aesthetic af.

🍴 68. Cutlery: Bring your own. Trust me, using a hostel mate’s fork is a trust fall you are not ready for.

🧷 69. Chip Clips: Life hack: these will save your snacks and your sanity. No one wants soggy nachos. Or open Hajmola packets attracting ants like a Dilli aunty to gossip.

💪 70. Protein Powder: Only pack this if you’re actually going to use it. Don’t let it rot behind the laundry hamper like your gym resolutions. But if you’re a vegetarian who will get pissed at the mess’ awful paneer, GET IT.

🧼 71. Dishwash Liquid: A few drops go a long way when your ramen bowl starts growing its own ecosystem.

🧽 72. Cleaner: A.k.a. the underdog of this section. Doesn’t sound sexy, but it’ll keep your makeshift dining table (read: study desk) from turning into a biohazard.

🫧 73. Silicone Lids: If you’re the “save it for later” type, these will be your besties. Reusable, flexible, and a win for your budget and the planet.

⚡ 74. Energy Drinks: Because caffeine hits different when you’re 4 hours deep into coding with one brain cell left. Just… pace yourself, champ.

☕ 75. Coffee: Bru. Nescafé. Davidoff. Whatever your poison, pack it like your life depends on it — because, in college, it kinda does.

🍵 76. Green Tea: For when you’re trying to be healthy but you’re also microwaving 3-day-old fries. It’s about balance.

🥤 77. Soda: Midnight cravings? Party-in-a-cup vibes? Crack one open with your roommates and trauma bond over exams.

🍯 78. Flavoured Syrup: Okay, this is extra. But if you’re a mixologist in the making or planning to romanticise your tea with rose syrup, go off.

🧃 79. Juice: Tang. Real. Or the fresh stuff from home you’ll cling to like a koala. Yes.

🍜 80. Ramen: This is your currency now. Tradeable. Customisable. Endlessly comforting. Ramen is love. Ramen is life.

🥣 81. Cereal: Dry, with milk, with tears — cereal doesn’t judge. Bonus if you have cold milk access (aka: a friend with a fridge).

🍝 82. Noodles, Pasta: Maggi has entered the chat. But don’t forget Top Ramen, YiPPee, and the forgotten stepchild Wai Wai. Similarly, instant pasta is our saviour.

🥄 83. Soup: For sick days, sad days, and so done days. Throw in a sachet, boil some water, and pretend it’s wellness.

🌾 84. Granola: Slightly pretentious but also practical. Sprinkle it on yoghurt or eat it dry while pretending it’s a nature bar.

🥔 85–88. Chips, Puffcorn, Nachos, Banana Chips: The snack squad. Bring variety, hide it well. The fresher dorm economy runs on salt and crunch.

🍘 89. Bhakharwadi: S-tier if you’re from Gujarat or Maharashtra. Tastes like home and heartbreak. Bring your holy grail (Bhujia Sev, Roasted Chana, Peanuts, Mixture, Banana Chips, etc).

🌶️ 90. Instant Bhel: Listen. This one is either genius or chaos, depending on your spice tolerance and mess policies.

🍫 91. Nutella: Yes. For toast, spoons, or straight-up emotional support.

🍓 92. Jam: Pairs well with homesickness and dry bread from the mess.

🍪 93. Cookies: Keep one jar for snacking, one for bribing your roommate when you forget to do your chore turn.

🍬 94–100. Sour Candy, Chupa Chups, Hajmola, Marshmallows, Mints, Chocolates, Bubble Gum: The sugar stash. Keep it under lock and key unless you want to be known as that room everyone raids before midterms.

🧁 101. Sugar, Salt & Steviocal: For the girls who measure sweetness and macros. Love that for you.

Décor

Ahhh, finally. The ✨vibe section✨. The one that separates the basic bachchas from the aesthetic legends. You can survive with the Wellness and Electronics lists, sure, but do you really want to just survive? No, darling. You want your room to scream “main character energy”, not “government hospital waiting ward.”

Let’s do a little mood-boarding with the Décor & Vibe Enhancers (yes that’s the official name now, don’t @ me):

🪞 102. Hand Mirror: Practical? Yes. Iconic? Also yes. Use it to check your eyeliner, manifest confidence, and practice your Oscar speech. Must-have for last-minute touch-ups before you rush to class 15 minutes late (but still hot).

🖼️ 103. Tapestry / Posters: Blank walls are a crime. Fill them with the things that make you you — Taylor Swift lyrics, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, anime fanart, feminist quotes, or that random frog meme that perfectly encapsulates your emotional damage. Your room, your rules.

🌱 104. Fittonia: A green queen. Not too demanding, just enough to make your room look like a Pinterest board and your soul feel a little less wilted. Bonus points for naming her something dramatic like Ophelia or Jasmine, Destroyer of Bad Vibes.

⏰ 105. Alarm Clock: Yes, I know you have a phone. But hear me out: this is for ✨aesthetic✨ and also ✨discipline✨. Plus, when your phone dies at 3 AM mid-scroll, this little hero will still get you to class (or at least try).

🧺 106. Table Cloth: Okay, this is giving home-core. But picture this: you slap this on your crusty hostel desk, and suddenly you’re having breakfast in a Parisian café instead of frantically doing assignments in a cement box. Cute and functional. Optional, but underrated.✨ 107. Fairy Lights:The holy grail of hostel décor. Your room is NOT complete without them. Twinkle those lights and watch the whole space go from “hostel cell” to “Pinterest goddess with emotional layers.” Also perfect for the crying while journaling to Lana Del Rey nights.

Decor is about crafting your safe space. Your little corner of comfort, chaos, and “don’t talk to me I’m recharging” energy. So, while your parents may roll their eyes when they see you packing fairy lights and a baby plant named “Cutu,” you know the truth — MUJ isn’t just where you study. It’s where you vibe.

ROOM

Aaaaand welcome to the ROOM REALITY CHECK, a.k.a. the part where your delulu Pinterest-dream dorm fantasy meets the I-can’t-find-my-other-chappal reality. 🛏️✨This section? Oh baby, this is what separates the girl bosses from the gremlins.

Let’s unpack (pun absolutely intended) the Room Essentials that’ll make your MUJ dorm less “bare minimum” and more “binge-watching Bridgerton under a plushie fortress while eating instant bhel at 2AM”.

🛏️ 108–110. Fitted Sheets, Pillows, Pillow Covers: YES to all of these. Hostel mattresses are as welcoming as exam season, and your pillow deserves an outfit, okay? Fitted sheets = grown-up behaviour. Also, pillow covers in rotation mean less laundry panic and more slumber party chic.

🧸 111. Plushie: A comfort object. A therapist. A gossip keeper. Bring the plushie. No explanations needed.

🛌 112–113. Duvet/Throw Blanket & Quilt: Layer up, legend. Rajasthan nights are chilly when the AC goes off and the fan’s doing emotional labour. One’s for cozy vibes, the other’s for actual survival. Balance, babes.

📚 114. Bedside Caddy: Because getting up after lying down is not in our syllabus. Store your phone, book, glasses, lip balm, emotional support hajmola, all within lazy arm’s reach.

📖 115. Reading Pillow: Are you actually going to read with it? Questionable. Will you use it to prop yourself up while doomscrolling or crying over Canva deadlines? Absolutely.

🗑️ 116–117. Trash Bags & Dustbin: Two words: hostel hygiene. That banana chip packet isn’t gonna throw itself away. The hostel does give girls a sanitary bin so you don’t have to worry about that but us girls do need one for wet waste and another for dry.

🧼 118–119. Makeup/Skincare Organisers & Jewellery Cases: Say it with me: organised chaos only. Unless you want your mascara melting next to your toothpaste and your hoops tangled in your hairbrush.

🛏️ 121. Bed Tray: Girl dinner? Girl breakfast? Girl lecture notes? All go on this royal little table. You are the princess of this twin bed kingdom: eat and thrive accordingly.

🛠️ 122. Tool Kit: Hear me out: there will be a moment when a screw is loose (in your cupboard or your brain), and this will save your life. 10/10 future-proofing.

🧩 123–124. S-Hooks & Zip-lock Bags: The unsung heroes of hostel life. Hang everything (bags, towels, trauma) with S-hooks, and zip-lock your snacks, meds, jewellery: even regret.

😤 125. Tissue Box: For snot, spills, or spontaneous breakdowns. Bring it. Love it. Refill it.

🧶 126. Rubber Bands: You won’t realise how many you need until you’ve lost them all. They’re like bobby pins: mysterious, necessary, and constantly vanishing.

👗 127. Hangers: Don’t be that person with all their clothes in a laundry bag for three months. Your kurta deserves a hanger. Respect the kurta.

🫂 128. Body Pillow: Is it a pillow? Is it a cuddling substitute? Is it your new roommate? Yes, yes, and yes.

🧺 129. Hanging Storage: Especially clutch in those matchbox-sized closets. Stack, slide, hang, and pretend you’ve got your life together.

🔌 130. 6ft Phone Charger: Game-changer. Your wall plug will never be conveniently close. This cord = life support.

👑 131. Bed Skirt: Honestly? Skip unless you’re doing a full aesthetic hostel makeover. But if you are… slay. You’re the Beyoncé of bedding.

📦 132–134. Storage Bins, Shoe Bags, Intimates Containers: Tame the chaos. Hide the mess. Look organised without doing much. 10/10 recs, especially when aunty comes visiting and you wanna seem like a functional adult.

You can have fairy lights and skincare hauls, but if your pillow smells weird and your clothes are in a pile under your bed? 🫠

Sort the basics. Then slay the semester.

STATIONERY

Okay. Deep breath. This is a manifesto. This is your academic artillery, your survival kit for professors who say, “just take it down” and then proceed to narrate the history of networking protocols like it’s the Mahabharat.

Welcome to the Stationery Saga, where highlighters are weapons, post-its are armour, and gel pens? Darling, they’re your soulmate.

📚 135–137. Six Ruled, Unruled, and Rough Notebooks: Having notebooks for each subject is icon behaviour. I see you’re preparing to be That Girl™ with the colour-coded notes, subject-specific vibes, and at least three rough books for each class because one will get ruined by rain, another by rage doodles, and the third by peer-sharing obligations. Essential? Absolutely.

🖊️ 138–141. Blue Gel, Black Gel, Blue Ball, Coloured Gel Pens: Listen. MUJ ink runs like your GPA in sem 2: fast and suddenly gone. You need backup.

Blue gel: for note-taking drama.

Black gel: when you’re feeling ✨intellectual✨.

Ball pens: for signing things you’ll regret.

Coloured gel pens: you’ll forget to use them, but when you do? Chef’s kiss.

✏️ 142. Pencils (Normal + Mechanical): You either romanticise your lecture notes or you’re prepping for a design class. Either way: valid. Bring both.

🗯️ 143. Post-its: Life-saving lil squares of joy. Put your to-dos, reminders, and intrusive thoughts somewhere visible. Yes.

🔦 144–145. Highlighters & Textliners: Both? A bit much, maybe, but if you’re going to annotate like it’s sacred scripture type, go for it. Textliners are just highlighters in couture. Werk.

🎨 146. Sketch Pens: Not crucial unless you’re an architecture/design student, a planner junkie, or just really committed to artfully failing with flair. Bring one set max.

🧲 147–150. Nano Tape, Double-Sided, Transparent, Packing Tape: Okay okay okay,

Nano tape: Reels made you do it. Cute for posters & mirrors.

Double-sided: Useful, but like once a semester.

Cello tape: Yes.

Packing tape: For when you’re rage-shipping yourself home. Not urgent, but keep handy.

🧴 151–152. Fevicol & Glue Stick: One or the other is fine. You don’t need a full craft room unless you’re in club design or making protest signs at midnight. (Happens more often than you’d think.)

✂️ 153–155. Scissors, Pouches, Pen Stands: Basic. Critical. Non-negotiable. Especially if you’re the “Wait, where’s my pen?” type.

📎 156–157. Paper Clips & Files/Binders: Paper clips? Eh. You’ll lose them. Binders though? Clutch when everything’s falling apart, emotionally and academically.

🖋️ 158–159. Correction Tape & Whitener: One is bougie, the other is OG. Pick your poison.

📏 160–163. Scale, Eraser, Sharpener, Cutter: You’ll use them less than you think, but when you need them? Nothing else works. The cutter especially is for package rage and the occasional odd fix.

🎨 164. Colour Pencils: You might not touch these all year unless you’re making birthday cards, mood boards, or mind maps with the spirit of a tortured artist.

🗃️ 165. Stapler & Staples:

Yes. And keep an extra box of staples or you’ll find yourself committing academic crimes with paper clips.

📕 166. Your Own JEE Formulae Book: This one’s personal. If it’s your talisman, bring it. Just don’t rely on it like it’s Hogwarts-level magic. I found it to be helpful for first year subjects though.

📝 167. Mini Notepad: For to-do lists, passwords, spontaneous poetry, and ranking the canteen food. Handy.

📄 168–169. A4 Ruled & Unruled Sheets: Bring a small pack of each. Professors will ask for that “one A4 sheet only” like it’s a sacred relic.

🕳️ 170. Hole Punch: Nah. Too extra. Use the stationery shop one. You are not starting a filing empire in a hostel.

📌 171. Board Pins: Only if you’re carrying a pinboard or a corkboard. Otherwise? Leave it.

🖊️ 172. Permanent Markers: One black Sharpie. You’ll use it once every three months and it’ll still be worth it.

📐 173. Geometry Box: Yes, even if you think you’ll never touch it again. Life (and that one maths-adjacent elective) finds a way.

🧵 174. Washi Tape: Aesthetic queen! Totally optional, but if your vibe is ✨organised but make it ✨Pinterest, bring a couple.

📦 175. Small Organising Boxes: Yes. Because everything will look neat until your washi tapes, paperclips, extra staples, and rogue mints form an unholy alliance in your drawer.🖊️ 176. Refills: YES. YES. YES. Because that gel pen? It’ll die during your midsem. Be ready. Always be ready.

This list is your soft launch into main character academia. It says: I have goals, gel pens, and enough post-its to rewrite history. Whether you’re writing lecture notes, love notes, or just panicking stylishly — this is how you survive MUJ, one pen stroke at a time.

HAIR CARE

Darling, we are entering the battlefield where humidity is the villain, hostel water is the silent saboteur, and bad hair days are… every other day unless you come armed and dangerous. And by that, I mean: a curated hair care routine that says I may be stressed, but my strands are slaying.

Because at MUJ, your hair will face it all: dry desert winds, hard water horrors, late-night hostel gossips that end in oiling chains, and 8:00 AM classes where only your greasy bangs show up. Let’s dive in:

🧴 177. Shampoo: Yes. Non-negotiable. Pick one that suits your scalp: oily, dry, dandruff-prone, or existentially confused. The hostel water is hard AF, so sulphate-free is your bestie unless you want your hair to slowly transform into hay.

🌬️ 178. Dry Shampoo: YES if you’re the “I’ll wash my hair tomorrow” type… 5 days in a row.

Spritz, fluff, and pretend you’re fresh. Works wonders before surprise outings or viva presentations when your hair’s been in a bun since Wednesday.

🧴 179. Conditioner: Yes babe. Don’t just shampoo and call it self-care. Your ends are crying. Save them. Especially important post-hostel water exposure.

🛁 180. Hair Mask: Optional, but worth it. If your hair needs therapy from the trauma of Rajasthan’s dryness, bring a thick, nourishing one. Use once a week, light a candle, pretend you’re not drowning in assignments. Instant spa-core.

💆‍♀️ 181. Hair Oil: A cultural essential. Whether it’s for Sunday scalp care or passing around during late-night heart-to-hearts, hair oil is non-negotiable for us desi queens. Bring one that doesn’t smell like your nani’s kitchen unless that’s your aesthetic (valid).

✨ 182. Hair Serum / Cream: Frizz? Split ends? General disobedience? A good serum can’t fix your grades but it can fix your ends. Must-have for detangling post-wash and last-minute sleekness.

💇‍♀️ 183. Combs: Bring at least two:

Wide-tooth for wet detangling

Fine-tooth or styling for That Clean Look™

And for the love of keratin, clean them regularly or they’ll turn into hair monster nests.

🌬️ 184. Hair Dryer: Lowkey essential unless you want to be sleeping with wet hair (aka guaranteed migraine). Bonus: doubles as a diffuser, room heater, and emotional support device during cold months.

💖 185. Detangling Brush: If your hair is curly, wavy, thick, or has even a whiff of volume — bring it. Saves time, tears, and breakage. Hostel hair does not play nice.

Your hair is your crown, but at MUJ, it’s also your warrior. Bring the gear. Prep the routine. Moisturise those ends. Oil that scalp. And when in doubt, bun it up and call it chic.

Skin care

Okay listen up, skincare sorceresses and glow-getters, MUJ’s air is drier than your situationship, the water’s hard enough to emotionally damage your pores, and your room’s fluorescent lighting? Yeah, she’s not your friend. If you’re coming in thinking your skin’s about to thrive without prep… bless your naive little heart. This ain’t your mummy’s AC bedroom. This is war.

Let’s layer up, literally:

🧼 186. Cleansing Milk: If you wear makeup or sunscreen (which you should), this is your gentle, hydrating pre-wash queen. Optional but chef’s kiss if your skin’s dry or sensitive. Don’t rely on face wash alone to wipe away the sins of the day.

🫧 187. Neutrogena Deep Cleanse: We love her — budget-friendly, does the job, doesn’t throw a tantrum. Great for oilier skin types, but maybe too drying if your cheeks flake at the word “winter”.

🧴 188. Face Wash: Essential. No debates. Choose your warrior based on skin type — gel, cream, foam, whatever fits your vibe. Hostel dust is NOT playing around.

💧 189. Toner: Controversial, but hear me out. It helps rebalance pH after washing your face with villainous MUJ water. Witch hazel, rose water, whatever makes your soul sing.

🌿 190. Witch Hazel: Yes, if you have oily/acne-prone skin. No, if your skin is sensitive: she can be a little too aggressive sometimes.

👁️ 191. Under Eye Cream: Mmm… optional. Dark circles? You’re a college student, own it. But if you’re fighting puffiness or just want to pretend you’re that girl in Vogue’s beauty secrets: go off.

💦 192. Moisturiser: You. Need. This. Yes, even if you’re oily. Get one with ceramides or hyaluronic acid if your skin’s thirstier than you during finals.

🧖‍♀️ 193. Sheet Masks: Vibes. Not vital. But hey, nothing slaps like popping one on at 2am after a breakdown with your roomie and pretending life is a K-drama.

🧪 194. Face Mask: Clay mask for oily skin, hydrating mask for dry. Bring one for crisis days when your skin AND GPA are both breaking down.

Now for the active girlie gang:

Pro Tip: Don’t layer ten acids like you’re marinating chicken. Pick 2-3 based on your needs. Respect your barrier, queen.

🍊 195. Vitamin C: Brightens, evens tone, and is the “Good morning” serum. Keep it in a dark bottle like your secrets.

💧 196. Niacinamide: Your all-rounder BFF. Reduces spots, controls oil, fights dullness. Slay.

🌃 197. Retinol: ONLY IF YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’RE DOING. Not for beginners. Needs sunscreen, hydration, and caution. Start slow or you’ll be flaking like a paratha.

💀 198. Glycolic Acid / 199. Kojic Acid: Exfoliates, brightens. Again: not for the weak. If you’re new to actives, proceed with the grace of a ballet dancer on ice.

💦 200. Hyaluronic Acid: 1000% yes. Locks in moisture, gives you that glass skin gleam. Just layer on damp skin and seal with a cream, or you’ll be drier than MUJ mess food.

🔥 201. Salicylic Acid: Perfect if you’re acne-prone or have clogged pores. Works like a charm. Spot treatment or daily cleanser: you pick.

🧪 202. AHA, BHA, PHA: Exfoliating royalty. Again, don’t go crazy. Once or twice a week MAX. The goal is glow, not to look red and raw.

💉 203–206. Collagen, Ceramides, Peptides, Alpha Arbutin: Yes, but only if you’re already invested in skincare. Don’t blow your budget trying to build a Sephora shelf. Ceramides = good. Peptides = nice. Alpha Arbutin = acne scar girlies’ bestie.

✨ 207. Vitamin E: Hydrating, soothing, but can clog pores if overdone. Use wisely.

☀️ 208–209. Sunscreen (Lotion + Stick): YES. NON-NEGOTIABLE. DO NOT COME WITHOUT THIS. Bring one for your face (matte or dewy — you choose), and a stick for reapplication. Hostel rooms have windows. UVA gets in. Age and pigmentation come knocking. Block. That. Light.

👄 210. Lip Balm & Gloss Balm: Because chapped lips are never the move. Bring at least two. Or five. Bonus if one smells like vanilla dreams and heartbreak recovery.

🩹 211. Pimple Patch: YES. Slap it on that zit before bed and wake up reborn. Also lowkey keeps you from picking at it during 3am overthinking spirals.

🧴 212. Body Lotion: You will turn into crusty toast if you skip this in Jaipur’s winters. Don’t test me.

👃 213. Nose Strips: Meh. Satisfying but short-lived. Bring if you love peel porn. Skip if you’re minimalist.

🧊 214. Eye Patches / Cream: Again, luxury not necessity. Still cute for girls’ nights and “I’m healing” vibes.

🐌 215. Snail Mucin: If your skin’s crying for hydration and barrier repair — this Korean gooey miracle is the main character.

🌞 216. Sunscreen (again??): Okay queen this is here twice, which is the universe reminding you: Apply, reapply after 2 hours and protect yourself. No excuses. Brown girls need SPF too.🧽 217. Micellar Water: Yes, especially if you wear makeup or just want a gentle cleanse post-hostel chaos. Bonus: feels luxurious when used with cotton pads.

Whether you’re an 11-step nighttime skincare routine girly or just doing the bare minimum so you don’t look like a raisin — come prepared. Your skin is fighting invisible battles every day at MUJ. Honour her. Hydrate her. Serum her into soft submission.

BATH

Gather round, hostel hotties, because it’s time to talk BATH TIME: not the aesthetic kind where you’re soaking in flower petals and regrets, but the MUJ kind, where your hot water’s moodier than your ex, the drain’s clogged with your roommate’s hopes and hair, and the water pressure is like… a polite suggestion.

But fear not. If you pack smart, you can still emerge from your shower looking like a glazed doughnut and smelling like a skincare CEO.

🧴 218. Body Wash: Start with the basics. Bar soaps are fine, but body wash = ✨luxury vibes✨. It lathers like your fave k-drama scene and leaves you smelling like a walking Bath & Body Works shelf.

🪨 219. Pumice Stone: Cracked heels and ashy ankles? Not on our watch. You don’t have to bring it, but if you’ve got calluses or just wanna stay sandal-ready, this lil rock is your bestie.

🧽 220. Loofah: Essential. Preferably one that isn’t growing life forms by mid-semester. Replace regularly unless you want your back scrubbed with bacteria.

🪒 221. Straight Body Razor: Clean shaves for clean slates. This is your standard flat razor: efficient, reliable, the vanilla ice cream of body grooming.

🌀 222. Rounded Body Razor: For the curves and crevices. Great for underarms, knees, anywhere you’d like a lil precision snatch.

✨ 223. Face Razor: You don’t need it unless you’re into dermaplaning. But if you love a peach-fuzz-free glow and smooth foundation, she’s it.

🧤 224. Exfoliating Glove: YES. For when your skin feels like it’s carrying a week’s worth of sweat, stress, and crushed dreams. Leaves you soft, shiny, and reborn.

🛁 225. Bathrobe: Not essential unless you’re a drama queen (like me) who wants to pretend she’s in a spa every time she steps out of a 5-minute geyser run. Great for post-shower lounging tho.

🧻 226. Large Towels: YES. Bring two at least: one to use, one to forget about until laundry day forces accountability. You’ll especially need them if you have hair that refuses to dry quickly.

✋ 227. Hand Towels: Also yes. For hand drying, face patting, or emergency wipe-downs during 2am breakdowns.

🦷 228. Toothpaste: Please. I beg. This isn’t even a debate. Bring enough to share and still have stock for last-minute submissions when you’re too broke to buy more.

🪥 229. Toothbrush: I will not dignify this with an explanation. If you forget it, may your mouth always taste like hostel mess eggs.

🧵 230. Floss: You won’t use it daily. But you will crave it the day something gets lodged and drives you mad. Also good for impressing dentist friends.

🧲 231. Hair Catchers: LIFE-SAVER. Hostel drains get clogged with feelings and follicles. If you don’t wanna bathe ankle-deep in communal DNA, invest in a silicone drain cover. You’re welcome.

🧼 232. Intimate Wash: Optional — water’s fine for most, but if you’re sensitive, prone to infections, or just like feeling extra fresh, go for a pH-balanced one. Avoid fragranced ones, your coochie is not a cupcake.

Shower like you love yourself.

Pack like you’re escaping a medieval plague.

Cleanliness may be next to godliness, but in MUJ hostels, it’s also your sanity. Get your hygiene game in check and be the reason the corridor smells like vanilla & self-respect.

MAKE UP

Welcome to the warpaint chapter, soldier. Whether you’re the “concealer-and-go” type or someone who carries five highlighters just in case your cheekbones wanna catch the sun and a boy, your makeup kit is sacred. It’s not vanity, it’s VISUAL ARMOUR. For classes, crushes, crises, or that one spontaneous open mic you didn’t plan for but suddenly feel stunning enough to own, makeup is the moment.

Let’s unpack the must-haves, the nice-to-haves, and the “only-if-you’re-running-a-beauty-guruship-from-your-hostel-room” stuff:

🌬️ 233. Face Mist: Hydration? Mood-lifter? Setting spray dupe? Check, check, and check. Great before class or during an existential spiral. Spritz away.

🍊 234. VLCC Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Serum: This one’s halfway between skincare and makeup: gives glow, preps the skin, makes you look like you didn’t cry last night. Optional, but delightful.

🎨 235. Primer: If you’re painting, prime the canvas, babes. Your makeup will stick better, last longer, and survive even the heatwave-lunch-break-rush-to-class combo.

☁️ 236. Skin Tint: Yes. YES. The lazy girl’s holy grail. Even skin, zero effort. Looks like skin, feels like freedom.

🧱 237. Matte Foundation: Only pack if you genuinely wear full-face regularly. Hostels are humid, mirrors are rare, and your skin deserves a break.

🍰 238. Mousse Foundation: Skip this unless it’s your signature formula.

🫣 239. Concealer: A must. For under eyes, stress pimples, and last night’s chai-induced regret.

🫧 240. Loose Powder: Yes. Especially if you’re an oily queen or attending 9am lectures in 40° heat. Look matte, not melting.

💖 241. Cream Blush: Yes, and I will gatekeep if you don’t pack it. Blendable, dewy, and gives you that “I just made eye contact with my crush” flush.

🌸 242. Powder Blush: Only if you’re really into layering. Otherwise, cream’s enough.

✨ 243. Liquid Highlighter (Gold, Silver, Rose): Pick one. Gold for warmth, rose for romance, silver for alien vibes. You do not need all three unless you’re doing makeup for the entire hostel block.

💎 244. Powder Highlighter (G, S, R): Same logic. Pick one. Don’t hoard.

👑 245. Pearl Powder: Sis… What are we doing here? Are you Miss India? Skip unless you’re into really specific looks.

🎨 246. Eyeshadow Palettes: One neutral, one fun. That’s it. Anything beyond is just you playing the clown in hostel lighting.

🖌️ 247. Eyeliner: Yes. Whether you like a smudgy line or a full cat eye, this little stick is a power move.

🖤 248. Kajal: Yes. Especially if you’re Desi-coded and your waterline is a battlefield.

👁️ 249. Mascara: Yes. If you don’t wear falsies and still want lashes that scream “wide awake”, this is the move.

✍️ 250. Lip Liner: Optional but elite. Makes your gloss behave, and your pout sharper than your GPA.

💋 251. Maybelline Vinyl or Teddy Tint: You have taste. Yes. I recommend getting either of these because your lipstick will play slip and slide with you if you don’t get ones like these that are even a pain to remove.

💄 252. Lip Liquid/Gloss: YES. Get your lips popping like your DMs post-Photoshoot Club collab.

💧 253. Lip Oil: Optional, but a saviour for dry, dead hostel lips. Looks juicy, feels healing.

🩸 254. Lip Tint: Yes. Effortless. Sleeps through the alarm but still has cute energy.

💦 255. Setting Spray: Yes. It’ll hold your tears and your contour in place through MUJ’s emotional rollercoaster.

🖌️ 256. Brushes, Sponges & Puffs: ESSENTIAL. But keep it minimalist. You don’t need 12 variations of the same blending brush. And for god’s sake: CLEAN THEM. Makeup without hygiene is a crime.

Don’t just pack makeup. Pack intention.

You’re not here to impress the world — you’re here to express yourself, even if that means rocking glitter at 9am or lip balm and nothing else. The world is your campus. The ring light is optional. The glow-up? Guaranteed.

clothes

Let’s be real: MUJ isn’t just a college, it’s a runway, a war zone, and an emotional weather forecast all rolled into one. From sweating through your back in 9AM classes to freezing in AC lecture halls to surviving a last-minute fest photoshoot; your wardrobe isn’t just “clothes.” It’s battle gear. It’s survival. It’s soul.

So here’s your Closet Manifesto — divided, conquered, and sprinkled with the ✨truth✨:

👙 Intimates & Armour

These aren’t optional. These are your ground support.

257. T-shirt Bra – Your daily bestie. Invisible under anything. Must. Pack. Several.

258. Lounge Bra – For when even a t-shirt bra feels like oppression.

259. Sports Bra – Yes, even if you haven’t seen a treadmill since 10th. Hostel stairs count.

260. Transparent Straps Bra – Only pack if you’ve got strappy dresses and still cling to the illusion of invisibility.

261. Transparent Back Bra – If you’re doing backless tops — go off. Otherwise, unnecessary.

262. Bandeau/Strapless Bra – One solid nude shade is all you need.

263. Convertible Bra – Literally saves space. Versatility queen.

264. Balconette Bra – Girl… we’re in Jaipur, not Bridgerton. You can leave this at home unless you’re starring in your own romance. But if you want that pin-up look or wear clothes that just look better with Balconettes, bring it.

🧘‍♀️ Tops & Layers

Because MUJ weather is as emotionally unstable as your situationship.

265. Sports Tops – Yes, if gym is on your agenda or you’re a layering babe.

266. Camisole – YES. For sheer kurtis, peek-a-boo tops, or bedtime soft-girl-core.

267. Thermal – One pair. For those sudden “Jaipur turned into Canada” mornings.

268. T-shirts – Pack in bulk. Like 5-6. For every possible vibe: chill, dressy, sad, late, hot.

269. Shirt – Oversized white. Maybe one flannel. Styling saviours.

270. Tops – Like, duh. Tank, tube, cropped, collared — your pick.

271. Blazer – One sleek black or neutral. For presentations, interviews, or fashion moments.

272. Jacket – Pack one warm one (November-February). Bonus if it’s cute.

273. Sweater – Cosy and necessary. Just one, you’re not in the Alps.

274. Cardigan – Yes. Especially if you romanticise your life at 4PM with chai.

275. Sweatshirt – Oversized is a hug in fabric. You’ll need this.

👗 Desi Chic

For festivals, functions, fests, or when you suddenly feel ✨ethnic✨.

276. Kurti – Yes. Light, breezy, and auntie-approved.

277. Kurta – Fancier than a kurti. Pack one or two max.

278. Suit – Only if you’ve got an ethnic event or like… vibe.

293. Saree – Optional. One light one for fest shoots or Dramatic Cultural Girl Core.

🩲 Bottoms & Base Layers

The foundation of your emotional breakdowns and fresh fits.

279. Panties – Yes. More than you think you need.

280. Jeans – 2-3 max. Black, blue, maybe one white if you like pain.

281. Leggings – For kurtis, lounging, grocery runs.

282. Track Pant – 1-2. Comfy queens assemble.

283. Trouser – Yes. For class chic or semi-formal vibes.

284. Palazzo/Pajama – One of each is good. Nightwear or styling win.

285. Lounge Pant – You will live in these.

286. Yoga Shorts – Optional, but clutch for hostel life.

287. Shorts – 2 pairs. One scandalously short, one mum-approved.

288. Skirt – Midi or mini, your choice. Be that girl.

289. Night Dress – One cute one for sleepovers or crisis comfort.

290. Night Suit – Comfy, matching, makes life feel stable.

291. Casual Dress – One or two max. For brunches or impromptu “I wanna feel pretty” moments.

292. Party Dress – YES. For freshers, fests, bad decisions.

294. Raincoat – Jaipur rain hits like your ex’s texts: randomly and with drama. Be ready.

295. Scarf – One or two for layering, covering, or style flair.

296. Beanie – Optional. Cold evenings. Instagram-worthy.

MUJ fashion is not about overdressing — it’s about outdressing your anxiety. It’s bringing 6 outfit combos for one weekend. It’s knowing that a blazer does go with joggers if you say it does. It’s surviving surprise fests, shoot days, and your roommate stealing your favourite sweatshirt. Pack for the chaos, dress for the narrative. Your closet is your plot armour.

SPORTS

aka “Just In Case You Suddenly Join a Team or Fall for a Gym Bro”

Here’s the truth, love: you might not think you’ll play sports, but then BOOM! One second you’re in a kurti, next second you’re doing push-ups on the basketball court because your bestie roped you into “friendly matches” during fest week. You don’t need to be an athlete, just ready to sweat, slay, or socially survive the rec centre chaos.

297-300

What should you pack if you’re into sports? Sneakers. Activewear. Water bottle. Determination. MUJ has space for everything from football to badminton vibes.

If you already have a signature sport, bring its equipment. I have a basketball in my room and my roommate has badminton rackets with a box of shuttlecocks.

And if you’re not sporty now? Keep a pair of joggers ready. Trust me, you’ll find your game. Or your crush’s.

FOOTWEAR

Look, shoes are like the unsung heroes of your uni wardrobe — they carry you through all the chaos, drama, and accidental all-nighters. You can survive without a 10-inch heel or those fancy slides, but trust, some kicks will save your soul (and your feet) during this madness called college life. Here’s your ultimate shoe list that’s basically your survival kit:

👠 301. Black Heel: For when you want to own the presentation or strut into that night fest like you invented confidence. A classic, but don’t overdo it — blisters are NOT your friend.

🤍 302. White Heel: Optional, but fab if you vibe with all-white aesthetics or have that one brunch you can’t miss. Pro tip: easy to ruin, so maybe keep ‘em pristine for special occasions only.

🤍 303. Cream Heel: For the subtle flexers. Works with most outfits and won’t shout, “I’m trying too hard.” Perfect for those “meet the prof” days or semi-formal hangouts.

💼 304. Formal Heel: Keep it classy. Interviews, presentations, or days when you want to flex your #GirlBoss energy.

👟 305. Gym Shoe: Non-negotiable if you plan to hit the gym, sports practice, or even just power-walk through campus. Your feet deserve comfort, trust.

🏃‍♀️ 306. Walking/Running Shoe: Bonus points if you’re a campus explorer or just hate sore feet from marathon lectures and snack runs.

👟 307. Casual Shoe: Sneakers, loafers, whatever you live in when you don’t feel like putting in much effort but want to look somewhat put together.

🩴 308. Slide: Hostel-approved. Quick grab for the bathroom, late-night snack runs, or those chill vibes when you’re half-asleep but still gotta move.

🩴 309. Chappal: If slides aren’t your thing, chappals do the job. Easy, breezy, basic.

☔ 310. Rain Shoe: If you’re staying in MUJ’s monsoon mood, these bad boys will keep your feet dry while the campus turns into a mini Venice.

👡 311. Sandal: For the summer goddess inside you. Breathable, easy, and stylish enough to not make you feel like you gave up on life.

Pack the shoes that walk the talk — comfy kicks for the everyday, a couple of heels for flex moments, and your favourite slip-ons for those “don’t even ask” mornings. Your feet will thank you. Your feet deserve better than blisters and regrets.

accessories

Accessories are the little drama queens of your outfit that either make or break the whole vibe. At MUJ, these aren’t just add-ons; they’re your personality shout-out in a sea of students all hustling for that fit that says, “Yes, I woke up like this, no filter needed.” Whether you’re channeling your inner ethnic queen or the lowkey western chic, here’s the accessory arsenal to pack or flex:

💫 312. Ethnic Jewellery: For those “Desi Diva” moments, the kind of bling that instantly transforms your look from “just woke up” to “festival ready.” Earrings, jhumkas, bangles: your cultural crown jewels. Don’t underestimate their power; one statement piece = instant glow-up.

💎 313. Western Jewellery: Minimalist, edgy, or quirky: your go-to for casual days or when you want to subtly whisper “I’m a global citizen.” Layer those necklaces or stack bracelets like a pro.

🐒 314. Scrunchie: Hostel survival tool number one. Gentle on the hair, cute on the wrist, and ready to save you from that “bad hair day meltdown.” Plus, they’re basically accessories you wear twice, in your hair and on your arm.

🦋 315. Hair Clutch: Your trusty sidekick for instant glam or just that “don’t wanna wash my hair” day. Keep your hair chic and outta your face like a boss.

🎀 316. Head Band: Can elevate your sleepy head to runway-ready in 2 seconds flat. Also great for hiding those accidental forehead sweat stains after sprinting to class.

🧣 317. Hair Tie: Simple, essential, and forever underrated. You need multiples because MUJ life = 24/7 hair chaos.

✨ 318. Hair Tinsel: For the extra-extra. Subtle sparkle or full-on disco vibes — your call. Just don’t blind your roommate.

🔑 319. Carabiners & Keychain: Practical with a pinch of personality. Attach to bags, keys, or even use it as a mini wallet holder.

🕶️ 320. Sunglasses: A must-have for the sunny MUJ days. Bonus if you can find ones that make you look like a celebrity dodging paparazzi (even if you’re just running to the canteen).

💫 321-326. Bracelet, Earrings, Rings, Body Chain, Necklaces, Pendants: Choose wisely. These are your “accessory mood” makers. Go minimal or bold depending on the day, but never forget: sometimes less is more: unless it’s a party, then go all out.

👓 327. Spectacles: If you’re blessed with vision needs, pack your specs and maybe a spare, stylish frames double as a look upgrade and a sneaky filter for tired eyes.

🧷 328. Hair Clip: Cute, functional, and the OG hair accessory. Perfect for random “hold this side back” moments.

👖 329. Belts: Not just for keeping trousers up. Can turn a boring outfit into a runway-ready ensemble if wielded like a pro.

📌 330. Cinch Clip/Pin: Hostel life hack: perfect for adjusting straps, dresses or fixing other minor wardrobe emergencies.

💸 331. Wallet: More than just money holders, your wallet is your ID guard, receipt collector, and emergency stash spot. Go compact, go functional.

🎒 332-334. Sling Bag, Backpack, Tote Bag: Pack one or pack all, depending on your mood and outfit. Sling bags for quick dashes, backpacks for heavy-duty book hauling, and totes for those artsy, campus-wandering vibes.

👁️‍🗨️ 335. Contact Lens & Solution: For the ones who live that lens life: bring enough solution and maybe an extra pair of lenses. Because blurry vision is not a vibe during exams or classes.

Accessories are your secret weapons — pack smart, mix and match, and keep a little sparkle handy for every mood MUJ throws at you.

HOBBIES

Alright, listen up: freshers and seasoned pros alike, uni life’s not just about lectures and last-minute assignments. It’s about discovering who you really are when no one’s watching (or when everyone is, but you’re too busy vibing). New hobbies are your mental snack: they keep you distracted from existential dread, make your Insta stories pop, and might just land you some unexpected friends who actually get you.

336-340

So, pack essentials for whatever new skill or passion project you’re eyeing, plus, don’t forget your usual go-tos. Because old flames never die; they just wait for the right playlist.

Bring the gear for what makes your soul sing and your brain chill. New hobbies = new stories, new vibes, and a much-needed break from the chaos. So grab your paintbrush, strum that chord, or just journal your way to greatness. Your uni journey just got a glow-up.

MISCELLANEOUS

Oho, welcome to the MISCELLANEOUS MARVELS: the glorious grab-bag where the essentials meet the eccentric, the practical cuddle the quirky, and you find that one weird thing you never knew you needed but now can’t live without.

Let’s break it down like a playlist that jumps from chill to hype — because life’s messy, darling, and so is this list.

📸 341. Camera: For when your phone just doesn’t quite capture the magic of that sunset or your hostel squad’s chaos. Content creators, this is your Excalibur.

💡 342. Ring Light: No shame in lighting up your life (and your selfies). Perfect for the “I’m studying” but also “I’m basically a Reels star” vibes.

🌅 343. Sunset Lamp: Mood lighting for when you want your room to scream aesthetic and cozy simultaneously. Bonus points for existential stares at dusk.

🏷️ 344. Label Stickers: Because organisation is a vibe and also because finding your stuff in a communal fridge or shared space is a survival skill.

🎨 345. Mandala Colouring Book: Instant zen for those days when your brain is doing the cha-cha but your hands just want some chill vibes. Colour inside or outside the lines—your choice, rebel.

🙏 346. Gratitude Journal: Flex your mental muscle by counting blessings, not just regrets. Perfect for that deep 2am self-reflection.

📓 347. Scrapbooking Stuff: Memories aren’t just stored in your phone — stick ’em, glue ’em, decorate ’em. A visual diary for the heart.

🧵 348. Sewing Kit: Because hostel life is wild, and your favourite jeans might betray you. Plus, DIY chic is always in.

🪡 349. Embroidery Stuff: If you wanna level up your chill game, stitch yourself a masterpiece or a cheeky meme on your tote bag.

💧 350. Water DISPENSER (8L): Stay hydrated like a queen — because hostel water is not always a trust fall.

💍 351. Jewellery Making Stuff: Custom bling, your way. For the creative soul who wants to sparkle on their own terms.

🧣 352. Rug: A little floor fluff to keep the cold and bad vibes away. Instant cosy corner guaranteed.

💻 353. Laptop Stand: Ergonomics or bust! Save your neck and your vibe while you grind through those assignments.

💆‍♀️ 354. Scalp Thick Massager: Because self-care is king (or queen). Instant scalp tingles and stress relief.

😬 355. Electric Water Floss: Hostel hygiene hack — keep that smile fresh, even when the bathrooms test your limits.

💄 356. Lip Gloss Vaseline Pack: Sticky, shiny, and yes, mandatory for that “just woke up like this” lip look.

🥥 357. Virgin Coconut Oil: Multi-purpose magic: hair, skin, cooking, or that random midnight snack ritual.

✨ 358. Mica Powder: Add some sparkle to your crafts or your life. Because why not?

💧 359. Essential Oils: Aromatherapy vibes for when you want to zen out or mask that weird cooking smell. Lavender or eucalyptus, anyone?

💄 360. Lip Gloss Tubes: Refill, reuse, repeat. Eco-friendly glam at its best.

💉 361. Syringe: Only if medically necessary, babes. Safety first, no funny business. I do not remember what I added this to the list for but it was probably art or skin care related.

👁️‍🗨️ 362. Lash Growth Serum: Flutter those lashes like you’re about to spill tea — make ‘em long, strong, and irresistible.

🧖‍♀️ 363. Microfiber Hair Towel: Dry your locks without the drama. Less frizz, more bliss.

🎀 364. Microfiber Towel Head Band: Keep that hair outta your face during skincare marathons or Zoom calls.

🪥 365. Root Comb Oil Applicator: Precise, professional, and oh-so-satisfying. Nourish those roots like the royalty you are.

💎 366. Matching Necklace: Because sometimes your outfit needs a twin — let your accessories do the talking.

🕶️ 367. Diffraction Sunglasses: Trippy, funky, and perfect for when you wanna see the world in a kaleidoscope. Instant conversation starter.

🎀 368. Bows: Tiny touches of whimsy to upgrade any bad hair day.

🔥 369. Benzoyl Peroxide: Acne’s worst nightmare. Use wisely and prepare for some serious skin glow-up.

🧴 370. Emolene: The ultimate soothing cream for chapped, irritated skin — because harsh hostel weather is a thing.

Bottom line: This “misc” list is your swiss army knife of uni survival, creativity, and self-care. Pick what fits your vibe, your space, and your sanity. No shame in hoarding the essentials and the magical extras. Because life’s too short for boring uni kits. Pack smart, glow harder, slay always.

Freshers, packing Your Entire Life Into a Few Suitcases is not easy.

Let’s be real: this isn’t just a checklist. This is your life in zip compartments. It’s every comfort you’ve ever known squashed into under 30 kilos and a dream. You’re not just packing bras and notebooks and fairy lights. You’re packing the you that’s existed so far, your childhood room, your Mumma’s oil-soaked parathas, your dog’s sleepy side-eye, the mirror you’ve stared into for years. And now? You’re folding it all up like your favourite T-shirt, and praying it fits.

There’s something weirdly heartbreaking about standing over an open suitcase and thinking, What version of myself will unpack this on the other side?

Spoiler alert: she’s going to be stronger, softer, smarter, and wildly more fabulous than you can imagine right now. But it’s okay if the zipper struggles a bit. It’s okay if you sit on your suitcase and cry because your skincare won’t fit next to your sketchbook. It’s okay if you panic-pack 3 pairs of sandals you never wear “just in case.”

Leaving home feels like a breakup and a breakthrough. It’s terrifying. It’s thrilling. It’s everything, all at once. But hey, you don’t have to carry it all.

Take your essentials. Take your sparkle. Take your softness and your stubbornness. Leave behind the fear. You’re not leaving your life behind. You’re expanding it.

And if no one’s said it yet: I’m so, so proud of you. Pack the bags, baby. The next chapter is waiting and it has your name written in bold.

So there you have it: the holy grail of MUJ packing. The survival scroll. The master list. The unhinged, slightly chaotic, deeply loving older-sister-level prep guide for stepping into college life like the main character you are.

Will you forget something? Maybe. Will you thrive anyway? Absolutely.

Because here’s the truth, love: no list can pack your courage, your spark, your wit, your resilience. No suitcase can contain your future. All this stuff? It’s scaffolding, tools to help you build a life out of blank walls and new hallways. But you are the magic that makes it home.

So triple-check your chargers, hug your mum twice, and don’t let anyone guilt you for packing five types of lip products. Step into campus not just with luggage, but with intention. With fire. With the audacity to take up space — in your room, in your classes, in your life.

College won’t always be cute. But with this list, a little prep, and a lot of you,

you will absolutely, without a doubt, survive — and then some.

Now zip up, glow up, and show up. You’ve got this. 💖✨

AND THE PDF AS PROMISED

For more fun, fierce, and painfully relatable reads, head over to Her Campus at MUJ we’ve got the hot takes, heart-to-hearts, and everything in between.

Wanna hang out in my little chaos corner? Catch me, Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ, where the vibes are unhinged, the edits are emotional, and the packing lists are… clearly never-ending.