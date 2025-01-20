AWARENESS: “AS A KEY TO ADDRESSING PASSIVE SUICIDE”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

TRIGGER WARNING: – Mentions of suicidal thoughts, self-harm, mental health struggles, and emotional trauma.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.

Do you think that you ever had an experience, when you have thoughts or feelings about wanting to die, without making plans or taking steps to actually end it?

Passive Suicide Often called “silent” or “subtle” suicide, it is a form of self-destructive behavior where a person gradually corrodes one’s physical, emotional, or mental well-being. Without seriously seeking death, it is different from traditional suicide. It is neglecting one’s own behavior, health, and having a dangerous habit. Expressing out or withdrawing from life, this type of behavior can be driven by feelings of overwhelming disappointment, hopelessness, or emotional inertia. Main differences of passive suicide is the absence of apparent death intent It’s about not taking care of yourself or not being able to cope with life’s challenges.

Recognising the signs of accidental suicide can be difficult, as a person may not show any outwardly obvious signs of distress. However, behavioural changes, decreased physical health, solitude, or emotional numbness are all indicators. Raising awareness about passive suicide allows loved ones, friends, and professionals to provide support before the situation escalates.

Recognizing the signs of accidental suicide can be difficult. This is because a person may not show any outwardly obvious signs of distress. However, behavioural changes, decreased physical health Solitude or emotional numbness are all indicators. Raising awareness about passive suicide will not cause any further harm. It allows loved ones, friends and professionals to provide support before the situation escalates…

What is passive suicide?

Passive suicide is characterized by complete neglect of one’s health, safety, or well-being. Passive suicide is not characterized by neglect of one’s health, safety, or overall well-being. Consciously intending to die but gradually deteriorating with time. These are related habits or minds.

In recent years, mental health issues among teenagers have received increased attention, highlighting a critical need for awareness and intervention. Among these concerns is the concept of “passive suicide,” a term that may not be familiar to everyone but is crucial in understanding the silent struggles faced by many young individuals today.

Passive suicidal thoughts are NOT less painful or less important than active suicidal thoughts or tendencies. People experiencing these thoughts often feel deep emotional pain, heartbroken, overwhelmed and hopeless. The thoughts of an individual going through this may include: –

“I hope I die in my sleep.”

“I wish I was never born.”

“I hope someone crashes into my car.”

FURTHER AWARENESS

Recognizing warning signs such as persistent sadness, lack of self-care, isolation, or emotional numbness can help individuals get the help they need before their condition worsens. It is essential for loved ones and communities to understand that this silent struggle is real. Passive suicidal ideation isn’t always easy to recognize, so learning about potential warning signs is a vital step in keeping yourself and your loved ones safe.

Here are a few warning signs of passive suicidal ideation, according to Charlie Health.

Passive suicidal ideation isn’t always easy to recognize, so learning about potential warning signs is an important step in keeping you and your loved ones safe. The following may be warning signs or indicators of passive suicidal ideation:

Engaging in risky or reckless behavior

Expressing feelings of extreme sadness, hopelessness, isolation, rejection, or apathy

Withdrawing or self-isolating

Change in sleep patterns

Depression or mood swings

Giving away meaningful personal possessions

Scars or other visible signs of self-harm

Anxiety, irritability, or aggression

Increased use of drugs or alcohol

Researching or seeking out objects that can assist in suicide, such as prescription drugs, dangerous substances, and guns

Saying goodbye to loved ones

Psychological and emotional foundations

Passive suicide is often related to underlying psychological problems. including depression Anxiety mental trauma or have a history of emotional neglect or abuse. People who commit suicide feel disconnected from others or deeply hopeless about life. This makes it difficult for them to be active. Common psychological factors that lead to passive suicide include:

Depression : Feelings of sadness, numbness, and emotional exhaustion can cause a person to neglect their physical and mental well-being.

: Feelings of sadness, numbness, and emotional exhaustion can cause a person to neglect their physical and mental well-being. Learned helplessness : Individuals who feel as if they have no control over their situation may be reluctant to seek or request help for their care.

: Individuals who feel as if they have no control over their situation may be reluctant to seek or request help for their care. Chronic stress or trauma : Ongoing emotional pain from childhood abuse. loss of loved ones or chronic suffering It can lead to neglecting self-care

: Ongoing emotional pain from childhood abuse. loss of loved ones or chronic suffering It can lead to neglecting self-care Guilt or shame: The belief that a person is unworthy of love or care may prevent a person from seeking help or even engaging in life-saving activities.

If you feel related to this article, remember that professional help is crucial for those exhibiting passive behavior suicidal behavior. Accessing mental health resources, such as counseling and therapy, might provide you safe space to explore emotions and develop coping strategies. Just because someone does not have an intent to actively and immediately harm themselves doesn’t mean that they should not be taken seriously.

Want more? Follow Her Campus at MUJ for similar content.