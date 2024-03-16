Embracing Uncertainty: How to Navigate Your Career Journey

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Embracing uncertainty is crucial if you’re in college, especially if you have no idea what to do with your life. It’s scary to be staring down a future as bright and clear as a mud puddle. You’ve got a list of dream jobs longer than your resume and none of them seem like they’ll work out quite right. But don’t worry! It’s okay not knowing what to do with your life — Not knowing is practically a right of passage for adulthood and everything that comes after, but we’ll get into that some other time.

Embracing Uncertainty, It’s Your Guide:

Forget the pressure of picking the “perfect” path. There’s no magic map to this, just a whole bunch of interesting opportunities. Right about now, you may be thinking, ‘Well Sonali, how do I know what’s the right or wrong choice?’ And to that, my friend I say, just try them all because what’s the worst that could happen? You’ll hate it and yourself for trying? You’re already feeling bad enough that you’re reading this article, what harm would it do to cross off one thing you know you DON’T want to do? I believe that embracing the uncertainty and uncertainty itself is an opportunity for discovery and growth. It certainly feels hard to embrace it when all anyone does is mistake our fear of the unknown or rejection as laziness. My friend, Kashish Adwani has written a beautiful piece ‘Rejection: The Inevitable Life Tutor’, the life lesson we all need to learn at least once in life, like it or not.

Here’s the secret weapon: Keep your chin up and keep your options open. Don’t let yourself get too frustrated or beat yourself up for not being able to see the future, I don’t think trying to take the job of god or whatever higher power you believe in for your first job is a great idea. Don’t get stuck comparing your Chapter 1 to someone else’s epic finale. Just keep exploring, set some goals (even if they change as often as your socks), and it’s fine if setbacks turn into tantrums once in a while. Frustration is a sneaky monster that can cloud your judgment and lead you down a not-so-conventional career path like a professional napper — not that it’s bad, I’d love it.

The truth is, there’s never been a better time to live in this world. We know how to do more, we’re more connected than ever before and we have so many opportunities at our disposal. It can be hard to see that when you feel lost or confused about what your next move should be. Sure, feeling lost can be a drag, but it’s just a temporary detour on your personal road trip. So take a deep breath, dust off your metaphorical compass (or just use Google Maps), and get ready for the adventure!