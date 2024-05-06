Why You Should Get the Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath Toothpaste

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Disclaimer: Her Campus at MSU chapter members were gifted samples of Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath Toothpaste

If you’re anything like me, you like to stay on top of your health and self-care. Personally, I find it hard to stick to particular products until I’m sure that it’s the best for me and I greatly enjoy it. Because of this, I like using a wide range of products before settling on one. As such, I was able to use the Arm & Hammer Plus Therabreath Whitening Toothpaste for the first time and it’s the toothpaste that I am settling on.

Previously, I was all about the charcoal toothpaste craze that’s been happening for a while – the blackness of the paste and the charcoal ingredient made me feel like I was deep-cleaning my teeth the way they should be, but I never found any change in the whiteness of my teeth, and more importantly, I never felt fresh after using them. However, the Arm & Hammer toothpaste not only has deep-cleaning properties, but also has a lasting minty effect on your mouth and teeth.

Like other Arm & Hammer products, their toothpaste has baking soda as an ingredient. I was initially worried by this since baking soda can have dramatic effects on bleaching, but after doing some research, it is completely safe for everyday use and does a good job at whitening teeth. The downside of using normal baking soda is that it doesn’t have fluoride, which is an anti-cavity agent for your teeth. However, with the Arm & Hammer toothpaste, you get both!

My favorite part of the Arm & Hammer toothpaste is the long-lasting mint flavor that stays even after brushing your teeth. I’m big on feeling like a product is actively working, so the mint flavor while brushing my teeth is a great plus. Furthermore, the best part is that the flavor stays well into the rest of your day/night, so you can go along and have your breath smelling minty and clean even well after you brush your teeth.

I would highly recommend the Arm & Hammer toothpaste to anyone. Not only does it have good ingredients that will help you fight cavities and whiten your teeth, but it also makes you feel fresh and clean, knowing that you’re doing a service for your oral hygiene. If you’re looking for a new product to try for your teeth, then look no further!