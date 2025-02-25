Why the Album ‘evermore’ is Taylor Swift’s Best Work Yet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is a long-standing joke in the Swiftie community that “evermore,” Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, is her least favorite child. The joke is so ever-present within pop culture that the artist addressed it at one of her Eras Tour stops, rejecting the notion that the pandemic-era piece of art was unloved. I find this all quite ironic considering it was this same album that was on the chopping block when it came time for Taylor to make room for her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on her setlist. So in defense of “evermore” fans everywhere, including myself, I would like to explain how this 14-track album – 17 with deluxe songs – is Swift’s most timeless and well-made album thus far. Songs like “champagne problems,” “tolerate it,” “happiness,” “ivy,” “cowboy like me,” and “marjorie” not only cement their presence on this album with their perfection but also within Taylor Swift’s 15+ year discography.

A story told through song

“Evermore” emphasizes storytelling and lyricism, preferring to reject heavy production elements in favor of soft acoustic instruments like the piano and guitar. Listeners should be warned that there is not a single song on this album without emotional substance, and if you listen closely you will likely realize that it is Swift’s most vulnerable album thus far. This is exemplified within a song like “tolerate it,” where she confesses a lack of security in her partner’s companionship, feeling like she is not actively being cared for but rather tolerated by a lover. Taylor spends the four-minute-long track pleading for her partner to show that he cares for her the way she does for him, even going so far as to threaten to leave him, but ultimately coming to the conclusion that she will stay in the relationship by the end. The song as a whole demonstrates another strength of “evermore” and that is the ability to relate to the stories it tells in both romantic and platonic relationships. “Evermore” and its sister album “folklore” were standouts for Taylor as both are full of songs about other people, in “evermore”’s case all but five of the songs seem to be about people other than the writer.

Emotional vulnerability

Similar to its sister album “folklore,” this sequel is one of Swift’s most emotional and raw pieces thus far in her career. While each song is unique in its emotional weight, some stand out such as “champagne problems,” “tolerate it,” “happiness,” and “marjorie.”

Track two, “champagne problems” tells the story of a couple who go to the same party, one of whom brings a ring to propose and the other who plans to break it off. The song tackles themes of alcoholism, mental illness, and relationship insecurity. Couple this with the fact that it was written in collaboration with Taylor’s then-boyfriend Joe Alywn, and you are in for a somber experience.

On a more personal level, Swift also peels back the layers of her own life to share the story of “marjorie.” This track is written about her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, who was an Opera singer. Taylor expresses great love and connection with her maternal grandmother, saying that it feels as though Marjorie is with her whilst she sings. The song strikes a chord for those who have lost someone as close to them as Taylor was to Marjorie, and it illustrates grief in a way I have never seen in music.

Stellar production value

We cannot discuss “evermore” without also discussing her predecessor, sister album, and more popular counterpart, “folklore.” It is unclear as to why exactly folklore was more successful than her younger sister, so I am going to assume it has something to do with the oldest daughter syndrome and move on from there. Both albums were Taylor’s first dips into the indie genre, heavily leaning on production elements brought in by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antanoff. Each producer has plenty of experience but both of them focused mostly on a specific album, with Jack working heavily on “folklore” and Aaron on “evermore.” For me, it is Aaron Dessner’s production on the album that makes it the masterpiece that it is.

At the end of the day, it is personal preferences that determine which of Taylor Swift’s albums is your chosen one. My goal is to urge those who are currently confident regarding their feelings on this album to consider the untapped potential that “evermore” offers. That being said, a piece does not need to be your favorite to hold value, and I hope that I have enticed you to at least give this album the chance that it deserves.