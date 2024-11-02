This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

First and foremost, I find it important to say that this is not an opinion-based article. The information provided is scientifically based, and I will be linking resources to if you want to read on this topic more.

Sex is the biological characteristics that can be found inside someone’s DNA. Our previous understanding, and what is most commonly taught, is that there were only XX and XY chromosomes, which makes people male or female. This became our understanding of sex. However, this excludes intersex people. They make up just under 2% of our population, the same percentage of people that are born with red hair. These gene types can look like XO, XXY, XXXY, and many other variations that will affect bodily and psychological development in different ways.

Gender, on the other hand, is our societal concept of what people should look and act like based on their genetics. This is deeply rooted in a patriarchal system that society has normalized. Some of these normalizations are “boys can’t wear makeup” or “girls can’t work in a man’s job.” These statements are both untrue and harmful to the development of people as it shapes their perception of life before they can understand it for themselves. Something that is becoming more openly accepted is the idea of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. There are many different identities within the community that implement a variety of pronouns.

The two genders you may be most familiar with are under the cis or cisgender category. This is when someone’s gender identity aligns with their birth assigned sex. Being trans or transgender is when someone’s gender identity does not align or is at some distance from their birth assigned sex. As mentioned earlier, this also comes with a wide variety of pronouns. Some that you may know are he, she, and they. However, there are a lot more and it’s important to normalize asking people for their pronouns to help grow the inclusivity of genders that are not perceived as the “norm.”

It’s important to remember that sex is based on genetics and gender is based on a societal based norm. There are many different genders, and with that, many different pronouns. Remember to be respectful and to not assume anyone’s gender based on appearance as no one person owes you masculinity, femininity, or androgyny because of their gender.