Why Girls Should Listen To Male Manipulator Music

When you want to get to know someone, one of the first things you try to learn about is their interests. What movies they like, what TV shows they watch, and what hobbies they pursue are some examples. It’s an effective method, since what we consume is a reflection of who we are. Music is a main example of this, and might be the most important, as music is everywhere, especially with the relevance of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. We can listen to whatever we want whenever we want, so what we choose to listen to definitely has significance.

When we look at someone’s music taste, we naturally judge it in relation to ours. It’s a fun thing to do, as you can learn so much about someone while identifying similarities and differences. You can see the consistency in songs, genres, and more! You can also see “red flags” such as problematic artists and problematic ideas. This leads to the concept of “male manipulator music,” a widely popular term.

Male manipulator music is a meme turned into a rather popular stereotype: that men who listen to certain types of rap, R&B, and indie artists could be manipulative and emotionally bad partners. The lyrics of these songs usually have themes that disrespect women in a careless manner. Some examples of popular artists in pop culture are Future, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, and Radiohead.

As someone who listens to these artists and some that are similar, the idea of listening to male manipulator music as a woman is interesting. Especially listening to music that has lyrics that seem to hold such values. The negatives are definitely there, but I do believe there are positives to listening to male manipulator music as a girl. Not only that, but women should listen to it more.

The music you listen to can reflect your entire outlook on life, more specifically impacting your mood. Lyrics, instrumental, and beats can all have a great influence. Stereotypical male manipulator music is usually upbeat and uses catchy artistic features. The instrumental music can make you feel energized, happy, and optimistic. Lively music is known to have a good impact as it raises dopamine levels, which not only builds a favorable sentiment, but can increase work ethic and enthusiasm.

Another thing to consider is the other side of this logic with “sad girl music.” I feel that sad girl music and male manipulator music are two sides of the same coin, since they are both social media memes that criticize music habits of genders. While I love conventional girl music just as much as the next person, I do feel it can create a sabotaging perspective. Artists such as Lana Del Rey, Mitski, and Phoebe Bridgers focus on verbalizing emotions and expressing these feelings. These artists have a pleasing quality that gains them rightful recognition, but when you listen to sad girl music too much, it can take you down with it. The lyrics you listen to along with the song itself have a notable effect. Hearing a lot of this kind of music can generate a negative and rather sorrowful mentality.

Toxic music has another preferable quality: it can hold a confident demeanor. Themes in this group can express superiority and self-assurance. Lyrics can speak of being financially abundant, confidence in your physique, and a carefree mindset. Listening to messages like this can do a lot of good by keeping morale high and reflecting good fortune. The music you listen to should have favorable content, and general manipulator music has these qualities.

While there are bigger and more in depth conversations that can be had on the impact of music on an individual’s overall demeanor, on the surface you should listen to what you like if that is what you immediately connect to. Male manipulator music utilizes melodic and addictive elements that can make you feel more energetic. Certain songs can increase positive feelings of oneself too, another benefit of the genre. No one is saying there is something wrong with listening to stereotypical girl music, in fact that has its more obvious benefits, but that there’s nothing wrong with indulging in its opposite when you feel like it. So the next time you’re feeling downcast and are ready to listen to your comfortable gloomy song, give listening to something way different a try and see if it helps in a totally different way! Sometimes all you need is a song with good vibes, and male manipulator music, with its criticisms, can bluntly provide it!