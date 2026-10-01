What I Learned While Studying Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Spring semester, I had the absolute best time studying abroad in England! I met so many amazing people, ate a lot of amazing food, and visited just a couple of the most amazing places. Studying abroad has changed so much of my perspective on life, and I learned so much about myself and the world around me.

Nothing is as scary as it seems.

This was one of the first things I learned when studying abroad. Leaving home, I braced myself for the unknown. I prepared for the exact scenario where I would be nervous living in a different country and scared because I didn’t know anybody there, but those feelings never came into fruition. Nothing was quite as scary as I had built it up in my head to be. I was living at a university that was extremely helpful and accommodating, and there was nothing that I couldn’t figure out on my own with a little critical thinking. Living in a different country seems like one of the most nerve-wracking things you could possibly do, and yes, there were times of frustration and confusion, but that is a part of everyday life. At the end of the day, I reminded myself that I am bigger than the problems I was currently facing (a broken washer and dryer or a broken lock on my dorm door). It helped me put a lot of the smaller hiccups into perspective!

You are not alone.

I wasn’t expecting the foreign exchange community to be so welcoming, but it absolutely was. Months before we all even left, we were in communication with each other, coordinating arrival times and meet ups. I was lucky enough to be with the most amazing foreign exchange group. We constantly leaned on each other when we needed help, worked together when we had questions, and most importantly, had fun! We traveled to different countries together, hung out together on campus, and went to different cities and small towns. I met some of my closest friends, who I still chat with everyday, while I was studying abroad. It was a time of so much connection that sometimes I just needed to rot in my room by myself for a bit!

Traveling is one of the most important things to do in life.

This one sounds a bit dramatic, but you’ll understand once you do it! I experienced so many different ways of life that, when I got home, I reevaluated a lot about how I was living and things that are normal in the U.S. that aren’t normal anywhere else. During my time abroad, I lived in England and visited Scotland and Ireland. Even just visiting those three countries absolutely changed my life. I learned about so many different cultures and ways of living. I experienced so many different cities and encountered so many different people, even in my foreign exchange group. I didn’t get to visit France, but I learned so much about the country from my friends who were natives. Same with Germany and Austria! I learned so much from all the traveling I did, and I truly believe it’s integral to understanding yourself and the world better!

Don’t overdo it.

When studying abroad, it’s so easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of it. It’s obviously very important to take advantage of things while you have the chance, and more often than not I found myself saying ‘yes’ to just about every opportunity thrown my way, but taking time for yourself is also extremely important. Being abroad for months, I had to make sure that I was spacing out my fun and not overwhelming myself. Personally, my social battery runs out relatively quickly, so I always had to keep that in mind. One of the best things I did for myself when planning my study abroad experience was opting for my own dorm with my own bathroom. It became my safe space to relax and wind down after a fun and chaotic weekend. It allowed me to focus on the ‘study’ in my study abroad and not get too caught up in the fun. I had to remind myself that if I wasn’t quite feeling up for something, it was okay to say ‘no’ and opt in for a quiet evening to myself. I wasn’t missing out on experiences, just saving my energy for a better one!

Just go for it.

This one applies to many things in life: just go for it. I applied to my study abroad program on an absolute whim. I hadn’t really planned on it, I just did it, and it was the best spur of the moment decision I ever made. Some things you just have to go for. You never know if you’ll get the job or the scholarship or the program, but odds could always be in your favor. There were many things during my study abroad where I basically shrugged and went along with it. I was the first person in my immediate family to study abroad, so there were some things I just didn’t know about, but that didn’t stop me from going full force. I headed to England for three months with a backpack, a carry-on, one suitcase, and a dream. Nothing stopped me because I didn’t make any room for it!

Overall, the experience I had when studying abroad is something that I will never forget and always hold close to my heart. I owe this experience for giving me friends, my desired career path, and so much more. I truly believe that studying abroad is something that everyone should try to experience at least once in their life. I promise you’d never regret it.