What I Have Learned During My 21 Years on Earth

I’ve made my fair share of mistakes. Everyone has. Unfortunately, we can’t relive the past, but if we were able to, this would be the advice I’d give to myself and to others.

Actions speak louder than words

If they wanted to, they would. If they care, they’ll show it. If they’re “too busy”, they’re lying. Face it, if someone truly cares for or wants something, they wouldn’t take the chance of losing it, right?

I want more than anything to become a doctor; therefore, I over work and push myself to make it happen. I love my friends, so I make plans with them to maintain our friendships. I call my family members often because they mean the world to me. It’s the little things that mean the most. I wouldn’t want to live without these things in my life, so I put in the effort to keep them. I’m a busy girl, but I make time for the things I deem important. It’s that simple.

You were fine before them and you will be fine after them

There was a point in life where you didn’t know a particular person existed, yet the sun was still rising and the waves were still rolling in. You can want someone with everything in you, but the only person you’ll ever truly need is yourself. Life goes on with or without whomever. Be grateful for the time you spent with someone, and find peace in their absence. You are your most valuable asset, you need yourself, that’s it.

Work hard to reach your goals, but remember to enjoy the process

Your life doesn’t begin when you reach your top goal; you are already living. Our time on this earth is precious but limited, and tomorrow is never promised. Remember that life is a journey, never a destination. You’ll get there eventually. Work hard, but live in the process.

A positive mind is a smiling face

It can be hard to see the positives in some situations, but small mind shifts make the most significant differences. Next time you’re wondering “why did this happen to me?,” instead, ask: “what did this teach me?” Rather than thinking you are behind in life, remember that you are right where you’re meant to be. When you’re sad about something that occurred in the past, think about how lucky you were to have even experienced it. If you come across failure, don’t ponder, just learn for next time. Life is not easy, but being hard on yourself makes everything more difficult than it needs to be. Everything happens for a reason.

It’s okay to be alone

I know, being on your own can feel lonely, but finding happiness in your own company is important. Sometimes, you need time to yourself, not only to accomplish tasks, but to genuinely relax (tehe that rhymed). Yes, being around friends is fun, and waking up to a face you love is comforting, but it’s also okay to be on your own and to do things on your own terms.

Over the course of this perfectly imperfect life, I’ve learned so much more than I could ever begin to share. If ever asked about my top lessons, however, these would be some I’d start with. I’ve lived and I’ve learned, and I’ll continue to do so.