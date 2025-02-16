The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

I have grown to love road trips. I am no stranger to hours-long car rides for school, vacations, extracurriculars, or otherwise, as my university is roughly a five-hour drive away from home and my summer job is three-and-a-half. There’s something about loading my car with bins and suitcases for the long haul that excites me: it feels like a new journey, a new adventure, regardless of how long the drive is. Throughout my years of experience, I feel that I have perfected my solo road tripping method for maximum ease and efficiency.

Be patient.

The most important rule comes first. As a society, we forget that cars are several-ton death machines and that a bad judgment call could end with an ER visit – or worse. It’s ok to go slower than desired or to get stuck behind a semi truck. The car is still moving and getting closer to the destination, even if it’s not as fast as I want to be going. I don’t need to risk my safety because I’m sick of driving.

Wear loose, comfortable clothes and shoes

For as stressful as a road trip can be, I like to dress as comfortably as possible. Big sweatshirt, loose-fitting pants, and shoes without laces. This might only be a problem for me, but my feet hurt if I wear gym shoes for long drives. I feel much more comfortable in Crocs or Birkenstocks – anything less restrictive than laces. However, I often feel like my shoes are slipping off my feet when driving in Crocs, so I prefer to utilize sport mode.

Another road trip staple: sunglasses. Whether it’s conscious or not, we often squint and strain our eyes while driving. A good, cheap pair of polarized sunglasses makes life so much easier. I usually get mine from Walgreens.

Have water – with a straw!

As a proponent of giant, obnoxious metal water bottles, it’s second nature to have water readily available on a road trip. Truth be told, I sing too loud and too much in the car to not have a drink on hand. I use a water bottle with a narrow base, so that it fits in my cup holder, and a lid with a straw attachment for easy access. This way, I don’t have to fiddle with a screw-off top while I’m trying to focus on the road.

Don’t check things off the packing list until they are in the car

I’m still working on this one. There’s rarely a trip where I don’t forget something: my towels, my face wash, my entire shower caddy – you name it, I’ve forgotten it. What has helped me most is to go through my morning routine in my head to account for the supplies I’ll need. Do I have my contacts and glasses? Toothbrush and toothpaste? Face wash and moisturizer? Towels? Hair brush and combs? Socks? Unless they are in the car already, the answer is “No.”

Pick out your music ahead of time

Messing around with a phone or the radio while driving at high speeds is nerve-wracking and unsafe. Decide what to listen to before starting a road trip to avoid situations that could end badly. I have a few hours-long playlists of old music that I alternate between for longer trips. Especially for trips involving my summer job, I like to play a live album from The Grateful Dead all the way through; they’re just about as long as my drive, creating a laid back, personal concert from the comfort of my driver’s seat.

Share your ETA with trusted friends/family

Especially when driving long distances alone, it’s important that someone knows where I’m supposed to be and when. My family and roommates have my location, so they always know where I am, but sharing my ETA adds an extra layer of comfort.

Know where you want to stop or food, gas, or otherwise

I usually stop for food, gas, bathroom breaks, etc. once during a drive. I prefer to hit everything I need in one area and arrive at my destination as quickly as I can. Ideally, I’ll get gas, coffee, and a snack before I get on the highway, but sometimes an extra stop is in order. In that case, I’ll think ahead about what I need to do to maximize the stop.

Remember the lesser-known rules of the road

The left lane is for going fast and passing people. Don’t sit in the left lane if there are a bunch of people behind you. When a semi truck is passing another semi, give them time to get back into the right lane. If everyone is trying to go around them, they have to sit in the left lane much longer. Pay attention to how fast the other cars are going before switching lanes – you don’t want to misjudge the flow of traffic and end up behind the cars that were behind you first.

Whether I’m driving to Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, or somewhere else, I follow the same routine. I enjoy the time to myself to think, reflect, and expel pent up energy through screaming song lyrics. It makes me feel safe, efficient, and provides a sense of comfort when embarking on a new journey.