Things you can do to Better Understand Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion has been a historically reclusive industry, only allowing those of the highest status to partake in the industry. Yet due to social media and other social contrasts changing the activity has become more inclusive for everyone. As fashion becomes more accessible, more information on it becomes open to the public. It is of great importance to consume these things to keep fashion an industry for everyone of all walks of life. To learn more is also a great thing to do if you’re interested in fashion and want to learn more about the subject!

READ RUNWAY NOTES

While many parties are involved in fashion shows, it is always important to understand how a show was received by the designer’s peers. Runway notes contain all details of a fashion show from attendees’ perspectives. These notes are later sent to media outlets and help media create runway reviews. They contain more details on what’s worn, such as specifics in color, material, and an analysis of themes. Reading these notes can keep you updated on each season and appreciate collections more.

KEEP UP WITH FASHION AUCTIONS

Fashion is everywhere and embodies so many different parts of life. All communities have their own fashion groups and you can find local ones near you easily! There are many online fashion auctions as well that use sites such as Etsy and AuctionNinja. Some prestigious auctions, such as Sotheby’s, can help you see what pieces are significant in the longer term.

LOOK INTO FASHION AND DIGITAL ARCHIVES

As clothing is such a lucrative field, archives are used to keep track of the large number of creators and brands. These archives represent fashion history, which has always held political and cultural undertones while reflecting the environment pieces were created in. These archives can be found on websites such as Fashion-Era and Instagram accounts like thevintagecostumecollector. Many fashion houses have public digital archives such as The Met and Palais Galliera.

INVEST IN PHYSICAL MEDIA

Digital media is the primary method of communication in all types of media and art, including fashion. As the topic of digital media’s sustainability continues to grow, the idea to collect physical media of what you enjoy grows as well. For fashion, this can include fashion magazines, books written by experts, and much more.

STUDY DESIGNERS AND THEIR INSPIRATIONS

Famous designers are looked back on with great respect as collections are not just clothes, they depict a narrative of their time period. To learn about figures in fashion is to not only understand historical context, but to understand fashion techniques and other influences. Societal conditions can have underlying meaning in shows while enhancing your own interpretation. Fashion holds great stories and making the effort to find this significance is a fun and informative task.

UNDERSTAND THAT FASHION IS EVERYWHERE

The recurring theme of fashion’s high-end reputation should be kept in mind. Yet exclusive fashion isn’t the only form of the industry. Fashion imitates the context of life, and without world experience fashion, like all art, can lack depth. The tips above are helpful as they can increase detailed fashion knowledge. Yet only knowing these facts won’t make you an expert, as you need to always remember fashion requires experience. The popular phrase fashion is a reflection of society is very accurate. Fashion isn’t just an elite world as everyone in every space, either knowingly or unknowingly, indulges in fashion in their day to day.

Understanding the history and present of any topic can elevate what you know! Such as studying famous designers can help you know more about current fashion patterns, and looking at a brand’s past lines can reflect on modern trends. While consuming knowledge on fashion has its importance, that’s not all there is. To better express your own fashion, you need to understand and hone other personal interests. Using the tips in this article, you can better appreciate fashion while elevating your own personal style!