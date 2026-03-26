Things I Need In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I just finished watching Bridgerton season four and I have Bridgerton fever. So, let me tell you all the things that I absolutely need in season five or I will not be held responsible for my actions. Consider this my formal message to the Bridgerton writers; I have extremely high hopes for this coming season. The characters are in such interesting places right now, the drama is brewing, and there is so much potential for iconic moments. Please, I’m begging you… do not let me down.

KANTHONY!

Need I say more? Yes, I am yet another basic brown girl that is in absolute love with season two. I am sorry for all of the other seasons, but I do not think anything will top the pure yearning and tension between Kate and Anthony. I mean come on! I find myself smiling like a fool every time I see them on my screen and I rewind just to watch them. I would like a whole other season on them but I will settle for just more scenes. I know that sexiest man alive Johnathan Bailey is out filming more movies, but I simply do not care. Bring him back! Also, Simone Ashley’s face card? How can a person be so beautiful? Ugh. Anyways, please bring back the best couple for season five, I need to live vicariously through something!

Eloise’s Character

I am heavily speculating that season five is going to be none other than Eloise Bridgerton’s. She holds such a special place in my heart because I relate to her so much. I mean, an independent feminist queen not settling for any mediocre man just because society is forcing her? My type of woman. I also love that she’s single and is making it everyone else’s problem. My biggest hope for her season is that they do not water down her character. I hope her season proves that you can be both a feminist with dreams and goals of your own and fall in love with someone who is just as rooted in those values — someone who challenges you intellectually, respects your autonomy, and loves you without expecting you to shrink yourself to fit the mold society created. I think Eloise’s season, if done correctly, would give hope to so many young women and send a message that loving a strong woman means standing beside her, not trying to change her. Ugh, I’m crying just writing this.

Can we bring back Daphne please?

The girls need their older sister. Hyacinth is close to making her debut, it’s about to be Eloise’s season, and Francesca just lost her husband. The Bridgerton girls are going through it, and I really think Daphne being there would just add so much more wholesomeness into the season. Some of my favorite scenes in Bridgerton aren’t even the romance scenes but the scenes that remind you how deeply this family cares about each other. As an older sister myself, I really think that Daphne being there to guide the girls through everything they’re going through would add such a wholesome layer to the season. Also, Daphne as a character is so perceptive, especially when it comes to her siblings, and the advice she gives? Absolute bars! I just miss her so much.

Grumpy X Sunshine

As we’ve already established, I am speculating that season five is Eloise’s season and I really hope their trope is Grumpy X Sunshine. But the catch — Eloise is grumpy and her love interest is a sunshine character. I think because Eloise is a little bit more skeptical about love than her other siblings, having her be grumpy and unwilling to fall in love just makes sense, and I better see yearning for her in season five. I also really need to see a deep and emotional love confession. It better be so good that my For You page floods with edits of them.

When all is said and done, Bridgerton is always a surprise. I’ve read the books and they still manage to surprise me. Yet, a girl can dream (those dreams better come true). As long as Eloise gets the ending she deserves, the family gets a reunion, and I see my favorite characters on scene again, all is well. Moreover, I hope this season surprises me in the best way. I hope it makes me cry, laugh, gasp, and kick my feet up in the air. Until then, I’ll just rewatch season two again (for the seventh time).