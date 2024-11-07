The Noah Kahan Effect: Examining The Resurgence of a Genre

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As of Oct. 5, 2024, Noah Kahan’s hit song “Stick Season” has over a billion streams on Spotify. His album of the same name has even more, with standouts such as Northern Attitude, Homesick, All My Love, and She Calls Me Back. This does not even account for the deluxe album, which features songs collaborating with artists like Gracie Abrams, Lizzy McAlpine, Hozier, Post Malone, and more. Artist Zach Bryan, who many associate more with the country genre, has also enjoyed a recent surge in success with songs like Something in the Orange, Pink Skies, and I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves). One could reasonably argue that Bryan and Kahan can be grouped into Country music just listening to their music has me arguing against that. Suffice it to say that both lack a certain sound that comes with country music, that southern twang is simply not present in their work, even though they both flirt with it. I want to explore the sound that each brings to the table and explain its nuances to examine the resurgence of a genre outside of the conventional.

The Sound

The first sound you notice in almost every Noah Kahan or Zach Bryan song is the guitar, specifically the acoustic guitar. Going through each song on Stick Season, you find that they all start with some sort of guitar strumming. The strategic use of drums is also a major part of the sound of both artists, with both using the instrument to set the tone of each song. A good example of this is the contrast between the use of drums in an upbeat way for Zach Bryan’s song “American Nights” and the more downtrodden sound they adapt in “Dawns (feat. Maggie Rogers).” In general, Bryan’s music leans more towards the country genre, which can be attributed to his use of the harmonics across several of his pieces. Kahan’s music is usually low on production, so much so that he can perform many songs with a guitar and his voice.

The Lyrics

What I think sets Kahan and Bryan apart from other relevant male singers is their appreciation and emphasis on lyrics. Both men are willing to be emotionally vulnerable with their fans, something that is not common amongst their fellow male artists. This emotional connection is most impactful for female listeners, such as myself, many of whom gravitate towards artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pheobe Bridgers, female artists whose music is almost exclusively based on emotion. Additionally, Noah and Zach also write a majority of their songs about relationships, both platonic and romantic. However, once again, they are set apart from other men in the industry as their descriptions of these relationships are never done at the expense of those they are speaking about. That is to say that neither man slanders past girlfriends in their music, which feels like a breath of fresh air. In his song ‘Strawberry Wine’ off the album Stick Season, Kahan says, “Nothing defines a man like love that makes him soft.” This lyric, and the song as a whole, is him showing a willingness to be vulnerable not only with the fans but with the woman in his life.

Labels

Defining exactly what genre Noah Kahan and Zach Bryans’s music fits into is no simple task. I think it’s a mistake to try and limit the music to just one thing. Labeling a piece of music as country or pop often restricts its existence and limits the amount of people willing to listen to it. As someone who is vehemently anti-country, Zach Bryan’s music never sounded appealing until I actually gave it a chance and soon found out that the label “country” does not quite fit his sound. Similarly, calling Noah Kahans music folk completely ignores his music with a more country sound, restricting the reach he has.

Why The Popularity?

I think that this genre is gaining so much popularity because it has something for everyone. There are hints of many different genres like Country, Folk, Pop, and even Bluegrass. Additionally, the production is always tied together nicely with strong lyrics and storytelling that fit each individual motif. In a time when music is more vulnerable than ever, it’s artists like these who will shine. Those who are willing to shed their skin and share their true emotions, experiences, and motivations can connect to their fans more than ever thought possible.