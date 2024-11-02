The Importance of Making Space in Your Life for Creativity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Making space in my life for creativity is one of the most bizarre yet beautiful things that I have done for myself. Not only has implementing space for a creative outlet opened my eyes to characteristics about myself that I had not realized before, but has also completely changed my outlook on life — whether that be a tree I happen to look at, or a class I am not particularly fond of. Allowing space for creativity has snow-balled into being able to purely enjoy the people, places, and things around me.

Before intentionally creating this space within my day-to-day schedule, I had struggled to find meaningful things to fill my extra time. Beyond this, I struggled to find joy in the things that I did for myself. Sure, there is always self-care and “me-time,” but before I intentionally set aside this space to dig deep into who that “me” or “self” was, it all felt like a Band-Aid for a bad day instead of a supplement to prevent one. I got fed-up as it began to feel like work to use that Band-Aid because I wasn’t getting at the bigger picture: What truly brings me joy? So, after a couple of thought-provoking conversations with friends and inspiration from some of my favorite YouTubers, I set a plan in motion to figure out this rather daunting question.

As an English student, I write all the time. But if I am being honest, the things I write for classes (the essays and critiques) drain the joy out of something I fell in love with not too long ago. I promised myself that in the mornings I would create some extra wiggle-room in my schedule to sit down with my coffee and just write whatever came to mind. At first, I struggled getting up earlier and actually having the energy to grab my materials and put pen to paper. But as the days went on and I kept pushing, I started to enjoy this time. My morning writing sessions with my favorite music and coffee is the best part of my day. Through this regimen I learned that I can actually be a morning person, which shocked me. I learned that I love to write creatively, forming characters and plots that could someday turn into something bigger. And lastly, I learned that I have the ability to push myself beyond self-doubt to accomplish something meaningful for my future!

With this intentional time I have set aside to write in the mornings, I have also found that my perspective on life has shifted entirely. Since dedicating the time to write emotionally or creatively, I am not only able to connect with myself better but also the world around me. I have noticed that I have started to (unintentionally) romanticize my life — searching for things to write about, people who intrigue me, or conversations that spark an idea. This extends to the most mundane things in my day, such as riding the bus to class or cleaning my room. I am constantly searching for a different perspective and trying to look at the world with a fresh set of eyes to find things typically unseen. In the practice of writing intentionally, I have noticed that these reflections on the small observations of my day seem to wash away the stress that comes with being a college student. For 25 minutes out of my day, I not only focus on “me,” but take intentional steps to recognize my curiosities, dreams, emotions, relationships, and personality.

Making space in your life for creativity can mean many different things. For me it meant writing, but for you it could mean drawing, dancing, yoga, music, cooking, combinations of multiple, or something else that connects you to who you are deep down! Making intentional time to learn about your own curiosities means inherently setting time aside to get to know yourself and actively pay attention to who you are, not simply what you like, dislike, or surround yourself with. Creativity opens countless possibilities for ourselves and our futures, and because of this, it has been one of the most influential things I have included in my life.