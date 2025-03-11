The Best Things To Buy In Bulk As A College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Last year I moved off campus, which meant shopping for my own groceries and making my own meals. I now know what my parents meant when they said we have food at home. This led to me counting my dollars even more, and I noticed some of the items I most often bought were on the pricier side. Fortunately, I have a Sam’s Club and Costco membership (perks of divorced parents), and was able to significantly cut my grocery bill in the long run by buying these items there. I understand that the bills at these stores are higher than anticipated compared to buying at the grocery store, but I promise it is worth it due to its cheaper price when you do the math.

Alcohol

This is quintessential for many college students, as we know how much this can break the bank. Getting name brand liquors from here is cheaper per ounce, but I think the generic brand these places sell is best on a budget, and are great quality. I am more of a vodka drinker, and I believe Kirkland vodka is the way to go on a budget, as it is almost two liters and $15. The quality is comparable to Tito’s or Ketel One in my opinion, so it is not bad at all.

Protein

No matter what type of protein you eat often, it is best in the long run to buy it in bulk, as it is cheaper per pound compared to the grocery store. I buy my chicken breast from Sam’s Club and it is usually about $2.50 per pound compared to about $4.50 a pound. It might not seem like a huge difference, but if you buy it in big packs and freeze it, you will not have to worry about buying it for a while, and you can watch your grocery bill drop.

Rotisserie Chicken

Speaking of protein, you do not have to worry about cooking for a few days if you pick this up while you are there. For $5, you get multiple flavorful meals.

Birthday Cake

It seems like your roommates or friends always have a birthday, which can break the bank. Getting a good cake to feed a lot of people these days at a bakery or grocery store can be $30-$50. At Costco and Sam’s, you can feed about 15 people with their cakes for under $20. I swear by the quality too, as they are very light and fluffy with the perfect flavor.

Tires

If you bring a car to college, it is almost certain you are going to have to buy tires at some point. Getting new tires is a large expense and I highly recommend getting them at Sam’s or Costco. I was able to save a few hundred dollars on mine, plus they have discounts sometimes.

Clothes

If you need to buy yourself or gift someone else clothes, Sam’s and Costco have their own brand that is well made, and name brands for cheaper. I still have clothes with the Kirkland and Member’s Mark label on it from high school and middle school.

Gift Cards

If you are doing several White Elephants or family/friend Christmases or birthdays, Costco has packs worth $100 selling for $80. That knocks out several birthdays and Christmas gifts that year if you have that type of budget to stretch.

Laundry Detergent

You can usually find a decent laundry detergent under $20 that is huge. This can stretch you for over a semester and save you expenses eventually.

Toilet Paper/Paper Towel

Their brand of toilet paper and paper towel may seem costly at about $20, but like laundry detergent, this is a quality product that will supply you for a long time.

Seasonings

I recommend this if there are particular seasonings you go through fast. We usually go through garlic and onion powder fast, so this usually lasts us. It is not too costly either.

If you have access to a wholesale club, I highly recommend taking advantage. These shops can be expensive for a college student, but they are worth it in the long run, especially if you do not have to go often.