As I have not gone to a concert in a while, I began reflecting on the ones I have gone to. While I have not gone to many concerts, I have been to enough to rank my favorite ones. I have attended a wide range of concerts, from pop to folk to rock and roll, and I have thoroughly enjoyed every one of them. But out of the ones I have been to, these are my favorites.

Coldplay

Coldplay was my first concert, and it has also been my favorite one. This may be credited to the nostalgia and excitement of the first concert, but everything else about it was amazing as well. We were given armbands that lit up in different colors throughout the setlist, even matching certain songs, like turning yellow during “Yellow.” It was truly amazing to see the entire stadium it was housed in light up in different colors. Additionally, the setlist was phenomenal; they played so many good songs, and the whole time I was able to dance and sing. Their concert was also very environmentally friendly, with bikes people could ride to generate the power needed for the performance. Everything about the concert was exceptional, including the music, audience, setlist, stage presence, and vibe. I would recommend going to a Coldplay concert for anyone who even remotely enjoys their music, as it was such an amazing experience.

Lord Huron

While this concert was noticeably smaller in size than Coldplay (the venue was smaller, and Lord Huron is a lesser-known artist), Lord Huron is still one of the best concerts I’ve been to. Over the summer, I got really into his music and was excited to discover he was performing near me at the end of the summer. I ended up going with my sister, and it was truly amazing. The performance featured songs like “Bag of Bones” and “I Lied.” They were truly amazing and really added to the experience, as it felt like I was witnessing a play and a concert. Additionally, Ben Schneider, the main singer, was truly exceptional when performing, packing all the different emotions into his songs, making his already amazing songs that much better. It was amazing to listen to his voice live and to see the performance of each song. Additionally, there was a good mix of upbeat and slow songs, ensuring that all the different feelings of his songs were displayed. For anyone who enjoys Lord Huron’s music or enjoys indie folk music, I would recommend attending this concert.

Arctic Monkeys

For anyone who enjoys indie or alternative rock, an Arctic Monkeys concert is a must-see. This concert was extra-memorable because it rained during the last song “R U Mine?” and it was so fun dancing and singing in the rain. The set was also enjoyable, and it was so fun seeing a disco ball descend during the song “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” which was immediately followed by their popular song “505.” Since their music is mostly upbeat, I had a great time dancing and singing my lungs out. They played a good mix of their popular songs and their underground songs, so I was able to listen to the music I knew while also discovering new songs. Despite the smaller size of the venue, the audience was still active and lively. Additionally, I really enjoyed this concert because I had been a fan of their music for a while, so it was amazing finally hearing it and seeing them perform live.

Lady Gaga

I know, it’s pretty wild that Lady Gaga is not higher on my list. While her concert was still great, it was not as good as the other concerts on my list. Her set was very enjoyable, and the backup dancers and other props she used really enhanced the performance. She also played a lot of classic songs, like “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance.” These songs were so much fun to sing and dance to because of their upbeat nature. She also played a few slow songs, like “Shallow,” on the piano, which was really cool to experience. However, the main reason that Lady Gaga is low on my list is that she played a lot of her newer songs that I had not heard of, and they were a little strange. Instead of an even mix between new and old songs, she mainly played new songs, which was a little disappointing because of how good her old songs are. Still, I enjoyed her concert, and I am glad I was able to attend.

While I have been to a few more concerts, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Journey, and Def Leppard, these have definitely been my favorites. I have thoroughly enjoyed singing and dancing my heart out to the music that I love and being able to hear some of my favorite songs live.