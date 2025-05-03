The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

It wasn’t easy leaving home and flying to a new country all by myself. I was suddenly responsible for everything, and while my parents did all that they could, being 8,000 miles away meant that I would have to be responsible for my own well-being while simultaneously being on top of my academics. My first year on campus was a blur. I was just surviving. I made a lot of new friends, tried out many new things, and had a lot of firsts, but none quite stuck out to me more than the experiences I had as I entered my sophomore year.

HCMSU (Her Campus at Michigan State) was one of them. I had half expected that my sophomore year would go by the same way my freshman year did, but I’m happy to report that wasn’t the case. I was recruited to the club by my friend, and didn’t really know what to expect. I’d heard it was a club filled with journalism majors, and that I would be writing a lot of articles. At first, I was hesitant to even check out a club that didn’t directly align with my major, but I’m happy I let my friend drag me to that first meeting.

That day, I discovered that HCMSU was more than just a club that wrote articles. There were workshops, events, and opportunities to meet so many new people. The experience was also different from what I had seen in other clubs. I wasn’t struggling to talk to people- it was the opposite. Members of the club were seeking me out to talk to me, and they were genuinely interested in what I had to say. The club meeting was barely an hour long, but by the end of it, I had already decided that I was going to join.

I wrote a lot of articles, went to almost every event, and ended up on the e-board. I got close to a few members, and they became my friends. Friends who will be with me even when I’m long gone (from college). I was now a part of this community, and it helped me grow as a person. I became more comfortable in who I was, and knowing that I had something fun to look forward to every week emboldened me.

HCMSU has always been my own little corner of comfort away from the humdrum and stress of my academics and jobs. It was the first thing I did on campus for myself and not for my major or CV, and because of that, it will always hold a special place in my heart. This club transformed my college experience, and I am happier for it.

The people I met, the experiences I had, and the things I learned I will carry with me for a long time. I have the warmest, fondest memories of the friends I made here, and I look forward to the ones I will make with them in the future.

I got the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself. Applying for a position on the e-board, getting it, and planning events for the club have made small and positive changes in my confidence and my ability to learn and do new things. Having a community that supports me is important in any phase of life, and I am happy that I was able to be a part of one in my undergraduate career.

Leaving is bittersweet, but all good things come to an end. I am leaving with great memories and best friends. I hope that others fortunate to join this club have the same experiences and fond memories as I do.

I will miss HCMSU more than anything.

HCXO