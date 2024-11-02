“Start the Conversation” this Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Mental Health Awareness

Mental health has long been a significant issue in our society, but what exactly is mental health? It encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how we think, feel, and act. It plays a crucial role in how we manage stress, interact with others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is vital throughout all stages of life, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood.

Equally important as mental health is physical health. For instance, depression can increase the risk of various physical health problems, including insomnia, chronic conditions, and a lack of interest in activities. Mental health can fluctuate over time and is influenced by multiple various factors, including life events, genetics, trauma, lifestyle, and environment, in addition to the commonly discussed chemical imbalances in the brain. Many people have personal experiences with mental health challenges, and it’s important to recognize that each person’s journey toward mental well-being and recovery is unique.

“Start the Conversation”

“Start the Conversation” is an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of addressing suicide and suicide prevention. It encourages open and honest discussions to reduce stigma and foster a supportive and understanding environment. By changing societal perceptions and promoting dialogue, this initiative helps create a culture where conversations about suicide are more accepted and constructive. Even small discussions about these issues contribute to a more empathetic and supportive community. Change the narrative on suicide.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to focus on improving public perception and spreading essential information about those affected by suicide. World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), observed on September 10 each year, was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). This day is dedicated to raising awareness and drawing attention to the issue of suicide, involving organizations, governments, and the public in the effort to prevent it.

You are not alone

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, please call or text 988 right away. For support, you can also chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

To learn more about mental health and suicide prevention, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.