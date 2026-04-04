Songs That Should Be Turned Into ‘Bridgerton’ Soundtracks  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

I listen to the Bridgerton soundtracks unironically. Some of these soundtracks are absolute bangers; they really help you lock in during a study session or just help you with your romantic daydreaming as you’re trekking across campus. Never in my life did I think the first string sounds of “Wrecking Ball” in Bridgerton would make me want to spin across the ballroom in a beautiful gown. There’s just something remarkable about turning a peppy modern song into a classical romantic soundtrack, and the music just makes the scenes in Bridgerton so much more emotional and magical. So Bridgerton song remixers, here is a list of songs I would like to be Bridgerton-fied.

“I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

This is such a romantic song on its own. It’s the kind of song I imagine myself dancing to in the kitchen at 2 a.m. with someone I love. Now imagine an orchestral version of it incorporated into a scene in Bridgerton. After a whole season of yearning, stolen glances, and unresolved tension, the love interests cannot take their eyes off each other as they take to the dance floor. It’s palpable to everyone around them just how in love they are, and everyone is staring in awe. As the song fades, there’s a deep, emotional, and romantic love confession. Highly recommend for anyone reading this to listen to “I Wanna Be Yours (Violin)” by Dramatic Violin on Spotify. If you’re not transported into a magical world like I am… I can’t help you.

“Dress” by Taylor Swift

This song itself captures all of the tension, pining, and yearning of love. But an orchestral version? None of us are prepared. This is the type of song that would make the main characters look like they’re so in love, you can feel it through the screen. You’re smiling like a fool, giggling and kicking your feet, wondering if the actors are even acting. The type of emotion that makes you entirely jealous of make-believe characters.

“Strip that Down” by Liam Payne

Alright, this recommendation you cannot deny. Such a peppy, bright song turned into an orchestral version would just be too good. My favorite genre of Bridgerton music is actually club songs with orchestral versions, and I think this song would be so fun. I also think it would be such a good song for a scandal scene, especially when something unexpected happens in the love plot. Also, the edits would go so hard.

“Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap

If you haven’t already, listen to the AI concert version of “Trap Queen.” It is an absolute banger, and I fully support it becoming part of the Bridgerton soundtrack. It would be so fun and creative to incorporate into a dance scene. The ballroom dance choreography would be so entertaining to watch.

“Everyday” by Ariana Grande

Classic 2010 energy song. Everyone knows it, everyone loves it, and it would be even better in Bridgerton. My vision for the scene behind this is just a soft romantic ending song. It would be perfect for a general happy scene or a wedding in the final episode. It’s also the perfect mix of pop and good instrumentals to be a good candidate for Bridgerton. Besides, Ari can never do us wrong.

“Siren Sounds” by Tate McRae

This is such an underrated song by Tate McRae, and arguably one of her most emotional ones. Adding a violin or string quartet to this song would make it much more emotional. My idea for this song would be at a sad or emotional scene, like when love interests are breaking up. Or, they realize they might not be able to be together, but the love and the memories are still there.

To all my fellow hopeless romantics out there, Bridgerton is a way of living out the love stories we wish existed in real life, and sometimes we need a good soundtrack to really feel the extent of it. The written music can add so much depth to a scene and heighten all emotions. These are the songs I would like to see in Bridgerton, but there are so many more, and I know next season we’ll see some that really surprise us and get stuck in our heads. For now, I will be sticking to my existing Bridgerton playlists.