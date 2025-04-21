The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

The opinions in this article have not been evaluated by a medical professional, and are simply personal tips from the author.

College is a time for experimentation, and for many students that includes substances. Alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis are the most used substances at Michigan State University according to the results of the 2020 NCHA survey of MSU students, yet many students are not well educated on the effects of the substances they are using. Legal recreational cannabis is a heavily regulated industry, and for those of the legal age, experimenting with cannabis is safer than ever with the right education.

Cannabis products come in three main strains: indica, sativa, and hybrid. Indica is more of a relaxant and has a calming effect. It has a higher CBD content which makes it more useful for relieving stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Sativa is higher in THC (the chemical that gets you “high”) and is more energizing. Hybrid is simply a mix of both indica and sativa, with some products may be leaning one way or the other.

There are also many ways to consume cannabis products. Some of the most common are flower, vapes, and edibles. Vapes and flower are inhaled, so you will start feeling the “high” effect within a few minutes. Edibles usually take longer as they need to be digested first. Depending on your metabolism, they can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to take effect. One of the biggest mistakes people make with edibles is to take too much because they “don’t feel anything.” You will want to wait at least two hours before taking another one, otherwise you run the risk of getting too high, which often leads to what some call a “bad high”.

A lot of people I know have horror stories when it comes to their experiences with cannabis. If you’re prepared, avoiding a bad high is easy. As with any substance, you don’t want to try cannabis for the first time in an unfamiliar location, especially a public place like a bar or party. Being in a safe space with friends you trust will help combat any mental distress you might face when being high in public. It’s also super important to stay hydrated because cannabis can cause cottonmouth. If you have a large water bottle, fill it up! You might be surprised by how much you end up drinking. Bring plenty of snacks to the smoke sesh, especially something crunchy because high you will love them.

Tolerance breaks, or “T-breaks” as they are also called, are something that every regular cannabis user should do. While cannabis is not a chemically addictive substance, it is easy to develop a dependency on it. As a result, people will tend to consume higher than recommended doses. Simply going without cannabis for a few days is enough to reset your tolerance back to what is healthy and safe for you. If you are a daily cannabis user, a 24 hour period can also help reset your tolerance and give your body a break. There are some helpful indicators to know when it’s time to take a T-break. For example, if you recently greened-out from too much cannabis, it might be helpful to give your body a break as it will take longer to flush everything out. If you’re feeling groggy after cannabis use, that may also be an indicator that you should take a break. T-breaks are also important for those needing to pass drug tests. If you don’t use cannabis regularly, it should fully leave your system within a few days. For those who use cannabis regularly–at least 2-3 times per week – it can take up to a month for it to fully leave your system. If you have an upcoming drug test, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water to help flush out the cannabis easily.

Cannabis isn’t something to be afraid of! It has been helpful for a lot of people who struggle with chronic pain, mental health issues, and many others. It’s also recommended for cancer patients and those with an eating disorder because it can stimulate your appetite. However, it isn’t for everyone. Some people have tried cannabis many times and had bad experiences with it, whether it’s due to factors within their control or not. It is also possible to have an allergy to cannabis. If you start having allergy symptoms after using cannabis, seek medical help. MSU students have medical amnesty if they are actively seeking medical care due to substance use.

The Poison Control Hotline is available 24 hours at 1-800-122-1222