Studying is something that every college student dreads – especially me. I never created proper study habits until very recently. Unfortunately, I used to always wait until the last minute and furiously cram, even for things that mattered to me.

As finals season approaches, studying becomes a much longer process and a higher priority. There are so many simple things that need to be remembered when studying, and oftentimes they get overlooked. Here is a small list of things that I learned to do that might help make your study sessions more productive.

Listen to the right music.

For me, music makes studying feel like way less of a chore. However, it is important to listen to something with the right vibe for sitting down and cranking out some work. Make sure to make or pick a playlist so you are not always searching for the next song. Also, remember to keep the volume low enough so you can focus!

Take breaks

As you’re probably aware, taking breaks is important when studying for long periods. Make sure you are taking breaks on a schedule that works for you! Do something good for you on this break rather than scrolling TikTok. Drink water, stretch, walk around, or maybe grab a snack.

Put that phone away!

Having my phone around is always a contributing factor to failed or unproductive study sessions. I would get distracted by looking at every notification to avoid doing any actual work. Put it in another room, turn it off, or silence it. Leave that phone out of sight and out of mind!

Write everything down!

Everyone knows that writing things down is great for memory. I know that lots of things are done online in college, but typing things doesn’t have the same effect on the memory as writing it down. It’s a great idea to write down the main things you hope to remember.

Start early

No one wants to study, but no one wants to study for five exams the week of. Start as early as you can to avoid cramming. It will be better for your memory and your mental health.

Set goals

Setting goals for everything school-related is something that has helped me this year. I set goals for what grade I wanted, how much work I wanted to put in every week, and even goals for how long I plan to study at a time. Academic goals big or small, semesterly or daily, have been a huge part of my newly found productivity.

These are a few of the simplest ways to improve your study habits. For me, these small changes helped me create more productive habits for the better. Remember to take care of yourself this finals season–you go this!