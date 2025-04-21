This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

When going through a breakup, I think the best remedy is seeing Sabrina Carpenter live.

A close friend of mine had just ended a relationship, and being the incredible friend that I am, pressured her to go to this concert with me, knowing it would help her feel better.

We found a pair of affordable tickets and got ourselves dressed up and on the highway to Detroit, Michigan in a solid 30 minutes. Being an unexpected concert, my hair was a grease fest, but so worth it being at the show in person.

I’ve enjoyed her music for a long time, and I wanted to see her a few years back; but I didn’t get the chance, so I knew that this would be a great opportunity to go to an amazing show.

Our seats in the lower bowl section gave us a perfect view of the entire concert, and when Carpenter hit the stage with “Taste,” I absolutely lost my mind.

She revealed her iconic princess pink set and had the entire arena going wild. This is where I fell in love with her song “Good Graces.” It’s easy to like a song over a streaming app, but in person it hits so differently.

This is the part of the show where I accidentally started recording “Tornado Warnings” in slow-mo.

The most memorable part of the concert for me was during “Read Your Mind” (one of my favorite songs EVER!) Carpenter shouts “This is the song to use the arena as your dance floor!” and everyone in the stadium ate it up.

We heard her iconic songs like “Feather,” “Because I Liked A Boy,” and “Nonsense.”

She ends the show with “Juno,” “Please Please Please,” and everyone’s fave, “Espresso.”

During “Juno” she struts down the heart shaped stage and the crowd unlocked a new Juno position.

I unironically love the song “Espresso,” I replayed it all summer and it gave me all the joy in the world. Seeing it live in her blue sparkly prime was a peak for me.

The confetti cannons exploded and just like that the show was over, unfortunately.

I was not ready to leave when it was time, but we ended the night grabbing some merch and debriefed the show in a local McDonalds parking lot.