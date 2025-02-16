This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Memories are held by the land. Student activism and student-led protests are woven into the fabric of American history. The land remembers the Civil Rights Movement, Anti-War Movement, and the student-led protests against apartheid in South Africa in the 1980s. The land nurtures us now as we draw from these movements, offering teach-ins, walkouts, and using our voices and bodies to create art and community that move toward a free Palestine and demand that our university divest from Israel.

Protests are a form of nonviolent resistance, but just because a protest is peaceful doesn’t mean we are granted safety or protection. Protests, by nature of bringing attention to an issue or truth, are meant to be disruptive, and the response to this disruption by those in power should not be underestimated.

These are some suggestions on how to protect yourself and engage in safety practices at a protest.

Wear a mask

Wearing a mask protects you, your identity, and those who are immunocompromised.

Bring water

There is the possibility that you may be targeted with riot control agents (“tear gas”), so it’s important to bring and conserve enough water to be able to wash the affected areas and rinse your eyes.

Avoid wearing contacts

There is a high risk of permanent eye damage if you are targeted with tear gas while wearing contacts. In the case that you still have them in, remove the contacts immediately upon exposure.

Prevent tracking on your phone

Encrypting your phone protects your privacy and keeps your information safe. The Electronic Frontier Foundation recommends turning your phone off or enabling airplane mode while you’re at the protest to ensure that your device won’t transmit signals.

Be mindful of what is on your person

Don’t bring anything you wouldn’t want to get arrested with.

Note contact information

Either on a note or on your body, write important information and numbers that you may need access to in the case of an emergency or arrest (i.e. friends, access to legal help/lawyers, etc.)

Though you may not need to follow every suggestion for every protest you attend and engage in, these are some things to be aware of so that you can protect yourself and your community when you protest.