Rating My Past Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I enter my third year of college, I have several Halloween costumes under my belt. Some of them have been thought out and planned with friends, while others have been last-minute costumes. Reflecting on past costumes as I prepare for this year, I realized I had several I really enjoyed.

So, if you’re looking for costume inspiration for this upcoming Halloween, look no further.

Jedediah and Octavius

My first year in college started off pretty strong. Taking inspiration from Night at the Museum, my roommate and I dressed as the iconic cowboy and Roman duo. I was Octavius and she was Jedidiah. While we didn’t look entirely like the characters (we had decided not to go all out in favor of saving some money), we looked pretty good next to each other. I liked my red skirt and gold shirt, and had some gold accents as well. Overall, I really liked this costume. It was fun, recognizable, and cute.

Magic Mike

Magic Mike characters were my group’s second-night costume. My friends and I donned ties and white shirts, pretending we were in Magic Mike. This costume was fun and easy. I wore a white tank top, jeans with Calvin Klein underwear peeking out, and a tie. We even planted kisses over our chests and collarbones to really sell the look. Magic Mike is a popular group costume for a reason, and my friends and I had fun walking around all dressed the same. If you’re looking for something cheap and easy, this is definitely a great costume.

Deer

For my last costume of freshman year, I made myself into a deer. This was a last-minute costume, as I had not planned on doing anything that night. I spent a couple minutes scrolling on TikTok before settling on this simple costume. I wore a black skirt and brown tank top as my outfit. The main part was the makeup I put on my face to make myself look like a deer. While it was definitely not my best or favorite costume, it was simple and easy to pull together that day.

Pirate

This was another basic, simple costume. The first night of Halloween sophomore year featured me wearing fishnets, a pirate shirt, and a red bandana. I wanted something easy, but still fun, so I settled on a pirate. I loved the fishnets and the skirt I wore, and I liked how my costume was easily recognizable. While I knew it was a basic costume, I still enjoyed it. I would recommend being a pirate if you’re looking for something simple and easy, but still want it to be fun. This costume can be made in so many ways; you can go all out or keep it simple.

Tyler Durden and The Narrator

This is my all-time favorite Halloween costume. I went as Tyler Durden, and my roommate was The Narrator. I was able to thrift an almost identical red jacket to the one Tyler Durden wears, and I wore a fun button up underneath. We had one of our friends use makeup to paint black eyes and bruises on our faces. People recognized us the whole night, and my leather jacket helped to keep me warm. I enjoyed this outfit so much, not only because I love how it looked, but I also love Fight Club, so it was really fun to dress as the characters.

Pitbull

Dressing up as Pitbull with a bunch of my friends was both iconic and exciting. We went all out — buying bald caps and drawing goatees on ourselves with eyeliner. We played Pitbull songs the entire night and danced our hearts out. Everyone recognized us, and most thought it was pretty funny to see a group of Pitbulls walking around. This costume was also pretty easy to make. If you’re looking for something simple and funny to do with friends, I would recommend going as Pitbull.

While I have enjoyed most of the costumes I’ve worn, there are some that stand out, like Tyler Durden and The Narrator. I hope these costumes inspire you for this upcoming season and prove that not all costumes need to be elaborately planned. I am so excited about my planned costumes for this year and cannot wait for Halloween!