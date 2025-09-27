Putting Your Best Foot Forward: Tips On Building A Strong Portfolio Reel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you’re applying for jobs, whether it is an internship, part-time or full-time, what are the two things normally required with your application? A strong resume and cover letter go a long way, and believe me I have written many. When planning on going into the broadcast journalism industry, there’s an additional step if you’re applying to on camera positions. A reporter reel is something that is essential to start building as soon as you have work samples that you are proud of. Here are some tips and tricks that my professors have taught me about building a strong and memorable reel.

A minute of your face

Trust me, I know this sounds weird but let me explain. As a newer reporter, your stand-ups are what news directors remember you by. It’s recommended to have roughly a minute compilation of you at the start of your reel. This can come from stand-ups, live shots, look lives, and anything that has you reporting on camera. My professors also recommend trying out some active, or two-part stand-ups. Essentially, don’t just stand there and talk, show something, change the camera angle to a close up, just keep it interesting and memorable.

Lead with your best

My professor said it best: if you do not capture their attention in the first ten seconds, they will turn it off. News directors review dozens if not more reels when they are hiring, so you need to make sure that you are starting with your best work to keep them interested. The same goes for your packages that follow the montage you start with. Always lead with your best, even when putting a single piece together. I try to bookend my stories by starting with my best shot or sound and ending with the second best.

Keep it current

Even though you are leading with your best work, it should also be recent. Try to avoid including packages that are closer to a year old. The more current, the better because it shows you’re actively working on your craft. This is also important because you only have seven to ten minutes to present your best work, including that minute montage at the beginning.

At the end of the day, always ask for help and have someone review your work. Those in the business are more than happy to help you if you try to build a connection with them. I have the ability to have my professors, who have worked in the industry as well as a local news director, to bounce my work off of and get advice. Don’t be afraid to watch other people’s work too because it helps to show a template of how you can structure your own reel.