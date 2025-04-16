This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

It’s that time of year when Spotify releases their viral marketing campaign known as Spotify wrapped. Every year I think my wrapped is totally unpredictable, and every year I’m humbled. Nothing will ever haunt me more than The Glee Cast being in my top artists category one year. I’ve had so many songs on repeat this year, so here are my predictions for my Spotify wrapped.

#1 “Is There Somewhere” by Halsey

This is one of my favorite songs of all time and certain circumstances had me replaying this song non-stop. I also think Halsey will be my number one artist this year. She’s been my top artist for the last six years, so I expect nothing less. I like to think most of her streams come from my Spotify account.

#2 “No. 1 Party Anthem” by Arctic Monkeys

This year, this song was established as my late night, feel good, vibey song. This was also my favorite song to put on while driving back to campus from holiday breaks. I also think Arctic Monkeys is going to be my number four most-listened artist.

#3 “imgonnagetyouback” by Taylor Swift

I went through a lot this year and my music taste often reflects those moments.. Swift is one of my favorite artists and I really enjoyed “The Tourturned Poets Dept” (TTPD) this year. I think she’s going to be my second or third most-listened to artist this year.

#4 “Dark But Just A Game” by Lana Del Rey

This album is one that accompanied many stressful nights this year. This year has been tough, but listening to this album helped remind me that in the end, everything would be okay. I love Lana and I think she will be my second or third most-listened to artist this year.

#5 “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

In the most basic way possible, this was my song this year. In the most un-ironic way, I went crazy for this song this year. I love this song and everything it has offered to humanity. Carpenter is definitely going to be one of my top artists, I predict she will land spot number five.

As someone who always has music playing, I am hoping to hit over 100,000 minutes of listening this year (last year I was just under that mark). I like to think Spotify wrapped is usually accurate for me, but my taste in music is fairly mainstream. Maybe my Spotify wrapped is more predictable than I thought.