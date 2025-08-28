Podcasts That Will Expand Your Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What you consume impacts your mind, so I am being more intentional with what media I take in, specifically in podcast form. Here are some of my favorites that I recommend taking the time to listen to, to expand your mind.

1. Girls Gone Bible

There is a reason I ranked the Girls Gone Bible podcast as number one. This podcast has transformed my perspectives internally, shining more light on what a healthy relationship with yourself and God looks like. Angie and Angela, the two women hosting the podcast, present themselves in the most vulnerable, authentic light, encouraging their listeners to trust their word.

It’s not how you would expect a Bible podcast to be. It’s not just spitting Bible quotes out at you. Instead, they are sharing their personal struggles with their faith. It’s hard for people to be vulnerable with others in such a way, but that is the trait of a Christian. Pure humility, not pride, instead of valuing yourself for what you have done, you value yourself based on how God sees you. You are enough in his eyes and that is all that matters. As long as you are living every day to better yourself and those around you and repenting when you make mistakes.

My faith has faced trials and tribulations but I have always been called back home, and this podcast has done nothing but affirm my faith. Even if you are skeptical of the Christian religion, I encourage you to listen because their advice can apply to anyone.

2. The Mel Robbins Podcast

This podcast has circulated on TikTok for some time now and has captured the attention of thousands. One of the most popular podcast episodes is where Mel Robbins discusses the Let Them Theory, based on a book she wrote, encouraging people to stop trying to control others and just let them be.

Every concept she presents seems simple, yet that’s what makes it effective. It allows you to not overcomplicate things in your mind. That’s my favorite thing about the podcast, she makes things seem so simple when in reality they are a lot harder, making them seem easier to implement.

Her theories and awareness are refreshing to hear. She brings in research to help people as well, making her advice carry even more weight. Her personal stories are deeply effective in making her content relatable and she also shares her faith in some episodes, but that doesn’t govern the podcast. She includes research in neuroscience while planting seeds of God here and there. I encourage anyone to listen to her podcast to change their views on life.

3. Set the Standard, The Seldon Standard

Near and dear to my heart, this podcast holds a special place in my family as my uncle and cousin are the hosts of it! I am so inspired by their authenticity and vulnerability in every episode. They cover so many topics and provide so much insight on how to handle different situations and challenges life throws at you.

Even though they are my family, I learn something new about them every episode and sometimes I know even more about what they are talking about than other viewers because of that. My uncle has always been an inspiration in my life as he has accomplished so much and lives with so much intention. When raising my cousin, he instilled these characteristics in her and I could not be more proud of them both. I am so blessed to know them and the world is blessed that they are sharing their wisdom with the world.

Some of my favorite episodes are based on how to navigate your 20s, how to forgive and how to be OK with being alone. My uncle and cousin have faced countless challenges, but instead of turning to the world to solve their problems they turned to God, they turned to research, and they turned to self-improvement. If you are seeking advice I deeply encourage you to listen to this podcast, not only because it’s my family, but also because their advice is impactful.

4. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

This podcast can be hit or miss for me in all honesty. There are several celebrities on it and I always question their true authenticity, due to things that the media has said, but it’s important to still hear them out. Most of them surprise me with how transparent and real they are.

The podcast highlights some of the most successful people, their struggles, and their journey. Jay’s podcast provides them with a platform to express themselves and tell their truths without the media skewing things. The platform works in their favor, and for Jay, it attracts a large number of views.

I enjoy listening to the podcast because getting to hear how some of the most successful people get to where they are is helpful and they have so much wisdom to share. Jay is such a compassionate person and a very talented interviewer himself so he can tap into those skills when interviewing people, ultimately making them feel more comfortable with opening up. If you want to see your favorite celebrities be displayed in a more humble way I suggest listening in.

Each of these podcasts has been key to transforming my mind and perspectives. Taking the time to listen to formative and engaging speakers helps you become more emotionally intelligent and allows you to expand your knowledge. If you are looking for podcasts that will challenge you and push you to become a better person, I highly recommend these few. You can find them on streaming platforms such as Spotify.